When they're freshly pressed, dress pants look sharp and stylish. However, once you run them through the wash, put them in a suitcase, or even just wear them during a humid day, they tend to crease. This is where wrinkle-free fabrics come in. The best wrinkle-free dress pants make it possible to do things like this while still looking polished.

When it comes down to it, wrinkle-free technology is mostly a matter of fabric choice. There are lots of options out there (for example, rayon, nylon, and acrylic), but the best choice for pants is usually polyester. This is naturally wrinkle-resistant while also being durable and sometimes even breathable. Cotton is another great option that, while not wrinkle-free by nature, will sometimes be treated with chemical agents or designed with a thicker construction to make it this way. Another good solution is a blend of the two, which offers the best of both worlds. Mixtures with spandex or elastane also work well and add stretch.

It's important to note, however, that most pants aren't 100 percent wrinkle-free. A lot depends on your lifestyle and how you treat them. If you leave your pants crumbled on the floor or folded up in a suitcase for too longer, even the most wrinkle-free options will crease. Factors like how you launder them, how often you're traveling, how much bending and moving you do, and others all affect how wrinkled your pants get.

To help you find a good fit, I've done some research and made a list of the best wrinkle-free pants on Amazon. In addition to wrinkle-resistance, I looked for qualities like softness, breathability, and durability. Check them out below.