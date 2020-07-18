While Bluetooth technology is more accessible than ever before, the quality isn't always that great — especially for gadgets at a lower price point. Fortunately, the best Bluetooth earbuds for under $30 combine quality with affordability — you just have to know the right specs and features to look for. When shopping around, you'll want to think about the following:

Battery life : For Bluetooth gadgets, a long battery life is paramount. Buds that offer at least five hours of usage at a time will ensure you get through most activities uninterrupted.

: For Bluetooth gadgets, a long battery life is paramount. Buds that offer at least five hours of usage at a time will ensure you get through most activities uninterrupted. Charging case : You no longer need immediate access to an outlet in order to charge your earbuds. Most quality options now come with a case that doubles as a wireless charger, which can triple or even quadruple the battery life of your buds.

: You no longer need immediate access to an outlet in order to charge your earbuds. Most quality options now come with a case that doubles as a wireless charger, which can triple or even quadruple the battery life of your buds. Long range : With lower-quality Bluetooth technology, your audio might cut out if you move to the next room, but Bluetooth 5.0 offers impressive speed and a range of more than 1,000 feet — and all of the earbuds below offer it.

: With lower-quality Bluetooth technology, your audio might cut out if you move to the next room, but Bluetooth 5.0 offers impressive speed and a range of more than 1,000 feet — and all of the earbuds below offer it. Built-in mic: This will allow you to make hands-free calls and use your phone's virtual assistant. It's not necessary while listening to music or podcasts, but it's a bonus feature that could make your life easier.

Almost all of the options below offer these four features in different capacities, which is why they're some of the best earbuds you can get for under $30 on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The fan favorite BEBEN Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earbuds Amazon $27 See On Amazon Battery life: 6 hours (or 30 hours with case) With more than 3,600 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, BEBEN's Bluetooth earbuds are some of the most popular wireless earbuds under $30. Among the great features, you'll find: Bluetooth 5.0 technology, a water-resistant design to protect against rain and sweat, 3-D binaural sound quality, a built-in mic, a comfortable frame, and the longest battery life of anything else on this list. All of this comes in a sleek charging case that effortlessly fits in your pocket. One reviewer says: "If I could give these 10 stars, I would. I don’t usually write many reviews, but when something is this good, I feel that I have to. I was not expecting them to be as good as they are considering the low price."

2. The ones with the best tech support PASONOMI Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $28 See On Amazon Battery life: 4 hours (or 12+ hours with case) With technology, there's always the possibility of malfunction — especially when you're shopping at a lower price point. The PASONOMI Bluetooth earbuds are just under $30, but reviewers were remarkably impressed by the quality of their customer service. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.0, clear audio, quick pairing, a built-in mic, and a long battery life with a charging case, but if any of that stops working, reviewers noted that the company is quick to help out and replace the product if necessary. That might explain the 4.6-star rating. Plus, these are water-resistant, and the case provides up to 18 additional charges. One reviewer says: "The company contacted me after I sent the [defective earbud] back and wanted me to try their product again. They sent me a new set of ear buds which work great. I have to say that I was impressed that the co went to all the time effort and expense to satisfy a customer. Too bad more companies aren't as caring as this one."

3. The AirPods alternative LETSCOM Wireless Earbuds Amazon $20 See On Amazon Battery life: 5 hours (or 20 hours with case) If you're looking for an Apple AirPods alternative without the hefty price tag, look no further than LETSCOM wireless earbuds. This Bluetooth 5.0-enabled pair rivals the AirPods in its sleek appearance and stemmed-earbud design — it also has a long-lasting battery, a built-in microphone, and a charging case. The best news? It's a lot cheaper. However, unlike some of the other pairs on this list, it's not water-resistant, so it's probably not the right pair for sweaty workouts. One reviewer says: "Aesthetically, these look like Apple Airpods (2nd generation). Functionally almost identical as well. Just pull the earpieces out of the charging case and they are ready to make your life a lot easier. [...] The only major difference between these and Apple Airpods is the price."

4. The ones for working out Mpow FLAME2 Bluetooth Sport Headphones Amazon $24 See On Amazon Battery life: 12 hours Some might argue that, because of the connective wire, this pair from Mpow qualifies as headphones instead of earbuds — but it's that same design that makes this option ideal for working out. It also has an ergonomic, tilted shape (complete with ear wings) that keeps the buds secure while you run, bike, or lift. In addition, it has an IPX7 waterproof rating, making it suitable for intense workouts or extreme weather conditions, and the battery lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. However, the pair doesn't have a charging case. But it does come in your choice of red, green, black, or pink. One reviewer says: "I really like these headphones. I must have a small or weird shaped ear for earbuds because they never stay in. I wanted something to stay put when I work out. These do that. [...] The price was really good and I'm very happy with the sound quality."