My dad 100% loathes shopping, unless it’s at Home Depot (a.k.a., Dad Heaven). He doesn’t love online shopping, either. In my totally scientific opinion, this fits the description of many a dad, which means Father’s Day is a chance to treat your number one dude to the stuff he wants but won’t buy himself. Here are 18 awesome gifts to get your father or father figure in your life.
Trade in Dad’s slow, clunky laptop for this slim new model from LG, featuring a dazzling 16-inch display and next-generation Intel processor. Ultra light and easy to travel with, the Gram makes both WFH and watching movies on the plane a lot more fun.
Your dad deserves a little herbal refreshment from time to time, and odds are he'd love to honor a great cause will getting lifted. This brand of pre-rolls partners with the Last Prisoner Project, and directs its profits in support of incarcerations rights.