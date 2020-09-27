With athleisure taking up more space in many people's wardrobes, a solid pair of sweatpants is a closet staple. The best men's sweatpants come in both relaxed and tailored styles for a comfortable fit in any situation. You don't have to spend a lot to get a quality pair — in fact, all of the options below are under $40.

The right material for your sweatpants depends on both personal preferences and your plans for the day or night. Cotton is a classic sweatpant material due to its comfort and breathability, though it tends to hold onto moisture, making it a poor choice for any activities that'll have you sweating. If you prefer a more cooling material that works on a warm day or during workouts, a moisture-wicking polyester blend provides the best of both worlds.

Gone are the days when sweatpants had one uniform style — you can now find a variety of cuts, ranging from relaxed to tapered. Traditional sweatpants have a looser fit through the leg that might feel more comfortable for lounging around, while slim-fit joggers hug legs more tightly and taper toward the ankles, offering a bit more style. As for the smaller details, most men's sweatpants feature a basic pocket or two, but if you're hitting the gym, consider going with zippered pockets that will keep your phone, keys, or wallet secure.

With all this in mind, below are the best mens sweatpants for everything from lounging around at home to working out at the gym.

1. The basic sweatpants Hanes Men's Jogger Sweatpant with Pockets Amazon $15 See On Amazon These Hanes classic men's sweatpants offer a straight leg fit that's comfortable and relaxed but not too loose. This mid-weight pair provides some warmth thanks to a 50-50 blend of cotton and polyester fleece (with up to 5% of the polyester made from recycled plastic bottles). With cuffed hems for a little structure as well as a back and side pockets, these highly rated sweatpants have over 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating. An adjustable drawstring lets you customize the fit on the waistband. On top of that, these sweatpants come in your choice of black, navy, and light or dark gray. One reviewer says: “Love these sweat pants. They fit as though they were made for me. Not too tight, not too loose...just right. Wish I had bought more than just the two pairs I got, and may buy more.” Available sizes: S — XXL

2. The lightweight sweatpants Champion Men's Closed Bottom Light Weight Jersey Sweatpant Amazon $15 See On Amazon These popular lightweight sweatpants are made of ultra-soft cotton jersey with a looser athletic fit. The pair has racked up thousands of five-star reviews, with one fan in particular noting that they're "the only sweatpants that meet my needs." This pair has elastic bands on the hems that offer structure without being too restrictive, as well as convenient side pockets to stash small items. The black pair featured above is made of 100% cotton for a cozy feel. You can also choose from a few additional hues, including light and dark gray, though keep in mind the fabric blend varies by color. One reviewer says: “I did a ton of comparison between different brands before going with these, and they were a great choice. The material is soft but doesn't absorb your body heat, and the length in the legs is perfect. The drawstring, side pockets and cuffs around the ankles are also nice touches. I'm wearing them way too much lately." Available sizes: S — 4XL

3. The colorful sweatpants Southpole Men's Active Basic Jogger Fleece Pants Amazon $15 See On Amazon Brighten up your wardrobe with these colorful jogger sweatpants. They're made of soft polyester with an adjustable drawstring waistband, cuffed ankles, and side pockets. They have a relaxed fit that's great for working from home or relaxing. These vibrant sweatpants are highly rated on Amazon, with over 12,000 reviews, and they come in more than a dozen colorways, including yellow, red, green, blue, and black. One reviewer says: “Great quality! The material is nicer than expected and very pleased. Bought 3 different colors and happy with our purchase. Good quality material and super soft/comfortable. [...]” Available sizes: XS — 6X

4. The cold weather sweatpants Under Armour Men's Armour Fleece Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon For an option that will keep you warm on colder days, opt for these fleece men's sweatpants. They're made of 100% polyester with a soft lining that helps keeps in heat so you're always cozy. The straight-leg fit has open bottom hems that are breathable and comfortable. Adjust the fit with the drawstring on the waistband, and keep your essentials in the side pockets. This highly rated pair comes in six neutral hues, including black and gray. One reviewer says: “I love these pants, they are so warm in the winter time here in Michigan. Great for running outside or just lounging around the house in winter. They are soft, comfortable and warm. The price at Amazon can't be beat, I purchase them at UA and paid more than [at] Amazon. Now I have a few pairs to last me the winter.” Available sizes: S — 5X-Large (Tall sizes available)

5. The slim-cut sweatpants YoungLA Slim Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon These skinny sweatpants have the slimmest fit on this list, and they feature stitching around the quads for added style. Made with a blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, they have a soft, breathable feel despite the slimmer cut, and reviewers noted that they're a great choice to wear to the gym. With this pair, you also get side pockets, stretchy cuffed hems at the ankles, and an adjustable drawstring waistband. Additionally, you can choose from black, blue, or two shades of gray. One reviewer says: "These new joggers from YoungLA are the most comfortable joggers I own!! I wear them to the gym. They are a soft material, comfortable to wear, and very stylish. I am 6ft tall, 180lbs, and run about a 31 inch waist. I purchase a small because I like a more form fitting apparel at the gym and these are perfect! The 2 front pockets are perfect for your phone while you workout. I would highly recommend these joggers!" Available sizes: S — XXL