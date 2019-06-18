When the air is hot and the humidity-levels are high, the right pair of underwear will remain virtually undetectable — which is how it should be. The best men's underwear for hot weather is better-suited for handling moisture, friction, and heat. Granted, since the vast majority of brands are marketed as "cooling," it can be difficult to tell the gimmicks from the worthwhile options.

First, you'll need to pinpoint a style, and it seems the age-old boxers vs. briefs debate is about more than mere fashion. Science has shown that men who wear looser-fitting underwear have a higher sperm concentration and overall count; this is due to the fact that the scrotum is designed to remain at a distance from the rest of the body in order to retain a cooler temperature.

That doesn't necessarily mean that you should stop wearing briefs and trunks altogether; it just means that, especially in warmer weather, breathable fabrics and cooling qualities are paramount in tighter-fitting styles. Overall, loose boxers will be the coolest, but also the most-likely to chafe due to excess fabric.

Once you've narrowed down your preferred style, the next biggest factor will be material choice. Bamboo is likely the best natural fabric because it's highly-absorbent, yet quick-drying and soft. For that reason, it's a good choice for those with skin sensitivities who find cotton too stifling. Fibers like modal and polyamide are close seconds in terms of cooling qualities, and they can be either synthetic, natural, or a mix of the two. Finally, some brands utilize polyester or other entirely-synthetic fabrics, which can help with temperature-control so long as they feature mesh or similar ventilating weaves.

With all that in mind, these are eight of the best men's underwear choices for hot weather.

1. The Best Cooling Boxers With A Relaxed Fit Chill Boys Cooling Boxers Amazon $17 See On Amazon When it comes to preserving your body's natural temperature, loose-fitting boxer briefs are the best option. The extra fabric typically means that they're not the a good fit for athletic activities, but Chill Boys cooling boxers are the best hot-weather pick for sleeping, traveling, relaxing, running errands, and going out. They're made from a high-performance polyester that's woven into a ventilating mesh construction. As a result, they're quick-drying, breathable, and resistant to moisture and odors. The tag-free design and large fly keep things especially comfortable. Reviewers say: "These may be the best boxers I have ever worn. I bought them for sleeping and got a sizer larger for extra room," one wrote, while another noted, "They are cool and extremely comfortable for hot and humid summers." Available sizes: S — XXL

2. The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear David Archy Quick-Dry Mesh Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon To most people, the phrase "hot weather" translates to sweat. If your top priority is keeping everything dry and cool, David Archy quick-dry boxer briefs are your best bet. They're made from a polyamide mesh, which allows for both optimal ventilation and moisture-wicking. They're available both with and without a fly, and their mid-thigh fit absorbs sweat over a larger surface area, but dries three-times faster than cotton. Get them in three-packs of varying colors. Reviewers say: "I'm a big guy, my thighs tend to rub together when walking. I'm also a mechanic, so I walk a ton and sweat alot," wrote one reviewer. "They wick sweat great, stay put on your legs and waist, don't stretch out, and have a roomier area for your package, so there is no binding." Available sizes: S — XXL

3. The Best Cooling Briefs UnderGents CloudSoft Cooling Brief Amazon $16 See On Amazon Briefs are typically the most likely to trap heat, since they're the tightest-fitting men's underwear. That said, if they're your preferred style, the UnderGents CloudSoft brief is specifically designed to remain as cooling and comfortable as possible. Instead of denser fabrics like cotton or polyester, they're made from a plant-based micro-modal that wicks away moisture and breathes with improved air permeability; the fabric is also great when it comes to preventing unwanted odors. Finally, when compared to other brands, the looser fit allows for more hanging room, which is a feature that buyers appreciate. Reviewers say: "Best briefs I've [ever worn]. Light and comfortable. Great pouch design ... I don't sweat in these briefs and they don't ride up!" Available sizes: S — 3XL

4. The Most Comfortable, Thanks To Bamboo Fabric Eyushijia Bamboo Fiber Boxer Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon As previously-discussed, bamboo is one of the best cooling natural fabrics. That's because it's extremely absorbent to wick away moisture, but also dries very quickly and has a silky-soft feel. Eyushijia boxer briefs are woven from 95 percent bamboo fiber and contain 5 percent spandex to allow for a body-conforming stretch. Basically, they've earned a 4.4-star rating because they're so unbelievably comfortable — even in stifling weather. Reviewers say: "These. boxers. briefs. are. amazing," one buyer raved. "It's not just the bamboo fiber, but the cut and stitching that make these hands down the most comfortable boxer briefs I have ever owned. I'll be buying more of these to replace my current stock." Available sizes: S — XXL

5. If You're Looking To Prevent Chafing adidas Sport Performance Climalite Boxer Brief (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Polyester typically has a slick, frictionless feel — and when constructed correctly, can help to prevent chafing and discomfort. These adidas Sport Performance Climalite boxer briefs come in a pack of two, and have several great features that help to minimize chafing during movement: They feature a light, form-fitting fabric that wicks moisture, a tagless waistband, smooth stitching, and leg holes that are designed to resist riding up. They're also longer than the average boxer briefs to offer more protection and thigh-coverage. Reviewers say: "I started running earlier this year in my daily cotton boxers and on longer runs I would have issues with chafing," one reviewer wrote. "[These underwear] don't ride up at all, breathe great, wick away sweat, and best of all no chafing!" Available sizes: S — 4XL

7. Big And Tall Boxer Briefs With Temperature-Control Zonbailon Bamboo Big Boxer Briefs Amazon $10 See On Amazon For those looking for a larger option with cooling capabilities, the Zonbailon big boxer brief is the most popular new product in the men's big and tall underwear category. This pair offers a longer 6-inch leg and ample room in the horizontal pocket. It's also offered in sizes up to a 3XL, and can be purchased in various multi-packs. In addition to the extra room and fabric, these boxer briefs are made with cooling, quick-drying bamboo fabric. They also have a wide waistband and seamless stitching to keep things comfortable and chafe-free. Reviewers say: "I never write reviews but I had to for this one! I'm a plumber so there's plenty of movement," wrote one buyer whose physical job means they "destroy underwear" — but after two months, these are still breathable and free from rips. "By far the best I have ever owned." Available sizes: M — 3XL