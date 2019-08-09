Whether you're inside an office or out in the open air, dressing for work when it's hot outside can be a recipe for disaster when you don't have the right apparel. The best work shirts for hot weather will keep you looking sharp while also offering cool, airy designs — you just need to know what to look for.

First, think about the weight and density of the fabric. The best shirt materials for hot weather will be those that are lightweight and breathable such as polyester, rayon, or bamboo. Cotton is generally heavier and not as good at wicking moisture; however, it's the softest of these options, so it can be nice to have as part of a fabric blend.

Another thing to consider is moisture management. You likely sweat a lot when it's hot out, so you need a shirt that can lift perspiration and transport it to the fabric's exterior before it starts dripping down your ribcage. It should also be fast-drying so that sweat will evaporate quickly. Polyester is a great choice for this, as is rayon or anything made with bamboo fibers such as Tencel. As an added bonus, also look for antimicrobial properties to help with odor reduction.

Other qualities that make work shirts sun-friendly include mesh vents and UV protection. Also keep in mind the regular qualities you'd look for in a work shirt such as durability, wrinkle-resistance, and easy laundering.

With these qualities in mind, take a look at the best work shirts for hot weather below. My list is divided into long-sleeved options and short-sleeved options, so you can easily find the right shirt for the job.

The best long-sleeved shirts for hot weather