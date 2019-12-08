The best classic fit

Made with a 100% cotton construction that's soft and breathable, this is one of the best dress shirts under $100. Reviewers vouch that it doesn't wrinkle in the washing machine, and it stays crisp after multiple launderings. The classic fit design has double-sewn buttons for durability, with two buttons on each cuff and eight down the middle. Overall, it's smooth and versatile with five color options to choose from, including white, beige, and light blue.

Fans say: "Best shirt ever. The quality, thickness of the shirt, feel of the shirt, etc., is top notch. Very comfortable and will last a long time. Worth every penny!!!!"

Available sizes: 14.5 inch neck, 32 - 33 inch sleeve to 18.5 inch neck, 34 - 35 inch sleeve

The best slim fit

If you prefer a more tailored look, this Vince Camuto option is one of the best slim-fit dress shirts. It has a sharp-looking construction, with a sleek, slim-fit cut. The fabric is 100% cotton (please read: exceptionally soft), and the collar features a flexible design that expands up to half an inch. The material is moderately stretchy, too, with a tapered design throughout the body and sleeves. The shirt comes in a huge range of colors, including blue pinstripe, white, navy, gray, and coral. The only drawback is that it's not as wrinkle-resistant as some of the other choices.

Fans say: "I got several VC shirts for my husband and he LOVES them. He has a rugby build (broad chest and shorter arms) so the slim fit keeps the shirt from being a tent on him. Also the comfort fit neck is a big hit"

Available sizes: 14.5 inch neck, 32 - 33 inch sleeve to 17.5 inch neck, 34 - 35 inch sleeve

The best big and tall fit

For those who find slim and classic fit shirts too restrictive, this Calvin Klein herringbone shirt is one of the best big and tall dress shirts on Amazon. Similarly to the first two picks, it's constructed from 100% cotton, making it ultra-soft and durable. On top of that, the weave of the fabric is moisture-wicking, so if you a sweat a lot, you won't feel as damp and sticky. The two-button cuffs are customizable, and the collar works with or without a tie. Best of all, the material is fully wrinkle-free (with multiple customers vouching for it). The shirt is available in 12 different colors, including white, black, light blue, and rose, and others.

Fans say: "Very good quality and hasn't needed to be ironed. Great for nice occasions and easy maintenance."

Available sizes: 17 inch neck, 35 - 36 inch sleeve to 22 inch neck, 35 - 36 inch sleeve

The best short sleeve

If you hate tucking in your dress shirts, you'll love this option from UNTUCKit. The stylish, semi-casual men's dress shirt is specifically designed to be worn untucked. It's constructed with 100% cotton that feels remarkably durable, according to fans, and exceptionally soft. The lightweight material is great for warmer days when you don't want a long-sleeved shirt, and it's breathable, too. What's more, the fabric is completely wrinkle-free — and reviewers attest to this.

Fans say: "The shirt is comfortable and the material is soft and feels durable. The fit is perfect and the print is really attractive - attractive color combination that will pair with a variety of shorts and slacks. Delivery was right on time as promised. The shirt washes and dries wrinkle free, won't need an iron for this one. I am going to be ordering more!"