Finding a good gym shirt is like finding a good pair of jeans — it can feel impossible to find but once you do, you'll wear it over and over again. Whether you're cycling around the neighborhood, lifting weights at the gym, or hitting up a yoga class, the right apparel is essential. The best men's workout shirts typically have a few key features in common:

Superb moisture management : You'll likely be sweating in your shirt, so it needs to be able to handle moisture well by wicking it (or moving it away from your skin to the outer layer of the fabric) and drying quickly. The best workout shirt material for this is usually polyester, although bamboo rayon works well too (and it has the added benefit of being incredibly soft).

: You'll likely be sweating in your shirt, so it needs to be able to handle moisture well by wicking it (or moving it away from your skin to the outer layer of the fabric) and drying quickly. The best workout shirt material for this is usually polyester, although bamboo rayon works well too (and it has the added benefit of being incredibly soft). Stretch: In addition to having great moisture management, your shirt should allow you to move around freely. Fabrics with a bit of cotton or spandex mixed in will add softness, comfort, and flexibility. Just be sure to avoid shirts that are 100% cotton, unless you want to be left drenched in sweat.

In addition to having great moisture management, your shirt should allow you to move around freely. Fabrics with a bit of cotton or spandex mixed in will add softness, comfort, and flexibility. Just be sure to avoid shirts that are 100% cotton, unless you want to be left drenched in sweat. Style and fit: It may sound obvious, but if you don't like the way your shirt looks or fits, you're not going to wear it. Some people prefer long-sleeved workout shirts while others like them short or sleeveless. And while a loose, baggy fit might feel more comfortable for some people, others might want a shirt that's tight and form-fitting. Whatever your style, make sure you go with a shirt that's compatible.

With these considerations in mind, check out the best men's workout shirts below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The basic shirt Russell Athletic Men's Cotton Performance Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $7 See On Amazon This lightweight crew neck top is a great basic option and a wallet-friendly price, yet still has enthusiastic reviews on Amazon. The popular T-shirt, which boasts more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, is made with 60% cotton and 40% polyester. This combination makes it soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking, with just the right amount of stretch. It has odor resistant properties, too, along with UPF 30+ sun protection that's woven into the fabric. The short-sleeve workout tee comes in a wide ranges of sizes and almost two dozen colors. One reviewer says: "This is my "Goldie-Locks" of t-shirts. I wanted a t-shirt that was ultra comfortable that I could work out in that wasn't too thin or too thick, not too long or too short, not too loose or too tight. I tried multiple brands and figured out that these Russell Athletic shirts were the ones that fit my needs. ... I like the feel of cotton or a cotton/poly blend against my skin. In addition to working out these are great for every day wear and lounging around in as well." Available sizes: Small to 4X-Large

2. The upgrade David Archy Men's Bamboo Rayon T-shirts (3-Pack) Amazon $39 See On Amazon While not marketed specifically as athletic tops, these men's workout shirts feature an ideal blend of bamboo rayon and spandex, making them moisture-wicking, comfortable, and flexible — a combination that several Amazon reviewers swear by for working out. As a bonus, you can wear them as undershirts or lounge-around tees when you're not working up a sweat. They come in a three-pack in your choice of light gray, white, or black (as well as a multi-color three-pack). One reviewer says: "These shirts are made of 95% bamboo fiber, feel nice (and natural) next to my skin, and are very light and breathable. When I work out hard and sweat a lot these shirts not only don't get heavy and weigh me down, the moisture actually provides a refreshing cooling effect that really helps keep me going in greater comfort. And as a bonus, these shirts almost magically refuse to retain body odor. I hang them up to dry after a hard workout, and the next day there's no smell!" Available sizes: Small to X-Large

3. The sleeveless shirt Peak Velocity Men's Vxe Sleeveless Quick-Dry T-Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Constructed from 100% polyester, this sleeveless workout top offers comfort and moisture management all rolled into one. It's extremely durable and wrinkle-resistant, yet it's also lightweight. On top of that, it has a loose-fit design to provide extra freedom of movement. What's more, it's available in five different colors. One reviewer says: "This is truly the best workout T I’ve ever owned. It’s lightweight, absorbs sweat, super comfortable and made of a great soft material [...] I wear it to work out, to cycle, go hiking ....everything. After I bought the first one I bought two more (And threw several existing shirts out). Great colors. Doesn’t wrinkle, dries fast and fits so perfectly!" Available sizes: Small to 4X-Large