If you're looking to cut down on how much waste you put out, the best reusable straws are easy to clean and practical to use. Ever since the beginning of the reusable straw movement, online retailers have seen a huge boost in the number of available brands. While that's great news for both shoppers and the environment, it also means some extra effort when it comes to narrowing down your options.

The most important question to ask yourself is, "What's the best material for my needs?" Reusable straws can be made out of a variety of materials, including silicone, stainless steel, plastic, and bamboo. They all have their benefits — for example, stainless steel won't retain flavors while bamboo is biodegradable — but whichever material you choose, be sure that it's BPA-free and easy to sanitize (many sets come with brushes, too, for effortless cleaning). You may also want to double check that your set is compatible with dishwashers.

The material will also dictate whether a straw is travel-friendly. Silicone is flexible, which means it bends for storage inside cases, though some metal straws do have a telescopic design that collapses.

With all that in mind, these are the five best reusable straw options to aid in your quest to become more eco-friendly.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The stainless steel straws VEHHE Metal Straws (4-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon If you're looking for an option that's both eco-friendly and wallet-friendly, look no further than this metal straws set from VEHHE. For $4 (and free shipping with Prime), you get four food-grade stainless steel straws, a cleaning brush, and a canvas carrying pouch. Two of the straws are straight, while two of them have a bend, but they're all designed to resist unwanted aftertastes and oxidation, even when cleaned in the dishwasher. For a few dollars more, you can get the same set in metallic rainbow. One possible drawback of metal straws, though, is that they will get warm if you're sipping on a hot beverage. One reviewer says: "These have to be the best stainless steel straws out there. Not only are they easy to clean, they’re very durable! Great price for such a great product. Would definitely purchase again."

2. The bamboo straws Jungle Straws (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Yes, reusable straws made from silicone or stainless steel metal are better than single-use options — but when they reach the end of their lifespans, they still sit in a landfill for a long, long time. These bamboo straws, on the other hand, are made entirely from natural bamboo, so they're fully biodegradable. Still, they can be used over and over again, thanks to the durable, dishwasher-safe design. Each order comes with 12 reusable straws of assorted sizes (even widths), a cleaning brush, a storage pouch, and a travel pouch. One reviewer says: "I absolutely LOVE my straws. I want to gift them to everybody every chance I get. Highly recommend if you’re into sustainable/eco-friendly products."

3. The silicone straws (with a portable case) Yoocaa Reusable Silicone Collapsible Straws (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon With over 2,500 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, Yoocaa's reusable straws are some of the highest-rated on Amazon. They're made of BPA-free silicone, so they're lightweight, dishwasher-safe, ideal for beverages of any temperature, and gentle on teeth — but they're also flexible for storage inside the included cases. Each one comes with its own cleaning brush, and every order includes two of everything in a wide variety of colors. One reviewer says: "I am trying to use less plastic after seeing several videos of sea animals entangled in all sorts of plastic waste. These straws are nice and long, bend into its holder easily and clean well. When I use them in restaurants the waiters are always saying they like them!"

4. The extra-wide straws Zmaxqii Extra-Wide Straws (8-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon For those who regularly drink smoothies, milkshakes, and Boba tea, the average reusable straw is likely too thin for your needs. These extra-large straws are made from durable plastic (but don't worry: They're BPA-free and dishwasher-safe). They can also be cut shorter for use in smaller glasses. Each order comes with eight straws in four different colors, and you even get two appropriately sized cleaning brushes. One reviewer says: "Loving these straws! They're exactly what I was looking for when it comes to a reusable straw. They're durable, easy to clean, and big enough for my thick smoothies and milkshakes. It doesn't hurt that they also are pretty colors!"