If you've ever shopped around for sex toys, you probably already know how expensive they can be. But there are plenty of quality options out there that won't break the bank — you just need to know what to look for. Aside from being fun and satisfying, the best cheap sex toys are made with body-safe materials that are durable and simple to clean.

So, what is the best sex toy for shoppers on a budget? The kind of toy doesn't matter as much as how it's made. Smooth toys with nonporous surfaces are ideal because they're easier to clean and less likely to harbor bacteria. Stainless steel and borosilicate glass (yes, really) are two popular sex toy materials that tick off these boxes, but they usually come with a big price tag. Fortunately, there are also a lot of toys made from silicone and ABS plastic, and these materials are both nonporous and budget-friendly. (Just keep in mind that silicone toys shouldn't be used with silicone-based lube since it can break down the material).

In addition to these considerations, you may want to look for toys that are designed to be used in the shower or bath for more versatility. For battery-operated toys, it can help to read the reviews when possible to get a better idea of the vibration strength.

With all that in mind, read on for the best cheap sex toys. From butt plugs to Ben Wa balls, all of these toys are titillating, according to reviewers on Amazon, and made with body-safe materials.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The vibrating wand Paloqueth Rechargeable Vibrating Wand Massager Amazon $27 See On Amazon What's great about it: This rechargeable vibrating wand is one of the best-rated sex toys on Amazon, with a design that's water-resistant and shower-friendly. The easy-to-clean toy has a smooth, nonporous silicone surface and reviewers have vouched for its durability. It's 8 inches long and fairly lightweight — and it works well as a neck or back massager as well (if you're into that). One reviewer wrote: "You get a lot of bang for your buck. I wasn't expecting it to be [so] strong. I love the feel to it, kinda velvety. Easy to hold, easy to clean. Literally, everything I wanted for such an affordable price."

2. The butt plug set Paloqueth Anal Butt Plugs Amazon $13 See On Amazon What's great about it: Whether you're a seasoned pro or you're just starting to experiment with butt play, these versatile anal plugs have something to offer. Made out of silicone, the three-pack offers a variety of sizes with curves, ripples, and other stimulating textures. With a long neck and a sturdy T-bar base, each plug is wearable, too. One reviewer wrote: "This is the best anal training kit there is! The quality for the price is amazing. There are three sizes that allow you to move to the next one at your own pace. It’s great preparation for the ~actual~ thing, or just for personal use! The shape fits nicely. The silicone makes it super easy to clean."

3. The dildo Blush Novelties Temptasia 6-Inch Dildo Strap-On Amazon $19 See On Amazon What's great about it: Whether you're targeting a G-spot or a prostate, this sexy 6-inch dildo is one of the best sex toys on Amazon for the price. You can stick it on a flat surface and give it a ride, or strap it onto a harness (it's O-ring compatible). The fun, versatile toy is simple to wash and it's made with body-safe silicone. The only drawback is that it doesn't have a very strong suction cup, according to some reviewers. One reviewer wrote: "This is one of my favorite toys. It is a great shape, easy to clean, and medical grade silicone. The suction cup isn't that great, but that doesn't bother me at all. I love it."

4. The Ben Wa balls Tracy's Dog Ben Wa Balls Trainer Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon What's great about it: With three insertable pieces and 10 vibration modes, this Ben Wa ball set offers exceptional bang for your buck. The toys are made out of smooth, waterproof, and easy-to-clean ABS plastic with soft silicone straps. You can use them for pelvic training or erotic stimulation — and they even come with a remote for you or a partner to use. One reviewer wrote: "Love! All of them are easy to use and the vibrating one is awesome!! I highly recommend!"