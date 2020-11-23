Gone are the days of mixing your shakes at home with the blender and dealing with clumps of powder throughout the day. The best shaker bottles allow you to mix (and re-mix) your protein shakes just about anywhere, but for every great option on the market, there are a dozen not-so-great ones. To find the right one for your needs, you'll want to consider the capacity, blending mechanism, and material.

All the bottles on this list have measurement markings along the side to make it easy to figure out how much liquid you need to add to mix with your favorite protein powder (these markings often stop well below the top of the shaker to help prevent you from overfilling it). While a larger-capacity bottle might initially seem like a good idea, keep in mind that it'll also be bulkier and, as a result, more difficult to travel with and store. The most popular shaker bottles typically have a capacity that falls between 20 and 28 ounces.

Next, check to see what kind of blending mechanism the bottle has, and whether online reviewers have deemed it effective. Steel wire-whisk balls and plastic grids are both popular, but the right one for you will depend on what type of powder you're mixing. Easily-dissolved powders should work with any mechanism, but for those that are prone to clumping, Amazon reviewers have found that a steel ball is often best. Some bottles even have a battery-operated motor that works like a personal blender, though those are understandably more expensive.

Finally, consider the material. Most best-selling shaker bottles are made of plastic, but you'll want to make sure that it's durable, leakproof, and BPA-free. You may even want to make sure your shaker is dishwasher safe.

1. The fan favorite Blender Bottle ProStak System Amazon $11 See On Amazon Capacity: 22 ounces Blending mechanism: Stainless steel ball Material: BPA-free plastic The BlenderBottle ProStak has over 16,000 ratings on Amazon and a 4.5-star overall rating, and for good reason. This well-designed shaker is leakproof and easy to drink from — and many reviewers noted that the stainless steel wire whisk breaks up powders better than anything else they've tried. This shaker bottle comes in 14 different colors and includes two small twist-off compartments for stashing powder and supplements, as well as convenient measurement markings. On top of that, the whole thing is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. If you'd prefer more liquid capacity over the built-in storage, you can opt for the brand's 28-ounce Classic V2 blender bottle instead. One reviewer says: "I love this BlenderBottle ProStak System so much that I just bought my second one. It makes mixing protein shakes so easy. [...] I also really like the extra compartments for travel."

2. The motivational value set Hydra Cup OG Shaker Bottles (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Capacity: 24 ounces Blending mechanism: Plastic grid Material: BPA-free plastic This set of five shaker bottles costs just $27, which means that each one breaks down to less than $6. This means you'll always have a clean one on-hand. The bottles come in five colors, and each one features a different motivational phrase. They're also BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and have plastic grids for breaking down ingredients as well as guides on the side to make measuring easy. If you're looking for the most durable, leakproof option, this probably isn't it — see the last bottle instead — but this set does offer excellent value for the price. One reviewer says: "Very happy with these shaker bottles. For someone who goes through them frequently because I tend to leave them places, I was impressed with the price and the overall sayings on each one."

3. The one with the electric motor PROMiXX iX-R REGENATIVE Edition Electric Shaker Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon Capacity: 20 ounces Blending mechanism: Battery-operated motor Material: BPA-free plastic If plastic grids and stainless steel whisks haven't worked for you in the past, the PROMiXX iX-R is like a blender and a to-go cup in one. A USB-rechargeable battery powers its detachable motor, which mixes your shake at the press of a button. While it won't blend up fruit or ice, Amazon reviewers noted that it's much more effective than other models when it comes to powders — and the automatic motor can also be used for self-cleaning purposes too. It has a built-in compartment for supplements, measurement markings along the side, and the cup is both odor and stain-resistant. Note that it is not dishwasher-safe. One reviewer says: "I will never go back to shaker bottles. [...] Creatine no longer has the gritty bits in it, protein has no chunks or powder balls, and you do not have to continuously shake it to make sure it is mixed; turn on the mixer and it is blended all the way through your workout."