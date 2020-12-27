It may be a bit of a splurge, but silk underwear is both luxurious and far stronger and easier to keep in rotation than you might expect. The best silk boxers for men are made of 6A mulberry silk with at least 19 momme. Additionally, they can be worn by anyone who appreciates a comfy pair of shorts, regardless of gender (the "men's" label simply means they're sized larger than boxers that are labeled "women's").

Mulberry silk is essentially the single-malt scotch of the silk world. To make it, silkworms are fed a diet of exclusively mulberry leaves (hence the name) that results in silk fibers with superior strength and sheen. Silk graded 6A indicates the highest tier of silk, and it feels incredibly soft against your skin. Silk is measured in mommes (often listed as "mm"), which measures the density and weight of the weave. For a quality silk, look for 19 mommes or higher. Something closer to 16-momme will provide a lighter short, though it won't feel quite as premium. Also note that while shopping you may find it hard to find the specific type of silk used since not all manufacturers are forthcoming with that information.

When it comes to care instructions, silk actually washes up well in the machine when you use cold water, the right detergent, and a mesh bag — although hand-washing is always best, and some brands will even recommend dry-cleaning.

Whether you already wear silk boxers or you're ready to be converted, below you'll find the four pairs that are worth the money.

1. The one with a drawstring

Oscar Rossa's luxury silk boxers are made of 19-momme mulberry silk charmeuse that's exceptionally strong and comfortable. The elastic waistband is paired with a triple-channel drawstring and button fly, and everything is finished with French seams that are turned under to ensure a smooth feel inside and out. "Feels like luxury! Very nice and fits true to size," one Amazon reviewer wrote. The brand does recommend dry cleaning or hand washing, and notes that the garment may bleed during the first couple of washes.

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

2. The minimalist one with pockets

If you don't want the bulk of a drawstring or fly — or you prefer a pair with pockets — then these Lepton silk boxers are for you. They're made with soft mulberry (though no momme weight is provided) and feature two deep side pockets for housing your phone or keys. Available in a range of colors, these luxurious boxers have earned fans for their quality construction and fit.

"Great silk shorts. Honestly the best I have purchased so far," one reviewer noted. "They fit perfect and really allow you to move and have room. Other silk boxer shorts have been more restrictive and have easily ripped after awhile of living an active lifestyle." An added bonus: These shorts are machine-washable.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3. The multipack

Made with high-quality 6A mulberry silk, this set of silk boxer shorts is a steal, breaking down to just over $20 a pair. Blended with 7% spandex for stretch, these machine-washable shorts have a covered elastic waist and a mother of pearl single-button fly with French seams (plus two decorative seams down the front that add a nice, subtle touch).

"Love the soft material next to my skin. So light I barely notice that I'm wearing them," one reviewer wrote. These boxers can be hand or machine washed on gentle, or dry cleaned, according to the brand.

Available options: 7

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

4. The budget one

With ultralight soft-washed silk combined with a short inseam and thin elastic for a barely-there feel, these black silk boxers are a budget pair you'll reach for often. Sand-washed for softness, the 16.5-momme silk has an almost matte texture. Notches on each leg ensure the cropped length won't cramp your movement, and a classic fly keeps things simple. While notably not mulberry silk, the price is hard to pass up. Just note that this pair tends to run small, according to the brand. (Also, care instructions aren't specified).

Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — Large

Also nice: the satin shorts

No, these satin boxer shorts are not silk — in fact, they're made of polyester — but hundreds of Amazon reviewers don’t seem to mind, with one in particular calling them “silky AF.” These boxers are fully machine washable, too. They come with an elastic drawstring waist and a fly, and are available in a range of colors, from white to rich purple. "These satin shorts are unbelievably soft. Crazy good price," one reviewer noted, adding, "extremely breathable and comfortable."