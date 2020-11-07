The 4 best electric shavers for sensitive skin

If you have sensitive skin, finding a razor that minimizes irritation is extra important. The best electric shavers for sensitive skin have sharp blades and fast, powerful motors. As you shop, you'll need to determine if you prefer a rotary or foil model. Beyond that, look at how close the shaver's blade gets to your skin and how fast the motor rotates. Finally, choose a shaver with options for both wet and dry operation so that you can use it in the shower or with shaving cream which is often helpful for sensitive skin.

Rotary or foil? Electric shavers come in two styles: rotary and foil. Rotary shavers can be easier to use because they're better at bending to the contours of your skin and tackling hair that grows in different directions. They are also typically quieter to operate. However, if you're looking for a really close shave or to shave clean lines in the hair, a foil shaver is the better option. Foil shavers also tend to be easier to maintain.

Electric shavers come in two styles: rotary and foil. Rotary shavers can be easier to use because they're better at bending to the contours of your skin and tackling hair that grows in different directions. They are also typically quieter to operate. However, if you're looking for a really close shave or to shave clean lines in the hair, a foil shaver is the better option. Foil shavers also tend to be easier to maintain. How fast is the motor? Faster rotations equal smoother, gentler shaves which require less pressure on your skin. Razors that boast 10,000 cycles per minute (CPM) or more are usually the best. Not all brands make this spec available — but for those that do, it's a great way to gauge a razor's sensitivity.

Faster rotations equal smoother, gentler shaves which require less pressure on your skin. Razors that boast 10,000 cycles per minute (CPM) or more are usually the best. Not all brands make this spec available — but for those that do, it's a great way to gauge a razor's sensitivity. Additional features? Being able to precisely control how far the blade is from your skin is one of the tricks to getting a gentle shave. For that reason, you may want to look for a shaver with extra features like a pop-up trimmer, special sensors, or extra blade attachments.

From budget-friendly options to pricier upgrades, below is a list of the best electric shavers for sensitive skin (both rotary and foil).

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The classic foil shaver Braun Series 3 310s Wet & Dry Electric Shaver Amazon $39 See On Amazon With more than 3,000 ratings on Amazon, this popular and wallet-friendly Braun choice ranks among the best cheap electric razors out there. In addition to boasting wet-dry functionality, it's built with "SensoFoil" technology that keeps the blades close to your skin. The head is designed with three flexible shaving elements that bend to the contours of your face. The middle element in particular tackles longer hairs without snagging. While the CPM isn't specified for this razor, reviewers claim it has a fast motor, and the battery keeps a charge for up to an hour. One reviewer says: "I have sensitive skin and I saw the difference between using a single blade razor and this electronic shave almost immediately. My skin was less irritated and inflamed. For the price point I think it’s [worth] a try."

2. The upgrade foil shaver Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor Amazon $150 See On Amazon Equipped with a powerful 14,000 CPM motor, this Panasonic electric razor works fast and is smooth against your skin. The popular foil shaver, which has more than 5,800 positive ratings on Amazon, has an integrated shaving sensor that can tell how dense your hair is and adjust its power accordingly. This helps you get a close yet gentle shave. This razor can be used wet or dry (so you can use it in the shower or with shaving cream), and its flexible head pivots smoothly, adapting to the contours of your skin. The battery is linked to an LCD light bar that shows you how full it is. Plus, the shaver comes with a handy travel pouch. One reviewer says: "I have eczema and needed something that would work on sensitive skin since mine can get really irritated with shaving. Worked extremely well for me. Does a great job shaving, super easy to clean, battery indicator is great, doesn't require a lot of upkeep. Definitely worth the money and would buy again.."

3. The classic rotary shaver Roziapro 5-In-1 Electric Razor $49 See On Amazon If you prefer a rotary-style shaver and you're trying to stick to a budget, this Roziapro is an excellent choice. The versatile electric razor, which can be used for both wet and dry shaving, is designed with a smooth, ergonomic body that features a nonslip surface to make it easy to grip. It has several attachments including beard, nose, and body trimmers to ensure a close shave. The blades are sharp and the motor is both fast and quiet, according to reviewers. The electric razor is water-resistant and can run for an hour on a full charge. One reviewer says: "Exceeded my expectations. Very comfortable on the face and neck. The attachments work very well, which is unusual in my experience (I've thrown several higher priced clunkers). Give it a try. You'll like it."