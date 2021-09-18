There's a lot of disagreement over whether RFID-blocking technology is necessary in a wallet, but if it puts you at ease while you're traveling, there's no harm in having this feature — especially if you find it in a wallet that you love anyway. The best RFID passport wallets are large enough to hold at least one passport, made from durable materials, and have space for your additional travel essentials.

While Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) skimming — using a special card reader to scan someone's passport, credit cards, or debit cards without their knowledge — is not a common crime, some people enjoy the peace of mind that comes with an RFID-blocking wallet. When deciding which one to buy, make sure that the product specifically states that it blocks RFID readers, so you know you’re getting the protection you want.

The next factor to consider when buying a passport wallet is the pockets. Some wallets only have a passport slot and a few credit card slots, which is great if you only want the essentials on hand. However, there are also wallets with far more slots for items like spare SIM cards, cash, other IDs, boarding passes, and even pens, which are always useful to have when going through customs.

Finally, just like with your international carry-on luggage, you’ll want to think about the style of your wallet. Passport wallets come in a wide range of designs, so you can pick a simple one in a neutral color, or go for a more eye-catching look with a brightly colored or patterned option. You’ll also want to think about material, which not only impacts the look but also the durability. Options like nylon and polyurethane can be a bit more water-resistant, while genuine leather gives the wallet a classic look. Some wallets also come with more security features, like belt loops or neck loops, to prevent pickpocketing.

1. The sleek genuine leather one

This classic passport wallet is sleek and simple with a cover made from genuine leather. It comes in three neutral colors (black, brown, and dark brown), and it has a slim design that's easy to fit in your pocket. And, even though it's thin, this RFID-blocking wallet still has three card slots, a passport slot, and a money pocket.

One reviewer wrote: “This is my second Polare product. What I love about Polare products in general is how durable they feel. This wallet didn’t disappoint. It’s a beautiful wallet and one that is built to last. I do quite a bit of traveling and this wallet is suited for all of my travels. The wallet has enough slots for cards and most importantly, a place to store a passport. I like that you can have cash, cards and a passport, and the wallet itself is still slim enough to fit in my pocket. It does feel like what you’re getting in this wallet is a high quality wallet at an affordable price. I recommend this wallet.”

2. The one you can wear around your neck

If you're worried about losing or misplacing your wallet, check out this protective passport wallet, which is not only RFID-blocking but also has an adjustable neck strap, so you can wear it comfortably with a wide variety of clothing. It has enough space to store all your travel essentials, with two zippered pockets, two mesh pockets, and one clear ID pocket. Made out of nylon, it's available in multiple neutral colors, and in sets of two, so you can get one for yourself and your travel companion.

One reviewer wrote: “I used this recently while traveling in Europe. The strap around your neck is adjustable for height and comfortable. When going out on excursions, I was able to carry a credit card, cash, drivers license, copy of passport, gum, and cell phone. Tucked it under my shirt and forgot about it until I needed something. It's in my drawer and ready for the next trip!”

3. The zippered wallet with a wrist strap

This large passport wallet has enough space to store travel essentials for two. It has two passport pouches, one boarding pass pocket, two zippered pockets for money, six card slots, and one mesh pocket for coins, so you can keep everything you need on hand. It also has a pen holder to help you get through customs a bit faster, and a keychain you can use to keep keys on hand. This RFID-blocking pouch not only keeps your important documents secure with a zipper, but it's also made from water-resistant nylon, so you won't have to worry about splashes from rain or other mishaps.

One reviewer wrote: "I just got this wallet today and it is exactly what I was looking for to replace my old one! It has so many pockets to place cash, coins, passports, my phone, and change! I love it! I have 4 passports that I need to carry on me at all times since I will be traveling and it fits them all, plus my cash and cards! It’s FANTASTIC!!!"

4. The sleek wallet that's just $10

This passport holder wallet features gray fabric with a faux leather accent for a sleek, modern design. It's perfect for storing your essential documents, as it has four card slots, one passport slot, and one slot for your boarding pass or cash. Because it has a smaller capacity than some other options on this list, this RFID-blocking wallet is also slimmer, so it's easier to store in your pockets. In addition to the option featured above, it comes in dozens of colors and designs, so you're sure to find one that you love.

