When you've got a lot of walking to do, your selection of footwear can really make or break your excursion. The best walking shoes for men have extra flexibility and cushioning to give your feet room to move and prevent them from tiring out.

Pliable uppers will help with the flexibility part of it. Look for features like knit or mesh fabric to prevent your feet from feeling too constricted when you walk. Cushioning-wise, you'll want to opt for EVA foam or a similarly shock-absorbing material in the midsoles to reduce foot fatigue.

In addition to flexibility and cushioning, shoes for walking need to offer temperature management. This is achieved through things like breathable fabric or mesh panels on the uppers to increase ventilation. Along the same lines, you'll want moisture-managing features like sweat-wicking sock-liners or quick-drying footbeds to keep perspiration under control. As a bonus, these components can help with odor-management, too.

Lastly, you'll want to consider the soles, as walking shoes need to provide exceptional traction and grip. This comes in the form of sturdy rubber material and a distinct tread pattern with thicker lugs.

Now that you have a better sense of what to look for, take a look at the best walking shoes for men below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The basic sneakers Forsake Meridian Men’s Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $99 See On Amazon Constructed with stretchy, ultra-comfortable 3-D mesh, these casual men's sneakers are a solid option for walking shoes. The easy slip-on style further enhances their walking-friendliness, as do the neoprene booties inside that boast four-way stretch for added comfort. These vegan sneakers have excellent traction, with sturdy lugs that allow you to navigate things like rocks, mud, dirt, and gravel. The quick-drying shoes come in two color choices: gunmetal and black. One reviewer says: "Well made shoes. Feels good for everyday use. Love the look and [quality]. I'd recommend them." Available sizes: 8 to 14

2. The knit Oxfords Hush Puppies Men's Expert Wingtip Knit Oxford Amazon $77 See On Amazon These comfortable walking shoes are made with lightweight, breathable knit fabric that offers flexibility, along with ventilation so your feet don't get too hot. Not only that, but they're supportive too thanks too the EVA foam midsoles and soft, well-cushioned footbeds (that are completely removable). The sock-liners boast BioDeWix dry mesh, which is specifically designed to help reduce odors, and the beveled heel-toe system encourages balanced walking. Due to their large variety of sizing, they make some of the best walking shoes for wide feet — and they're available in five colors. One reviewer says: "Very comfortable shoe and am getting compliments every time I wear them." Available sizes: 7 to 13 (regular and wide)

3. The hiking shoes Astral Men's TR1 Mesh Minimalist Hiking Shoes Amazon $94 See On Amazon These comfortable hiking sneakers are designed for long-distance walking along trails but they don't have the heaviness or clunkiness of regular hiking boots. They feature special shanks in the midsoles that support your feet while helping to prevent fatigue. Inside, they have EVA foam cups that provide additional comfort. The flexible uppers feature breathable mesh that cools your feet down, and the fronts of the soles have clever drainage holes to redirect water when you're walking in the rain. The tough rubber underneath showcases heavy-duty lugs with lots of traction and, like the previous pair, they're built with a level footbed to keep you balanced. Available sizes: 8 to 14