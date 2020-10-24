Looking to conceal some of your grays or completely change up your look? If you're up for a DIY project, using the best hair dye for men will help you to conquer at-home hair color, even if you're a total novice. The dyes below are easy to use and will give you natural-looking color without drying out your hair.

As a general rule, it's harder to go lighter than it is to go darker, so keep that in mind. As for the type of hair dye formula to use, if you're not sure how much maintenance you're ready for, choose a temporary or semi-permanent hair dye, which also tend to be the best options for anyone looking to cover up their grays. Those dyes will gradually wash out over time, rather than growing out and revealing your roots all at once. If you don't mind doing root touch-ups, feel free to forge ahead with permanent dyes, which are both longer-lasting and provide more coverage.

Finally, be sure to read all of the directions and do a patch test before applying hair color to the sensitive skin on your scalp or face, as some people can experience allergic reactions or irritation from hair dyes.

With those tips in mind, read on for the best hair dyes for men — all of which you can buy on Amazon.

1. The basic full-coverage dye Clairol Natural Instincts Semi-Permanent Hair Color For Men Amazon $18 See on Amazon For full-coverage color, this Clairol semi-permanent hair dye is your best bet. The kit comes with the hair dye itself, as well as developing lotion and a conditioning treatment, which you can use weekly to keep your color looking vibrant. The ammonia-free formula lasts for 28 washes and comes in five colors: light brown, medium brown, dark brown, brown black, and black.

2. The one for salt and pepper hair Just For Men Touch of Gray Amazon $7 See on Amazon This easy to use, comb-in hair color can be used to conceal some of your grays, making it ideal for anyone looking to maintain a "salt and pepper" look. All it takes is five minutes of your time, with the help of the included no-mix color and comb. The partial-coverage formula contains no ammonia or peroxide and will last up to eight weeks.

3. The one for men of color SoftSheen Carson Dark and Natural Amazon $5 See on Amazon Designed specifically for textured hair, this ammonia-free hair dye delivers full, permanent coverage that lasts approximately six weeks (or until your grays grow back in). It'll help cover up unwanted grays in just five minutes, while its moisturizing formula, which is rich in aloe and honey, will leave hair feeling healthy and soft. Aside from the hair dye, the kit includes developer and a conditioning shampoo. Choose from two shades: jet black and natural black.

4. The shampoo-in dye Just For Men Control GX Grey Reducing 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $8 See on Amazon If you're a complete novice looking for a truly foolproof option, use this shampoo-in hair color, which gradually reduces grays over the course of multiple washes. It's ideal for men with light brown to black hair. Once you've reached the shade you're happy with, continue to shampoo with this a few times a week to maintain that color.