The 5 best deodorants for men who sweat a lot

Whether it’s hot outside, you’re working out, or you’re just going about your regular sweaty day, the best deodorants for men who sweat a lot can keep you dry and smelling fresh.

Not all deodorants have the power to keep you dry, as many focus on simply fighting odors rather than reducing sweat. These products typically have antibacterial properties to keep odor-causing bacteria at bay and fragrance to cover up any lingering smells. If you want to actually reduce the amount of sweat your underarms produce, you're usually going to need an antiperspirant.

Most over-the-counter antiperspirants rely on aluminum-based compounds to block your sweat pores and keep your underarms dry. Two common active ingredients in OTC antiperspirants are aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly, which can be found in concentrations of up to 20%, and aluminum chloride, which can be found in concentrations of up to 15%. As with any new skin care product, it’s best to do a patch test first to make sure you don't have an allergic reaction.

While some studies have linked aluminum-based antiperspirants to breast cancer and Alzheimer’s, there simply isn’t sufficient scientific evidence to determine that aluminum products have a negative impact on your health. It’s possible that aluminum-based antiperspirant will change the makeup of your underarm bacteria, though — so if that’s something you want to avoid, you can opt for an aluminum-free, natural deodorant, which uses ingredients like baking soda, magnesium, and charcoal to neutralize odors and absorb moisture. Just know that a natural deodorant won’t keep you from sweating.

Of course, sweating can be a symptom of a more serious medical issue, so you should always consult your doctor if you’re experiencing unusual or excessive sweating. But if you're simply a guy with perpetually damp pits and you'd like to put a stop to it, read on for the best deodorant and antiperspirant products for men who sweat a lot.

1. The tried-and-true one Degree Men Extreme Blast Advanced Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Amazon $3 See On Amazon Key ingredient: Aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly (18.2%) If you’re on the hunt for an everyday deodorant to fight off sweat, look no further than this Degree Advanced Protection antiperspirant deodorant. With its high concentration of aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly, it can stop sweat and odor for up to 48 hours, though it's intended for daily application. And it smells great too, according to Amazon reviewers — Degree describes the refreshing scent as a blend of “energizing fresh mint with notes of apple.” One reviewer says: “I have tried multiple brands thru the years and Degree Men Original Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant rates at the top of my list. Keeps me dry and the scent is great.”

2. The clinical strength one Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Amazon $10 See On Amazon Key ingredient: Aluminum zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly (20.0%) Dove Men+Care Clinical Protection antiperspirant deodorant kicks it up a notch with an even higher concentration of aluminum and it can stave off sweat and unwanted odors for up to two days. Plus, its formula includes Dove's "1/4 moisturizer technology," which means it conditions and soothes your underarm skin as it blocks perspiration. In addition to its antiperspirant qualities, Amazon reviewers also described its scent as "laundry fresh," and even reviewers who claimed they weren't fond of strong fragrances liked what they smelled. One reviewer says: “If you sweat a lot and you want to control it or even get rid of it this anti perspirant works like a charm when you apply it before you go to bed. And the best thing it lasts throughout the entire day even if it is hot or humid outside.”

3. The natural deodorant Native Deodorant Natural Deodorant, Charcoal Amazon $12 See On Amazon Key ingredients: Tapioca starch, baking soda, magnesium hydroxide, charcoal powder If you want to avoid aluminum, this stick of Native Deodorant Natural Deodorant is the way to go. Its formula contains magnesium hydroxide and baking soda to neutralize the odors associated with sweat. Since it doesn’t contain any antiperspirants that will block your pores, it won’t stop sweat from happening — but tapioca starch and charcoal will absorb some of your underarm moisture and make you feel a little less sticky. One reviewer says: “I have tried lots of other aluminum free deodorants with no [luck] with it working at all or lasting through the whole day. This stuff actually work[s], the whole day no less!”

4. The prescription-strength roll-on Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Amazon $6 See On Amazon Key ingredient: Aluminum chloride (12%) Simply apply Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant at night before you go to bed, and let it absorb as you sleep. It’s strong stuff, and it offers up to 72 hours of protection against sweat. Because Certain Dri uses aluminum chloride, a format of aluminum that is a more effective antiperspirant, it's an especially powerful option. This product is intended for people with hyperhidrosis, or abnormally excessive sweating, so consult with your doctor before using it to make sure it's right for you. And keep in mind that this is an antiperspirant only, so it won’t prevent underarm odors the way a deodorant does. One reviewer says: “Was struggling mightily with sweating in my armpits when making presentations or approaching situations that made me anxious. Started applying Certain Dri as instructed and immediately noticed way less sweat. There were days where I didn't sweat at all!”