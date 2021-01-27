The Bernie porn no one asked for is here

Okay, so maybe you thought the cute Bernie Sanders mittens meme jumped the shark within its first 24 hours. (There’s no faster way to guarantee this than the brands getting involved, and buddy, they sure did.) But even if you ordered commemorative merch and tattoos (??) on impulse and already regret the decision, you might still be able to find some replay value from a cheeky porn parody of the Vermont Senator’s inauguration pose.

As Vice ’s Motherboard points out, adult performer Elle Hell uploaded a five-minute video called “I Am Once Again Asking You to Cum,” to Pornhub in honor of the Senate Budget Committee Chairman. She enters the frame in a dead-ringer for Sanders’s dark green jacket and signature mittens, with a manila folder standing in for that mysterious envelope. Without killing the mood too much with an accurate Bernie impression, she still channels his rhetoric. “Too many Americans are making two, maybe three jobs to make ends meet, and I think that’s ludicrous,” she says. The title more or less tips where this thing is headed.

In the interview with Vice, she sang her praises for Sanders — reiterating that this wasn’t the opportunistic co-opting we saw so much of last week:

“My grandparents did a lot of work in socialism in their younger days and I am from Milwaukee, [which has] a long history of socialism," she said. "Bernie's priorities for the country align strongest with mine out of any candidate I have experienced since adulthood."

Elle also told the site that she wants porn to appeal to something other than carnal needs, and “sometimes it’s silly and gives you a laugh.” Every meme ought to end either long before or immediately after it arrives at the porn parody stage, but this is at least an amusing enough tribute to warrant the treatment.