Your drugstore or supplement shop has no shortage of multivitamins — but picking any old one off the shelf likely won't land you the best multivitamin for men. Throw in that fact that no two bodies are the same, and some research becomes even more essential. To help you make an informed purchase, Mic got in touch with Dr. Mike Hart, M.D., an Ontario-based physician, and Amanda A. Kostro Miller, RD/LDN, a Chicago-based registered dietitian who serves on the advisory board for Fitter Living.

"Multivitamins (MVIs) are designed to offer a wide range of micro-nutrients to complement an overall healthy diet," writes Kostro Miller. "You can find all sorts of MVIs that cater to certain ages, life stages, and [other factors], and this can be helpful. Above all, make sure you talk to your doctor before choosing an MVI, because there may be certain instances where taking an MVI can lead to toxicity in some people (dependent on other supplements/medications you take)."

Also, remember that a multivitamin isn't a cure-all. "It is important that you do not take a MVI to substitute a healthy diet that is rich in fruits, veggies, lean proteins, legumes and whole grains," Kostro Miller adds. Instead, think of a multivitamin as something that will help you fill in gaps that might arise. And very importantly, take your lifestyle into consideration. For example, "bodybuilders may sweat more, requiring more zinc and magnesium, minerals lost in sweat. Plus they want high vitamin D and zinc to keep their testosterone levels high," notes Dr. Hart.

With the guidance of these experts in mind, here are some of the best men's supplements on Amazon.

1. The tried-and-true one Vimerson Health Men's Daily Multimineral Multivitamin Supplement Amazon $20 See On Amazon Multivitamins per bottle: 60

Multivitamins per serving: 2 For those looking to promote healthy testosterone levels, Dr. Hart recommends zinc and vitamin D, and to support prostate health, he advises lycopene. Dr. Hart also suggests looking for products that includes copper, which, if taken alongside zinc, is necessary to preserve the body's copper-zinc ratio. This Vimerson Health men's supplement has all of the aforementioned, in addition to vitamins A, C, and various forms of B. Plus, it is free from soy, yeast, sugar, gluten, dairy, and GMOs. One reviewer says: "When I was looking for a multivitamin, I happened upon this one and I have to say, it fulfills the vitamin needs my body requires! I feel better when I take [them] and I have noticed an increase in energy. I would highly recommend!"

2. The one for active men Nutrex Research Vitadapt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Multivitamins per bottle: 90

Multivitamins per serving: 3 With each serving, Nutrex Research Vitadapt contains 100 milligrams of magnesium, 20 milligrams of zinc, and 2,500 IUs of vitamin D — more than what you'd find in your standard men's multivitamin (including the previous option). This formulation aims to help you recover faster after workouts and keep your energy levels high throughout the day. However, it's not noted by the manufacturer as being free of gluten, GMOs, soy, or other common allergens. One reviewer says: "Great product [of which I am] a repeat customer. It is an excellent vitamin for athletes!"

3. The one for 50+ men Centrum Silver Men 50+ Amazon $10 See On Amazon Multivitamins per bottle: 100

Multivitamins per serving: 1 According to Kostro Miller, "If you are an older man, choosing an age 50+ multivitamin may be helpful since these MVIs may have higher levels of vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin D and B vitamins." With hundreds of reviews and a near-perfect rating on Amazon, Centrum Silver's 50+ multivitamin is one of the most popular options out there. It contains many of the necessary nutrients to support the heart, brain, eyes, and muscles (including high levels of vitamins C, E, D, and multiple forms of B), and it does so without any gluten or GMOs. One reviewer says: "I have been taking this multivitamin supplement for at least a year or more. I like it a lot. It has the right balance of nutrients for a 63 year male like me. I will continue to use it and wouldn't hesitate to order it again."