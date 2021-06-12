If you can't wait until Prime Day to start shopping the best deals on everything from upgraded tech to things for your home, there's good news: You don't have to. This year, the pre-Prime Day deals are starting early, and you don't want to miss out.

Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

We'll be regularly updating this list with the best bargains available before Prime Day officially begins at midnight PT on June 21. Many of these deals will sell out, so check back often, and when you see something you love, snag it before it's gone.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

40% off the Amazon smart plug Amazon Smart Plug Amazon was $24.99 $14.99 See On Amazon With more than 435,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the Amazon Smart Plug is one of the most popular smart plugs on the market. It works with Alexa to make anything that you plug into the outlet turn on or off with voice commands and set up schedules for appliances and lights, which may even save you money in the long run on your electric bill. Plus, it's compact design leaves your second outlet free for use.

43% off this Blink mini indoor smart security camera Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon was $34.99 $19.99 See On Amazon The Blink indoor security camera — which boasts a 4.5-star rating after 109,000 reviews — alerts your smartphone of any activity when you're away from home. It has night vision and two-way audio, and with the subscription, will store all your footage in the cloud for later review.

35% off a 32-inch Toshiba smart TV Toshiba 32" Smart HD Fire TV (2020 release) Amazon was $199.99 $129.99 See On Amazon This highly-rated 32-inch Toshiba smart TV is available for 35% off, before Prime Day even starts. It has 720p resolution, has integrated Fire TV, and comes with a remote that uses Amazon Alexa's voice control.

42% off a 2-pack of Blink outdoor security cameras Blink Outdoor HD Security Cameras (2-Pack) Amazon was $179.99 $104.99 See On Amazon Boasting 4.5 stars after 51,000 reviews, these two Blink outdoor security cameras are weather-resistant and battery-powered (so no wiring necessary). The Alexa-compatible HD cameras have infrared night vision and two-way audio, so you can see, hear, and speak to whoever's outside the door.

32% off Command picture hanging strips Command Medium Picture Hanging Strips (16 count) Amazon was $13.82 $9.40 See On Amazon Hang everything from art to mirrors without damaging your walls, thanks to these Command picture hanging strips. The pack comes with 16 pairs of strips (32 total), and four pairs of strips can hold up to 12 pounds of wall art. When you're ready to remove them, they'll come off without a mark. Stock up now, while they're discounted.

44% off a rechargeable body hair trimmer Micro Touch SOLO Rechargeable Full Body Hair Trimmer Amazon was $24.99 $13.90 See On Amazon This three-in-one trimmer, shaver, and groomer has over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It comes with three combs in varying sizes, and features an LED light and pivoting head for better precision. This deal is so good it probably won't last time Prime Day, so grab one now before they're gone.

16% off a 3-pack of Clorox disinfecting wipes Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Pack of 3 (75 Wipes Per Pack) Amazon was $11.97 $10.10 See On Amazon In 2021, you can never have too many Clorox wipes — so now is the time to stock up. With this deal, you'll get three packs of 75 wipes — that's 225 wipes — so you'll likely be set for the rest of the year (and then some). Each wipe is capable of killing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, and can be used on just about any surface, appliance, or product.

28% a face mask with a genius neck strap Case+Mate Safe+Mate Cloth Face Mask Amazon was $9.99 $7.20 See On Amazon These protective cotton and polyester blend face masks come with a filter and feature design elements that make them comfortable, like contoured fabric panels to fit perfectly around the nose and face and back elastic strap that relieves pressure on your ears. The mask comes in small/medium or large/x-large sizes and is offered at 28% off on Prime Day.

24% a digital meat thermometer you can also use as a magnet ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon was $19 $15.20 See On Amazon This meat thermometer is a must-have in the kitchen. It allows you to check the temperature of your meat as it cooks and showcases that number on an easy-to-read screen. It's also waterproof and has a built-in magnet. That way, you can store it on the fridge between uses.

32% this handy milk forther Zulay Handheld Milk Frother & Foam Maker Amazon was $21.99 $14.97 See On Amazon Whip up perfectly frothy drinks in your own kitchen with this handheld milk frother from Zulay. It's a wildly popular device on Amazon, with a 4.6-star overall rating and more than 40,000 reviews, and it comes in dozens of colors so you can match your existing kitchen aesthetic. It's made with long-lasting, easy to clean materials and comes complete with a stand so you can store it neatly on your counter in between uses.

56% a silk pillowcase that is good for your skin & hair Ravmix 100% Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon was $45.99 $20.39 See On Amazon Score 56% off this highly-rate 100% silk pillowcase, which may help to improve the quality of your skin and hair while you sleep. It's made from mulberry silk, comes in dozens of colors, and boasts over 25,000 ratings with an overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

49% a pack of reusable straws HT-INTL Silicone Straws With Cleaning Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon was $12.99 $6.68 See On Amazon Get this set of 12 BPA-free silicone straws for 49% off for a short time. And since these come in six colors, keeping track of whose drink is whose has never been easier. This set also comes with two cleaning brushes, and are backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 2,500 reviews.

15% off a 2-pack of gel-infused pillows that keep you cool SUMITU Bed Pillows Amazon was $27.99 $23.79 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating overall after more than 20,000 reviews, these hypoallergenic pillows are a definite favorite with shoppers. And even before Prime Day hits, you can get a set of two for 15% off. They're machine-washable and infused with gel to keep you cool. No wonder they have customers raving: "No more neck pains, and I get amazing sleep!"