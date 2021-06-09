Zippo

The best gifts for Father's Day 2021

By Melissa Pandika

My dad 100% loathes shopping, unless it’s at Home Depot (a.k.a., Dad Heaven). He doesn’t love online shopping, either. In my totally scientific opinion, this fits the description of many a dad, which means Father’s Day is a chance to treat your number one dude to the stuff he wants but won’t buy himself. Here are 18 awesome gifts to get your father or father figure in your life.

The Twill Weekender
Everlane
$98

Now that more of us are flying again, invest in this sleek, roomy carry-on bag for Dad’s next trip.

Super-Plush Robe
Brooklinen
$88.20

Make Dad look and feel like a king with this sumptuous Turkish cotton robe, outfitted with pockets deep enough to hold a beer or TV remote.

World Map Design Armor® Antique Copper Lighter
Zippo
$105

This windproof copper lighter, engraved with a map of the world, will make Dad look way more traveled than he actually was this past year.

LG gram 16” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop
LG
$1,699.99

Trade in Dad’s slow, clunky laptop for this slim new model from LG, featuring a dazzling 16-inch display and next-generation Intel processor. Ultra light and easy to travel with, the Gram makes both WFH and watching movies on the plane a lot more fun.

Asics Gel-DS Trainer 26
Asics
$130

Help Dad shorten his mile time (while protecting his knees) with this sustainable running shoe from Asics, designed to provide enhanced support and shock absorption.

NitroCharge 30 Power Bank
Excitrus
$79.95

Tell Dad to say goodbye to his bulky charging cube and hello to this wireless power bank, whose magnetic positioning technology quickly brings phones back to life.

BodyGym Core System Portable Home Gym Kit
Amazon
$50
Oakley Radar® EV Advancer
Oakley
$246

Upgrade Dad’s wraparound sunglasses from circa 1998 to these Oakley shades, designed for outdoorsy types who care as much about fashion as they do function.

Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch [750 ml]
Monkey Shoulder
$43

Your dad isn't basic and his whiskey shouldn't be either. This blended scotch is matured in Bourbon casks, producing complex and divine caramel and dried fruit notes.

Heated Razor Starter Kit
Gillette
$200

This heated razor kit sits squarely at the intersection of luxury and comfort, allowing for a subtle and necessary self-care regimen.

Fable Serving Set
Fable
$105

For the father who loves to host, this stainless steel flatware and ceramic bowl set is sheer understated style, creating a laid-back yet classy vibe.

The "Bouquet" Mixed Case
The Vice Wine
$355

Roses are cool but this incredible assortment of wines will last longer — unless your dad really loves his rosé. The thoughtfully curated "bouquet" has a little of everything.

Peachy Keen Pantry Starter Pack
Momofuku
$55

For the father who take pride in his culinary skills, this is a great mix of quintessential ingredients for Asian cooking — or any other type of food he wants to add a savory kick to.

ProV1 Customizable Golf Balls [12]
Titleist
$50

Let's be honest: Golf is way more fun when you can stunt with a fly outfit and personalized balls. These are the perfect gift for the man who likes to tee off with a little extra swagger.

Rhum Barbancourt Estate Reserve 15 Year
Barbancourt
$50

For the rum-loving dad, this legacy bottle is a must. Age for 15 years in rum and bourbon casks, it's just sweet enough with deliciously nuanced notes of citrus and spice.

Justice Joints 1G Pre Rolls
Justice Joints
$9

Your dad deserves a little herbal refreshment from time to time, and odds are he'd love to honor a great cause will getting lifted. This brand of pre-rolls partners with the Last Prisoner Project, and directs its profits in support of incarcerations rights.

Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky
Nikka Whiskey
$66

Sipping this subtle, sweet grain whisky can make even the roughest of work weeks go down a little smoother.