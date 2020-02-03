Workouts call for different underwear than the kind you'd wear while at the office or lounging around at home. After all, a pair that's uncomfortable, unsupportive, or bad at managing sweat can really distract you from the activity at hand. When searching around for the best workout underwear for men, there are a few distinct features you should look for:

Although it's often desirable in any pair of underwear, support is even more important during workouts. You may be jumping, bending, squatting, or running. You'll need a structured pouch to offer extra support, as well as a design that keeps things in place and discourages the fabric from bunching or riding up. Excellent moisture control: Whether you're lifting weights, going for a run, or playing basketball, the moisture situation under your shorts can get uncomfortable fast— not to mention, it can lead to skin irritation and rashes. Underwear that's made of materials like viscose, polyester, or modal will usually be not only breathable and odor-reducing but also moisture-wicking and quick to dry.

On top of these features, you'll also want to make sure your underwear doesn't chafe. Some of the picks below feature covered or reversed seams to help with this, as well as flat-lock stitching and a tag-free design.

With the above criteria in mind, check out the best workout underwear for men below.

1. The best overall SAXX Underwear Men's Vibe Boxer Brief With BallPark Pouch Amazon $32 See On Amazon With hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, this popular men's underwear features extra supportive, nine-panel construction with 3-D shaping around the thighs, quads, and glutes, in addition to a "BallPark" pouch in the groin area. The seams boast reverse-stitching, leaving the soft side against your skin to cut down on friction and chafing. The material itself is a blend of 95% viscose (which is breathable and odor-reducing), along with spandex for stretch. The combination means you can move freely while you work out without getting hot and sweaty. The machine-washable boxer briefs come in more than 40 colors and patterns, too. One reviewer says: "They are comfortable, breathable, and the flexibility of the material is great! I'm now addicted and this was not my last pair. Fellas, if you've not tried these you're missing out!" Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

2. The runner-up BN3TH Men's Classics Boxer Brief Amazon $25 See On Amazon Constructed with a soft blend of 95% modal and a hint of spandex for flexibility, these lightweight boxer briefs are another great option for the gym. They're exceptionally supportive, according to fans, with a 3-D pouch (called "MyPakage Technology") that's designed to keep everything in place and prevent the fabric from bunching up. They boast a dual-layer panel that eliminates the need for seams in the front, allowing you to move freely without worrying about friction or irritation. Combine that with the flat-lock stitching, and they're virtually chafe-free. The fabric blend makes them flexible, breathable, and sweat-wicking, too. As a bonus, the classic boxer-briefs are stylish and come in seven different colors and patterns. One reviewer says: "Some of THE BEST underwear I’ve ever owned! Fabric is silky smooth against your skin [...] The waistband doesn’t roll on me. This fabric is so soft!!! Don’t hesitate to buy these. If your equipment is on the larger size, these will work for you whereas some other brands will not. One of my current favorites!" Available sizes: XX-Small to XX-Large

3. The softest workout underwear Cariloha Men's Bamboo Underwear Amazon $22 See On Amazon All of the selections on this list are soft, however, these Cariloha bamboo boxer briefs — which boast over 1,200 reviews on Amazon — have a notable amount of fans attesting to this perk. They're built with bamboo viscose fabric that's lightweight and feels smooth against your skin, according to reviewers, in addition to spandex for superb stretch. On top of that, the material is quick-drying and breathable, reducing sweat and providing excellent moisture management. These boxer briefs feature a contoured pouch that delivers solid support during high-impact activities while also preventing any riding up. The flexible waistband is extra wide for a comfortable fit, and the cover-stitching on the inside seam prevents chafing. Even better: The pair comes in nine color choices, including steel, Caribbean blue, cobalt heather, and black. One reviewer says: "Think of the softest fabric you can imagine, then double it and cradle your goods ever so gently with it. It’s amazing. Buy it." Available sizes: Small to X-Large

4. The best for heavy sweating Adidas Men's Sport Performance Climalite Boxer Brief Underwear (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon All of the underwear on this list feature moisture-wicking material, however, this Adidas pair goes the extra mile for guys who tend to sweat a lot. The lightweight boxer briefs, which showcase a whopping 3,500-plus reviews, are made with a special fabric called Climalite that's designed to handle perspiration. Constructed with a blend of 91% polyester and 9% spandex, the fabric wicks sweat and transports it away from your skin to keep you cool and dry. On top of that, they're incredibly stretchy and supportive, with a double-lined pouch and a comfortable anti-bunch design. Plus, the tag-free waistband and smooth stitching reduce the likelihood of chafing. This high-performance pick comes in a budget-friendly two-pack with 16 color combinations to choose from. One reviewer says: "The fabric is able to easily wick sweat away during workouts, and you never feel the wet fabric against your skin. The fit of these briefs are great too, there are no awkward tight or loose spots, and they don't feel like they're cutting off the circulation." Available sizes: Small to 4X-Large