A white T-shirt is perhaps the most basic article of clothing in your wardrobe, not to mention the most versatile. Still, when shopping for the best white T-shirts for men, the process isn't quite as simple as it initially seems. Different styles and fabrics serve different purposes, so it helps to narrow down your needs before you click that "add to cart" button.

First, consider the shirt's primary use. Are you looking for an undershirt to absorb sweat, or a slim-fit V-neck that you can wear to the bar? Maybe you're looking for something that's well-suited for all of the above — and those do exist — but fabric-choice is going to be paramount here. Most standard T-shirts are made from 100-percent cotton, which makes them comfortable, breathable, and easy to care for. That said, if you're looking for something that's capable of fighting odors and wicking extreme moisture, fabrics like bamboo, polyester, or treated cotton are likely better choices.

Next, think about the style. Even the most basic T-shirts have varying style options to consider, including the neckline, length, and fit. For the most part, style is subjective and will depend on your preferences, but in some cases, it's a matter of practicality. For example, V-necks are often better-suited for use as undershirts because you won't see the neckline beneath a collar. Similarly, you'll also want to look for longer shirts with a tighter fit and flatter seams, so it can be tucked in without excess fabric or visible lines. If you're looking for the best shirts for travel, some are actually resistant to stains, moisture, and wrinkles. Finally, for a more elevated take on the basic T-shirt, opt for a Henley neck or a front pocket to provide some visual appeal.

With all of the aforementioned in mind, here are 10 of the best men's T-shirts in virtually every category.

1. The Best Quality T-Shirt For Men Goodthreads The Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $12 See On Amazon This classic crewneck is comfortable, affordable, low-maintenance, and great quality. Get it with or without the pocket. There are countless reasons why Goodthreads' The Perfect Crewneck is in fact considered "the perfect shirt" among reviewers. For one, it's made from 100-percent cotton for soft comfort and breathability. For another, its classic crewneck, wide selection of sizes, and optimized fit are designed to suit most wearers, and you can opt for or against a front pocket. According to reviewers, these shirts can be dried in the machine without major shrinking, and "get softer with every wash." They're also thin enough for use an undershirt, but thick enough to be worn alone. Finally, at $12 a shirt, they're surprisingly affordable — but some still say they rival Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren in terms of quality and fit. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

2. The Best Value Buy Gildan Men's Crew T-Shirt Multipack (Pack of 6) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even though they're highly-rated, these multipacks break down to as little as $2 a shirt. If you're looking for several highly-rated T-shirts at an incredible price, look no further than the Gildan's multipack. These shirts are made from 100-percent cotton, and their flat seams and tagless design are "really soft and comfortable," according to buyers. Most importantly, they're available in packs of up to 12, and can cost as little as $2 a shirt. Still, reviewers have given them a 4.3-star rating due to the quality, fit, and low-maintenance care. Available sizes: S — XXL

3. By Far The Most Comfortable Option Texere Men's V-Neck Luxury Undershirt Amazon $14 See On Amazon Since it's made with bamboo and cotton, you likely won't find a more comfortable shirt anywhere. Unlike your average T-shirt, the Texere luxury V-neck is made primarily from bamboo viscose. As a result, it's extremely breathable, moisture-wicking, and comfortable: "Softest shirt ever," one reviewer raves. "I will probably wear one of these in a different color everyday." They're also offered in a longer fit for taller people or those who prefer to tuck, and they're hypoallergenic and more resistant to odors when compared to other fabric choices. As a result, they make for great undershirts, but they're opaque enough to be worn alone, as well. Available sizes: S — XXL tall

4. The Best Slim-Fit Style Jockey Slim Fit Crew Neck Amazon $30 See On Amazon This slim T-shirt is made with spandex for body-conforming comfort. Slim-fit T-shirts are ideal for those looking for a more form-fitting option, and Jockey's crewnecks have reviewers raving: "By far the best T-shirts out there. The stretch conforms to the body doesn't stick to clothes. Light so you don't sweat and just a great fit!" These are made from cotton, but unlike other options, they also feature 5-percent spandex for added stretch and comfort. Available sizes: S — XXL

5. The Best Athletic T-Shirt DRIEQUIP Big & Tall Athletic T-Shirt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Moisture-wicking and stretchy, this pick is made from chafe-resistant interlocking polyester for athletic activities. For those looking for a T-shirt that can stand up to jogs, gym sessions, and sports games, the DRIEQUIP athletic T-shirt is the way to go. Since it's made from polyester and features a special interlocking weave, this shirt is much more efficient than cotton when it comes to wicking moisture and staying cool. It's also tagless, stretchy, and chafe-resistant, so you can feel free to move. (Even though this shirt is marketed as "Big and Tall," it also comes in regular sizes, as well.) Available sizes: XS — 4X tall

6. A V-Neck Undershirt That Stays Tucked Fruit of the Loom Men's Stay Tucked V-Neck (Pack of 6) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Thanks to its ribbed cotton weave and lower V-neckline, this one stays tucked and invisible under other shirts. In terms of an all-around great V-neck, Fruit of the Loom has got you covered — especially if you're in need of a reliable undershirt. Even though it's made from 100-percent cotton, its subtle ribbed weave conforms to your body and actually stays tucked into pants when you move. The V-shaped neckline is also slightly deeper than most to remain invisible under collars. As a result, reviewers say, "This is amazingly simple in its perfection, but I've long struggled when purchasing undershirts ... This is what you need." Available sizes: S — 3XL tall

7. The Nicest Henley Shirt Boisouey Henley T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon With its three neckline buttons, this stylish shirt is halfway between a tee and a polo. Henley shirts are still considered tees because of their collarless design and casual appearance — but they're characterized by the buttons up the front, which give it an elevated, polo-like style. This Henley T-shirt from Boisouey is one of the best available. It's made from primarily cotton, but has some added spandex for optimal stretch and comfort. The moderate fit isn't as slim as others, but has reviewers saying, "I really like the shape of this shirt for the price." Available sizes: S — XL

8. The Most Popular Men's Pocket T-Shirts Jerzees Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirts (Pack of 3) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Reviewers love these pocket T-shirts because of their fit and soft fabric — and tons come back to buy more. Front pockets add style and practicality to your favorite T-shirt. This set of three from Jerzees has a 4.3-star rating because of its reinforced seams, lay-flat collar, and cotton-polyester blend. They're extremely soft and relaxed for comfort, and reviewers are saying things like, "I own 15 of these now," and "Finally... pocket T-shirts that actually fit me." Available sizes: S — 4XL

9. The Best Sweat-Proof Undershirt Thompson Tee Sweatproof T-Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon This combed-cotton shirt has built-in sweat pads to prevent moisture stains from showing. For those whose primary concern is sweat control, these Thompson Tee's are not your average T-shirts. They're made from combed cotton (which is better-suited for sweat-wicking), but they're also created with built-in sweat pads for ample absorption and protection. Even though they're non-bulky and slim-fitting under clothes, reviewers say, "Also after I bought and tested my first one, I bought [five] additional in different colors and styles. I'm finally able to wear [a lot] of clothes I stopped wearing because the sweat would show too much." Available sizes: XS — 3XL