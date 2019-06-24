We’re nearly halfway through 2019, and there’s already a veritable treasure trove of excellent new video games to play through, from Resident Evil 2 to the upcoming Super Mario Maker 2. But as jam-packed as the first half of the year was, the second half is about to get even more ridiculously stuffed with big releases. There are a lot more games upcoming in 2019's second half — so many new releases, in fact, that you're going to want to clear your schedule for November alone.

Whether you can't wait to see what wacky hijinks Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has up his sleeve for the enigmatic Death Stranding or you can't wait to sink your teeth into the realistic shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there's a game out there waiting in the wings for just about everyone.

Here are some of the biggest games you'll want to keep an eye on for the second half of 2019.

Death Stranding, November 8

Hideo Kojima's inscrutable upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Death Stranding is haunting and enchanting, and it's poised to offer an experience that's "mind-blowing" and "ahead of its time," according to star Norman Reedus. The action game is set in an open world with slight multiplayer functions and will find protagonist Sam Porter Bridges (Reedus) working to "bridge the divides" in society, after the people of the world have been dwelling in isolation for lengthy periods of time.

We're not quite sure how it will play or what any of this means, but it certainly looks impressive, and it boasts an all-star cast featuring Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

Doom Eternal, November 27

The seminal first-person shooter series Doom has always been known for its excessive violence and gore, and its latest entry Doom Eternal looks no different. Players will once again take on the role of the Doom Slayer, an ancient warrior charged with taking on the demonic forces of Hell as they emerge into the world and threaten humanity.

Additionally, it'll feature even more carnage than ever before, with a new system called "Destructible Damage" that finds enemies' bodies getting severely damaged as you fight them. It'll be knock-down, drag-out battle to the death with malevolent demons, and it should satisfy shooter fans. And yes, the iconic "BFG9000" gun will be included.

Pokémon Sword and Shield, November 15

The latest entries in the long-running Pokémon series, Pokémon Sword and Shield, are the first to come to the Nintendo Switch, and will represent the first main series games in the eighth generation of Pokémon titles. They'll be set in the expansive Galar region, inspired by Britain, and will include a whole slew of new Pokémon for trainers to collect, though it's important to note that not all existing species of Pocket Monsters will be available in the game — they're numbering in the thousands now, after all.

The new Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta will appear in-game alongside new starter monsters Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, but there haven't been many looks at the new Pokémon in-game just yet. The games will include new features like Dynamaxing, which enlarges monsters in battle, as well as new, explosive gym experiences. The games are set to be the series' biggest so far, and we'll get to check them out soon enough.

Borderlands 3, September 13

The third main installment in the popular Borderlands series is Borderlands 3, the "looter shooter" that rewards players with plenty of goodies to pick up, is finally touching down later this year. This time, four new Vault Hunters will take on antagonist Troy and Tyreen Calypso as they travel to treasure-rich Vaults beyond the original two games' setting of the planet Pandora. The charming little robot Claptrap is making a reappearance, and yes — so are his comedic commentary and dance moves.

The violent cult of the Children of the Vault are hot on their heels every step of the way, with new and old characters set to help players along the way. It's raucous, violent, and over-the-top, and a total blast.

Control, August 27

The newest Remedy title Control stars heroine Jesse Faden as she grapples with a supernatural enemy called the Hiss. She's got plenty of superhuman powers and abilities on her side, as well as telekinesis that she's not afraid to unleash whenever she may need to. With these powers in tow, she'll journey to the Oldest House (headquarters of the game's antagonistic FBC) to get to the bottom of the Hiss and their origins.

Though she's the new Director of the organization, there are still plenty of secrets she has yet to unravel. What lies in store for Jesse? Some truly wacky gameplay, we hope, and one of Remedy's weirdest titles yet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, October 25

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a gritty reboot for the typically bombastic series that eschews theatrical, summer blockbuster missions for up close and personal assignments that find you coming face to face with terrorists as they intermingle with civilians. It's meant to paint a harrowing portrait of war and make players think instead of putting explosive action front and center, and from the look of the first trailer, it's going to be a hard, introspective journey into the heart of war itself.

Because it's so drastically different, there hasn't been an abundance of footage shown just yet, but from what's out there, it looks like a complete about-face from what Call of Duty is known for, and that sounds absolutely excellent.

Gears 5, September 10

The fifth installment in the Xbox exclusive Gears of War saga is changing things up and putting its first playable female protagonist in the driver's seat. Her name is Kait Diaz, and she'll be leading the charge in Gears 5 as she takes on a much more personal story than we've ever seen in the franchise before. When Kait finds herself dealing with some particularly frustrating family drama and a horrifying secret, she's got to risk everything to see if she can figure it all out.

She could potentially be the granddaughter of Myrrah, the leader of the Locust enemy that humanity has been fighting all along throughout Gears lore, so that's a tough secret to shoulder. Kait previously appeared in Gears of War 4, but this will be the first time we've really explored what made her tick.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, July 26

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the sixteenth entry in the long-running tactical RPG series Fire Emblem, and the first major Switch installment. It will bring players together as they explore three rival nations currently at peace as they enter another period of war with each other, spanning two time periods during its protagonists' time at the Officer's Academy and then five years into the future when the houses are set to reunite.

It will include a revamped set of battle options, new Combat Arts, a Formation command not seen in previous entries, and a slew of features set to bring the classic Fire Emblem combat into the future. For series fans and newcomers alike, it's an exciting new entry that fans can finally enjoy on the Switch, which means better graphics and expanded gameplay from what the Nintendo 3DS could provide.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, September 20

Sometimes, classic games need a totally new coat of paint — but not too many changes, because the originals are so great. That's the case with Nintendo's remake of the inimitable The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. It's been given a fresh, modern makeover with a cartoony art style and intuitive controls, all in the name of introducing a new generation to one of the franchise's best stories. It's headed to the Switch to give players both new and old a chance to experience some of the best adventuring a Zelda fan could ever be privy to.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood, July 26

Forget series mainstay B.J. Blazkowicz. In Wolfenstein: Youngblood, his daughters Jessica and Sophia are jumping in where their dad left off, making them the first playable female lead characters in a Wolfenstein game. The apples don't fall too far from the tree, however, as they're going to take on Dad's footsteps as the newest members of the Global Resistance in the fight against the Nazis.

It's them against the fascists that threaten global domination, and you'll have to fight your way through a Nazi-infused vision of the '80s to find their father and set things right. It won't be easy, but on the bright side, you get to punch Nazis.

The Outer Worlds, October 25

Obsidian Entertainment's latest open-world RPG The Outer Worlds is a first-person affair where players can create their own character, hop aboard a ship, and visit a future where megacorporations have taken it upon themselves to colonize and terraform alien planets. After your character wakes up from cryosleep en route to colonizing one particular planet, it appears the rest of the passengers on board are still in hibernation.

What happened to your character and what's really going on with all these megacorporations? It's up to you to set off on a journey to figure out all of this, and investigate the seedy underbelly of those who wish to control the people, no matter where they may call home. The game will feature branching storylines that are affected by player choice as well as an interesting mixture of humor, drama, and good, old-fashioned shooting.

The rest of 2019 is going to be an absolute doozy — and these are just the biggest games you'll want to keep on your radar. It's a great time to be a gamer, that's for sure. Then, when 2019's come and gone, you'll have to get ready for 2020, when a whole new set of heavy-hitters will be waiting in the wings. Keep those thumbs on ice and be sure to keep some spare cash handy. It's going to be an awesome (and expensive) year coming up.