One reviewer wrote: “I travel a lot and sometimes I unexpectedly have to go international on the road so my passport is always in my bag. I was worried about it getting damaged so I got this. It looks nice and doesn’t feel like it’s cheap or will fall apart. I like the leather accent on the front too. I also like that I can put an emergency credit card in there. That way when you put it in the hotel safe you’ve got credentials to get home and a way to pay to get there all in one spot.”

5. The one that holds four passports

Traveling with your family or a few friends? You'll want this larger RFID-blocking passport wallet, which can securely hold up to four passports. It also has nine card slots, a keychain holder, an internal zippered pocket, a pen holder, and a coin slot, so you can keep everything you need for travel together in one place. It has a zippered closure, and is made from water-resistant nylon. The exterior of this wallet has a pocket too, which can store a boarding pass or a phone as large as an iPhone XR.

One reviewer wrote: “Nice and neat passport organizer. Every time I traveled with my whole family( 5 people most of the time), I had to turned my backpack upside down and inside out to get the passports or cards, I am tired of the effect. We will travel to Sacramento next Sunday, and so glad I got this organizer for our trip! Love it!!!”

6. The slim one with a full zip closure

If you're in the market for a smaller passport wallet that still has the security of a zipper closure, this one from Zero Grid is a great choice. On the inside, it has one passport pocket and two card pockets that can hold up to 10 credit cards, and on the outside there is one additional pocket for boarding passes or other small essentials. This wallet also comes with a micro-pen, which can be stored in the designated pocket on the inside crease, so you always have it on hand.

While this water-resistant nylon wallet has a small design that's easy to store in your pockets, if you do lose it, you may be able to track it down thanks to the two included recovery tabs from ReturnMe, which is an international lost and found company.

One reviewer wrote: “I ordered this passport wallet after the one I had failed while horseback riding across Yorkshire, England last year. We got caught in a torrential downpour, and my passport (a brand new one at that!) ended up soaking wet. I ordered this one because it's waterproof, and when it arrived the other day, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it really is waterproof. My passport slides into a secure pocket, it zips closed, and it came with a small pen for filling out customs forms. Bring on the horseback riding adventures and sudden rainstorms, now I'm ready.”

7. The rugged Herschel wallet

Herschel is well-known for making retro backpacks, but they also make great accessories like this secure RFID-blocking passport wallet. It's made from 70-denier ripstop nylon with a polyester lining, making it both durable and soft, so you can easily pack it anywhere without worry. Inside the zippered wallet there are six card slots, a passport slot, a pen loop, and a zippered pouch you can use for cash, coins, or other important documents.

One reviewer wrote: “Excellent quality, perfect size for traveling, easy access with outside pocket. Fits 2 passports credit cards cash. i would recommend this item”

8. The travel pouch with anti-theft belt loops

Built with travel in mind, this belt passport wallet has two loops that you can thread through your belt, that way if someone tries to snag it from your pocket, it won't budge. It also has a slim design, so you can tuck it in your pocket or under your pants to be really discreet. This wallet is made from soft, moisture-wicking nylon with a zipper closure, and inside there are three compartments to keep you organized.

One reviewer wrote: “This is bar-none the best wallet for the casual traveler. After 10 airports and 5 countries later including some famous 'pickpocket alleys', my money and passport never felt more secure. This fits snugly in the front pocket which gives easy access, yet prevents anyone from a bump and snatch. I will not travel with anything else.”

9. The snap-closure wallet that comes in tons of colors

Another classic passport wallet, this one is made from synthetic leather that comes in a range of colors, including royal red, mustard yellow, and dark indigo. The front cover has a simple airplane graphic and a snap closure that keeps it securely shut. Inside, there are three credit card slots, a larger slot for items like boarding passes, and a clear passport slot, so you can check that your passport is there with only a glance. It's popular on Amazon, too, with over 4,500 five-star ratings.

One reviewer wrote: “Love my passport wallet! I didn’t like carrying my passport and card in my purse loose but now it fits perfectly and is more secure! I plan on buying a few more for my kids to put their passports and cards in.”