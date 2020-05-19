As businesses have begun to cautiously open their doors to consumers, gyms are still in precarious position. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets, and even the fanciest gyms are a fluid-fest of germs. I'm not saying it's a more dangerous place to be than, say, the post office. But I am suggesting that you delay your return to a closed space where several people are grunting, sweating, and wiping their faces in endorphin-fueled glee (god, I miss the gym).

I know you're under-stimulated though — bored of apps and using cast iron pans as makeshift free weights. So here's some awesome, innovative gear you can add to your home gym to make working out at home more fun. Go ahead and get those gainz without stepping into a weight room a minute before it's safe to.

The side plank support Lean Cork Yoga Block Manduka $16 See at Target.com While your body might be in desperate need of a thorough stretch, don't try anything cute without support if you need it. A yoga block or two under you could get you exactly where you need to be without any injury and this cork one has the perfect amount of give.

The bands Mari Resistance Bands Mari Fitness $19 See at MariEasyFitness.com These resistance bands are nothing like the usual cheap, glorified rubber bands that risk snapping at the worst moment. They're thoughtfully crafted by a woman-owned company (if inclusivity is something you care about), come in multiple sizes, and are portable, in case you want to throw them in a bag and take your squats outside.

The "weights" Hyfit Resistance Training System Hyfit $249 See at Hyfitgear.com Free weights are challenging to get shipped and are sold out on a lot of sites right now. Ergonomic grips and easy adjustment make this band system an amazing stand-in — plus, their app tracks your full body workout to make sure you don't slack.

The tracker Fitbit Charge 4 Fitbit $150 See at Fitbit The newest Fitbit tracks your steps, strides, and strokes (if you're lucky enough to have access to a pool), as usual but also boasts Active Zone Minutes, a personalized metric that devises a plan to help you meet your specific goals. This device's design is light and thin, if you like your trackers a little less imposing.

The watch Casio G-Shock Power Trainer Casio $99 See at GShock.com If traditional fitness trackers aren't your thing, this fun timepiece has a built-in pedometer, a calorie counter, and several other features to help you plan effective workouts. Plus it's sexy and unpretentious, which is always a win.

The speaker Sonos Move Sonos $399 See at Sonos.com This speaker is far superior to the aggressively mediocre sound system that blares Top 40 at your gym. It's light, inconspicuous, and bestows each instrumental and vocal with its own lane, allowing for a crisp and energizing listening experience. A must, if music is an important part of your fitness routine.

The virtual personal trainer Tempo Home Gym Tempo $1,995 See at Tempo.fit The first A.I.-powered home workout system that tracks motion, this mirror is on you like that overzealous CrossFit instructor that you both love and hate. The 42" touch-screen display, 3D sensors, and on-demand classes (with real instructors) might make you want to break up with your real gym over text.

The (stationary) bike Schwinn Super Sport Step-Thru Schwinn $539 See at Schwinn.com This bike is perfect for that transition from quarantine cardio to Phase 1, where you can finally get out and feel the wind in your face. At home, this turns into a stationary bike (it's a way cheaper option than Peloton) with the help of a trainer — we loved Saris's.

The running sneaker Nike Zoom Winflo 6 Nike $90 See at DSW.com These are light and great for any type of cardio, but their cushioning and traction soles make them particularly awesome for jumping rope.

The cross training sneaker Nike Air Max Bella Training Shoe https://www.dsw.com/en/us/product/nike-air-max-bella-tr-3-training-shoe---womens/469743?activeColor=005 $80 See at DSW.com This women's cross-training sneaker is as versatile as it is understatedly chic — so don't be afraid to venture out into the streets in them after your workout.

The joggers Athleta Studio Jogger Athleta $79 See at Athleta.com Not all yoga pants need to stick to legs like an uninvited second skin — these are great for stretching and everything else you're into. Plus, they're insanely comfortable and breathable.

The shorts New Balance R.W.T. Lightweight Knit Shorts New Balance $50 See at NewBalance.com These shorts are light, perfect for layering, and sweat-wicking because just because you're at home, doesn't mean you get to take it easy.

The herbal aftercare Tru Flora Soothe Salve Cornerstone Collective $45 See at Cornerstone Collective That 24-hours-later muscle soreness hurts so good, but this cannabis-infused balm could be the all-natural treatment that doesn't let it disrupt your life too much.

The recovery Hypersphere Mini Vibrating Massage Therapy Ball Hyperice $99 See at Hyperice.com A compact, textured, vibrating massage ball is an affordable, travel-friendly version of the percussive massagers that runners swear by. Perfect for rolling out after a workout, but also at the end of a long day you spent way too much of sitting down.