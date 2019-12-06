The best for light running

For walking and lighter, low-impact running, these women's slip-on sneakers offer softness, cushioning, and convenience. They're made with a breathable knit fabric that features stretchy elastic and ventilated mesh to keep them cool and airy. In addition to comfort and temperature control, the microfiber material wicks moisture and reduces odor. The soles have EVA foam that's ultra-lightweight, and they're fairly shock-absorbing, too. They have an easy-pull tab in the back to help slide them on, and decent traction underneath — all at an affordable price. Get them in a pale purple (pictured above) or classic black.

Fans say: "I am really loving my new sneakers. They slip on easily, they are very comfortable, and the color is so pretty. Sole is nice and thick, but there is nice flexibility too. Fabric is thin and breathable, but thick enough to provide support"

Available sizes: 6 to 11

The best for road running

This is the women's version of the New Balance sneakers above, which showcase easy-glide booties that are easy to slide on, and simple Boas to cinch them down tightly (allowing you to adjust them to your exact comfort level). There's bouncy Revlite foam in the midsoles for shock-absorption, while the lightweight uppers are both durable and bendy. They have strong rubber soles with ample tread and, as a bonus, they're stylish, too. I personally have these women's shoes and can vouch that they're both comfortable and versatile. There are five different styles to choose from, however, current sizing availability varies among them..

Fans say: "These were super comfortable right out of the box. I love the dial lacing system - you never have to worry about laces coming untied, and it's easy to get the right level of snugness. What an ingenious idea! These are super lightweight but have support in all the right places. And, I got a great deal through the amazon warehouse. Can't ask for more than that!"

Available sizes: 5 to 12 (regular and wide)

The best for trail running

Rather than a Boa system, these women's trail running shoes have simple pull-cord laces that you essentially just tug to tighten (although it's helpful to yank the main part of the cord first, too). The "QuickLace" system, as it's called, offers the feel and convenience of slip-ons but with the performance features of a high-quality athletic sneaker. The air mesh material, which is breathable so you don't overheat, is constructed with a special film that adapts to your foot as it moves, offering extra support. In addition to comfortable, high-rebound midsoles that absorb shock, the bottoms are built with wet traction grip that provides amazing tread, even on wet surfaces. I have these shoes, too, and they've never let me down.

Fans say: "Im one hundred percent sold on them!!! I put them on straight out of the box and went for a run, these are so comfortable and no break in period needed! The draw string laces are nice too, no more laces coming undone and tripping me. I definitely will be checking out more of this brand!"