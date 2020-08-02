Bikes can be notoriously difficult to store when you're not using them, but the best bike wall mounts will free up floor space by storing your ride vertically or horizontally. And, just as important, these sturdy mounts will give you ease of access, so you can grab your bike and be on the road in no time.

Before picking out a mount, you should first check the specs and measurements on your particular bike. Some wall mounted bike racks hold the wheels, while others hold the top tube (also known as the crossbar); if you measure these parts beforehand, you can ensure the bike rack you have your eye on is compatible. You should also know how heavy your bike is, since most mounts have weight limitations.

Next, figure out where you plan on storing your bike and how you'd like it to hang. Depending on the design, some wall bike racks hang the bike vertically while others position it horizontally. If you want to save the most amount of space possible, opt for a mount that lets you to store your bike flush against the wall.

When you're not on the road, these are the four best bike wall mounts to help you save space in your home, and they're well-suited for a wide range of bicycle weights and sizes.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The vertical rack Steadyrack Classic Bike Rack Amazon $89 See On Amazon Maximum bike weight: 77 pounds Compatibility: Tires up to 2.4 inches wide Widely considered one of the best on the market, this vertical bike rack has a hundreds of reviews and a near-perfect rating on Amazon. Unlike with many competitors, it's exceptionally easy to load your bike onto this rack since you don't have to lift the whole thing; just hold the bike vertically on its back wheel, then let the front wheel roll directly onto the rack's arm. This option is also outfitted with a 160-degree swiveling hinge that allows your bike to be stored almost flush against the wall or, if you have multiple bikes, to overlap with one another — an ingenious space-saving feature. Made from steel and UV-treated plastic, it's also durable and compatible with most road, hybrid, and mountain bikes. The classic rack is pictured above, but it's also available in fender, mountain bike, and fat tire options. One reviewer says: "I have limited space in my garage and 4 bikes to store. This system is by far the most efficient and user friendly I have ever used. All my bikes are securely held and very easily removed for use. They allow you to swing the bikes to the side for more space, etc. I wish I had found them earlier."

2. The horizontal rack Ibera Horizontal Bicycle Wall Hanger Amazon $38 See On Amazon Maximum weight: 39.6 pounds Compatibility: Most bikes (except those with extremely thick top tubes) If you're looking to hang your bike horizontally this bicycle wall mount is one of the best options out there. Made from sturdy but lightweight aluminum, the hanger features two arms that pivot out 45 degrees from the wall, where they hold the top tube of the bike without scratching it, thanks to the felt-like lining. The two arms also extend from 8.5 to 12 inches to accommodate a wide range of handle bars, but you will have to lift the entire bike up to hang it. According to Amazon reviewers, it's well-made, sturdy, easy to install, and saves a lot of floor space. One reviewer says: "Now our garage is organized [and] efficient with all space maximized. The bikes up on the wall look like a show room. Love that they are adaptable to any frame we own. Most of all love that it holds the frame, not the bike wheels. Don’t have to worry about long storage damaging the wheels."

3. The budget rack Delta Cycle Bike Storage Hook Amazon $16 See On Amazon Maximum weight: 40 pounds Compatibility: Tires up to 2.5 inches wide If you're looking for a rack that's affordable but still well-reviewed, it doesn't get much better than this bicycle wall mount. It mounts your bike vertically, and the design is simple — the top padded hook folds down from the wall to hug the front tire, while the bottom tray provides alignment for the back wheel and protects your wall from tire marks. It can support up to 40 pounds, but since your bike won't be mounted flush against the wall, you'll need to be mindful of where you install the hook in order to maximize space. One reviewer says: "What an awesome space saver and looks great. Easy to install in minutes. Like others have mentioned, you will need to find the stud to secure it properly. I hung my bikes close but offset the height so they don't touch. Turned out nice."