A good pair of hiking boots will take you pretty much anywhere, but the best hiking sandals can be a more comfortable option in warm weather and wet terrain. When you're shopping around, look for sandals with grippy soles to keep you on your feet no matter how slippery things get, and don't skimp on the upper material either. You'll want a pair that's waterproof or, at a minimum, quick-drying.

The most important part of a good hiking sandal will be the sole. Look for a waterproof lug sole, which has deep groove cuts to provide enhanced grip on unstable surfaces. The more it resembles a waffle iron, the better your traction. Most soles are made out of rubber, but budget-friendly sandals may instead feature ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), a flexible material that's typically more lightweight but less durable than rubber.

As for the upper, you’ll want materials that are either waterproof or quick-drying to stave off blisters, and some sandals will even come specially treated to inhibit the growth of bacteria and mildew. Some pricier pairs come with a lining that wicks moisture away, while other options are simply built with synthetics that don’t hold onto water.

To keep your feet secure, having multiple points of adjustment — like Velcro straps (also known by the generic name "hook and loop"), bungee laces, or buckles — will help to ensure a comfortable, custom fit that won’t chafe after a few miles. And while a toe guard might not be the most attractive feature in a sandal, your feet will appreciate the added protection if you plan to hike over rough terrain.

Below you'll find lightweight sandals you can wear off the trail and heavy-duty pairs for scaling inclines, but all eight pairs of hiking sandals here have been vetted by hundreds (if not thousands) of Amazon reviewers.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

The classic pair Men's: CAMEL CROWN Men's Waterproof Hiking Sandals Amazon $44 See On Amazon A basic hiking sandal with a toe guard protects your feet from rocks and brambles but won’t feel heavy or hot. These have a sturdy synthetic upper with thick hook and loop closure straps that secure at three points for a comfortably snug fit. The waterproof rubber soles feature a deep lug tread, and the shoes can be tossed in the wash at the end of the day. (Just avoid putting them in the dryer.) "They are comfortable, very adjustable, protect toes, and worked great for our Scouts high-adventure sailing/hiking trip—no blisters or stubbed toes," one fan reported. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 7 – 12.5 Women's: KEEN Women's Rose Sandal Amazon $56 See On Amazon These quick-drying hiking sandals have a water-repellent lining with a toe guard and a breezy open instep. The polyester dries in no time and fastens across the ankle with a single hook and loop strap (although some shoppers wished for additional adjustability). The footbed is molded for comfort and embedded with an antimicrobial treatment to keep them fresh — and if that's not enough, you can toss these shoes in the washing machine. The non-marking rubber sole features a unique lug tread that gives extra grip on the inner and outer edges of your foot. As one reviewer noted: "Didn't need to be broken in, left no blisters or sores and we hiked for a few hours. They even dried quickly after I wore them rafting." Available colors: 18

Available sizes: 5 – 12

The heavy-duty pair Men's: KEEN Men's Newport H2 Sandal Amazon $83 See On Amazon Snug yet flexible bungee laces plus comprehensive foot protection make for one beefy pair of hiking sandals. The waterproof lug sole has a tire-like tread that's topped with a molded foam insole (with an anti-odor treatment) for extra cushioning. The caged upper is made of sturdy polyester with a moisture-wicking lining to ensure that the parts closest to your skin dry first. Additionally, a handy heel tab makes pulling the shoes on a bit easier. "I wear them hiking and kayaking in the Colorado Rockies; I've also taken them to Costa Rica and Panama, where they really excel in the outdoors," one shopper explained, adding, "They are virtually indestructible. I've walked over hundreds of miles of sharp mountain rocks and the soles barely show any wear." Available colors: 29

Available sizes: 6.5 – 17 Women's: Teva Omnium Sandals Amazon $66 See On Amazon These serious hiking sandals strap your foot in for the long haul with the help of bungee laces protected by a buckle. Two hook and loop straps at the instep and heel ensure a truly custom fit, while the protective upper is made from an airy mesh and synthetic grosgrain that dries quickly. The cushy molded foam insole is waterproof and lightweight, with great arch support and extra heel cushioning to keep you comfortable all day — plus, there's an antimicrobial treatment to keep things fresh for the long haul. Additionally, the rubber sole affords plenty of traction thanks to its webbed lug pattern. "They are supportive and yet comfortable and completely adjustable," one reviewer wrote. "I tried another very popular brand recently, but soon returned to Tevas because the fit, design, and durability are unbeatable." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 – 11

The minimalist pair Men's: Chaco Men's Z1 Classic Sport Sandal Amazon $72 See On Amazon The crossover design on these hiking sandals keeps your foot secure and doesn’t scream outdoorsier-than-thou, but they're a sleeper hit for trails, according to dozens of reviews. "I hiked Mt. Whitney, the highest peak in the lower 48 states, 22 miles round trip," a repeat buyer wrote of their last pair, adding, "I wore them nearly every day, and they lasted me 5 years and 2 months." They're built with thick synthetic straps that won't hold water, plus a comfortable contoured footbed that cups the instep for extra stability and has an embedded antibacterial treatment. Chaco's signature tread on the waterproof lug sole cuts almost 4 millimeters deep for superior grip. And with so many colors and patterns to choose from, you're sure to find a pair to love. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: 7 – 15 Women's: Merrell Women's Sandspur Rose Sandal Amazon $60 See On Amazon These leather hiking sandals have a slim, minimalist look, but their sturdy lug sole is built to handle tough terrain. The full-grain leather straps are lined with quick-drying neoprene and accented with contrast topstitching, while a heel pad helps prevent blisters. The molded air foam footbed is topped with soft microfiber that's treated to resist bacteria and mildew, and the shoes are easy to spot-clean with soap and water. "They’re comfortable, stylish, and have great arch support (though I imagine if you have severely flat feet, these might be uncomfortable), and have great grip," one fan noted. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 – 11