As technology advances, the line between laptops and tablets becomes more and more blurred. On the bright side, that means impressive capabilities and more advanced tech for your compact tablet — but on the not-so-bright side, that usually means a more expensive price tag. The best tablets under $200 can be as powerful and reliable as some of the $800 models; you just need to consider the size, processor, memory, and RAM before making your purchases.

Display size : This is the size of the screen, measured diagonally in inches from opposite corners. Bigger screens often make it easier to see while you're watching movies or surfing the web, but smaller screens are better for travel and easier to hold.

Processor : This is a tiny chip that lives in your tablet and responds to basic instructions. You don't need to know everything about processors to make a good purchase; just know that four cores (quad-core processors) should suffice for most needs, while processors with eight (octa-core) can be a little faster and smoother, especially if you're doing video-heavy things, including gaming.

Memory : Measured in gigabytes (GB), most tablets under $200 can store 16 to 64 GB.

RAM: Short for random access memory, RAM serves as temporary storage to run your current applications. For the most part, the more RAM your tablet has, the faster it'll be (but the more expensive it'll be, too).

All of these factors will depend on your specific needs and budget — but whether you're looking to read e-books, watch movies, play video games, or work on the go, these are the best budget tablets under $200.

1. The tried-and-true tablet with plenty of power Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon $150 See On Amazon Display size: 10.1 inches

Processor: 2.0 GHz octa-core

Memory: 32 GB (also available in 64 GB)

RAM: 2 GB When it comes to most people's needs, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a powerful but affordable tablet. It has a large 1080p display, fast octa-core processor, and up to 12 hours of battery life, so it's great for listening to music, watching movies, video calling with friends, playing simple games, and surfing the web or social media. It's also Alexa-enabled for hands-free control and comes in your choice of four colors: black, pink, blue, and white. One reviewer says: "Best tablet for the money. Fully functioning Amazon and loadable Google Play apps [...] As usual the set up was very easy. I think the screen is crisp and clear. You can't beat this type of a bargain for a functional full-size tablet."

2. The compact tablet Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon $50 See On Amazon Display size: 7 inches

Processor: 1.3 GHz quad-core

Memory: 16 GB (also available in 32 GB)

RAM: 1 GB Yes, it's small, but for someone on the go, that can be a great thing — especially at just $50. The Amazon Fire 7 has hands-free Alexa access, up to seven hours of battery life, two cameras with HD recording (both front and rear-facing), and 16 GB of memory for e-books, apps, and music. (Note that the $50 tablet comes with special offers, which are essentially advertisements on your lock screen; for $15 more, you can skip the "special offers.") There's also a 32 GB option for less than $100, too. One reviewer says: "Perfect travel companion and very affordable. Love the size, compute speed and simplicity. Alexa is a great addition and makes the tablet even more powerful to use. At this price buy one for everyone."

3. The tablet for watching movies Vankyo MatrixPad S20 Tablet Amazon $140 See On Amazon Display size: 10 inches

Processor: 1.6 GHz octa-core

Memory: 32 GB

RAM: 3 GB Thanks to its 3 GB of RAM and powerful octa-core processor you won't find a much more powerful tablet at this price point. The Vankyo MatrixPad S20 is ideal for entertainment because it's fast, smooth, and crystal clear — plus, you can expand the memory up to 128 GB to download files when you're not connected to Wi-Fi. The battery keeps it powered for up to 10 hours, and the dual-speaker sound is bright and balanced. It's no wonder it currently has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon after hundreds of reviews. One reviewer says: "It plays movies quite well with a great picture quality. In short, it does everything I need/want for far less than other tablets (offering less for more money) I looked at. I am now looking at buying a second one because my wife has fallen in love with it, also."

4. The tablet for gaming Dragon Touch Notepad K10 Tablet Amazon $120 See On Amazon Display size: 10 inches

Processor: 1.3 GHz quad-core

Memory: 32 GB

RAM: 2 GB If you're looking for one of the best tablets for gaming, the Dragon Touch K10 is one of the most affordable options you'll find. The 64-bit quad-core processor is powerful enough to handle most mobile games, while the display and dual speakers are highly immersive. This unit starts with 32 GB of internal storage, but you can expand the memory up to 128 with a Micro SD card. Finally, the Bluetooth effortlessly syncs your enabled headphones, speakers, or controllers. Plus, the battery lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge. One reviewer says: "Overall a stupendous device at a remarkable price. [...] The Android operating system and hardware performance allow for quite an enjoyable experience in gaming, streaming, and internet browsing."