The best Black-owned booze brands to stock your bar with

Harmony Bordeaux Red 2016 Harmony Wines by Boyz II Men

$20

It makes sense that music and wine would go together, which is why this wine by the best selling R&B group of all time, Boyz II Men, makes so much sense. According to their website, they even play music to the grapes as they grow. Especially since when you’ve had enough wine with someone you care for, what better than to turn on “I’ll Make Love to You” and pour one the bands’ three wine varietals