The 4 best new sex toys to get you through another quarantine

This vibrator is visually stunning, like art you can get off on. I had never tried a rabbit-style vibrator — a vibrator that penetrates the vagina and stimulates the clitoris at the same time — and Soraya was a great intro. While I didn’t love the penetrating aspect, it brought me to a quick, clean climax right out of the box. My favorite thing about the Soraya is that it has a handle, which you can use to guide and thrust the penetrator with one hand and direct the pulse of the vibrating tip with the other. Soraya immediately made it into my nightstand, which is extremely coveted real estate to a person with a lot of sex toys. - TA