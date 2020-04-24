The highlights: Heart rate monitor, GPS tracking, 80+ sports modes, 120-hour battery life, SWOLF

The details: With special functions for running, swimming, and cycling, this durable, high-quality multi-sport watch is by far one of the best watches for triathletes out there. It's water-resistant at up to 100 meters of depth, with laser-like GPS tracking and all of the essential metrics, including heart rate, steps, and distance. In addition to advanced triathlon-specific features such as swim pace and SWOLF, it's equipped with more than 80 regular sports modes, making it functional for just about any activity you take part in. And although it doesn't automatically detect your transitions, you can set it to "Multi-sport Mode" which allows you to change activities with two easy clicks.

You can connect it to apps like Strava and Endomono, as well as the Suunto app (which offers heat maps and route planning). On top of all of that, it syncs with your phone and social media accounts — if you want it to — offering alerts and vibrations when you get new messages or notifications. Plus, at a staggering 120 hours (in GPS mode, no less), its battery life is one of the longest on the market. Note that for an extra $200, you can upgrade to a version that has a barometer to track your altitude.

One reviewer says: "I am a huge fan of this watch. I have been impressed with both that accuracy (... where I followed a route through the remote Colorado wilderness and had complete confidence in the watch as a navigation tool) and the long-lasting battery [...] The watch gave me accurate data for both cumulative gain and distance. When I finished the 105km run I still had over 25% battery life left. That's pretty impressive considering it took me almost 16 hours to finish! This watch has become my go-to watch for both daily training and my longer endurance events. It has everything you need if you are an endurance athlete."