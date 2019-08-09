These 31 useful products under $40 on Amazon have an extremely loyal Reddit fan base

It sounds a little strange to say that I'd trust an online community with just about anything, but truthfully, Reddit has become my go-to anonymous panel for all unanswered questions in my life. This includes the question, "What should I buy next?" I'm a lot more likely to purchase Amazon products that have a loyal fan base on Reddit, because if certain items keep showing up over and over again in all different subs, it's likely for a reason.

Whether I'm looking for headphone recommendations or moral advice, this community of (mostly) thorough, well-spoken individuals is there at all hours of the day and night — and their system of upvotes helps to ensure that the most worthy of responses get the most eyes. This is true across all different categories, but for a savvy shopper, subreddits like r/BuyItForLife and r/shutupandtakemymoney are a goldmine of great recommendations. Sometimes even the more popular channels (like r/AskReddit) will make it to the front page with a post like, "What product was 100 percent worth your money?"

If said post happens to blow up, thousands upon thousand of Redditors will comment about their genuinely life-changing purchases, and anyone reading can use it to source their next great buy. Below, I've listed the best of the best — and they're all practical, highly recommended, and under $40.

1. These top-rated earphones that cost just $13 Betron BS10 Earphones Headphones Amazon $13 See on Amazon "A good pair of in-ear headphones. Nothing beats listening to music on high quality," wrote Reddit user PlebianTroglodyte, who specifically suggested Betron BS-10 earphones. In addition to their 12-millimeter drivers for well-rounded, crisp audio, they also come with three different-sized ear tips for an ergonomic fit. Best of all, despite their 4.4-star rating, they cost just $13.

2. A weighted blanket for stress and insomnia Fabula Life Weighted Blanket Amazon $34 See on Amazon "Just bought a weighted blanket. Best sleep I’ve had in years!" wrote LegendofRyder, and evenstarauror confirmed: "I have anxiety and some mild sensory processing issues ... Got a weighted blanket last Christmas and it has been a total game changer. I sleep through the night every night with it." This one from Fabula Life has cotton on the outside and glass beads on the inside; it also has a seven-layer system and individual stitching to ensure that the weight stays evenly distributed. Get it in eight different weight options.

3. This cult-favorite coffee press that'll save you tons of money AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker Amazon $30 See on Amazon "Best ROI: a $30 Aeropress," wrote Reddit user khug. "I was terrible at making coffee, would spend upwards of $10/day on americanos and drip coffee (Starbucks and hipster places). Now I make better coffee at home and I don’t have to go anywhere." This cult-favorite has close to 6,000 reviews on Amazon and comes with everything you need to press rich, non-bitter coffee right at home.

5. One reversible belt for two color schemes Beltox Reversible Belt Amazon $11 See on Amazon Black and brown are considered the two standard staples in terms of wardrobe color schemes — but it doesn't have to be one or the other. "Double sided brown and black belt. Whenever you need to use the other color, you just turn it around," noted JacobD6. Reviewers love the Beltox reversible belt because it's well-made, constructed from 100-percent genuine leather, and has an alloy buckle that swivels around so you can showcase the black side or the brown one.

6. A quality humidifier that fits on your bedside table Vicks Mini Humidifier Amazon $34 See on Amazon "A humidifier for my bedroom. I sleep like a princess now," commented coffeenkink, who later disclosed that their unit of choice was a mini humidifier from Vicks. This tiny gadget fits effortlessly on your bedside table, but still has a half-gallon tank that can run for up to 20 hours on one fill. It doesn't require any filters, and it has a single intuitive dial that controls the mist output.

7. This tracker so you're no longer the person who loses their essentials Tile Mate Key Finder Amazon $20 See on Amazon This one's for the person who's always misplacing their keys, bag, wallet, or phone. "A Tile for my wallet and keys," lookitzvance wrote. "I used to be the friend in the group that would hold everyone up accidentally because I always lost my belongings riiiight before leaving for somewhere. Those small beautiful little pieces of plastic have completely eliminated that issue." The Tile Mate key finder can either create a beeping noise or help you track its location using the app. If you lose your phone, it also works backwards — just press the tile, and your phone will ring.

8. This sealer so you can stop throwing away food White Dolphin Vacuum Food Sealer Amazon $30 See on Amazon According to chungen91, a "vacuum sealer for food" is definitely a worthwhile investment. "We get our meat from a friend who raises it and vacuum seal everything. We never have to throw any freezer burnt meat away." The White Dolphin food sealer is highly rated on Amazon because it's affordable, compact, and easy to use. It even comes with some free vacuum bags.

9. These patches that aim to alleviate hangovers Party Patch Hangover Defense Transdermal Patch (Pack of 4) Amazon $20 See on Amazon "Hangover patches," wrote losleyworth, who went on to explain: "Basically vitamin-infused patches that you can apply to your skin before a night of drinking. It definitely helped curve some hangovers for me." Just place one on your arm, shoulder, or back for roughly eight hours, and your body will absorb the B vitamins and Taurine, both of which aim to alleviate the symptoms of a hangover.

10. A high-quality power strip BESTEK 8-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip Amazon $26 See on Amazon Apparently the best purchases are often simplest, which is why this comment from patches402 got almost 3,000 upvotes: "I bought an eight outlet power strip with surge protectors and 4 usb charger plug ins built into the power strip. I have everything on my entertainment stand all plugged in and a phone charger that reaches from there all the way to the couch."

11. A $30 tire inflator that plugs into your car Oasser Air Compressor Tire Inflator Amazon $30 See on Amazon "An electric tire inflator, for $29.95. It's so convenient to add air to the tires where you live rather than going to gas station air pumps - especially in winter weather," according to Back2Bach. Just plug one end into your car's DC port and fasten the other around your tire. It even has an LCD screen and a built-in LED flashlight.

12. This brilliant way to scrape your tongue free of bacteria Peak Essentials Tung Brush (Pack of 4) Amazon $18 See on Amazon After several users recommended a tongue scraper for a life-changing dental routine, yParticle suggested, "Try something like the Tung brush for even better results. It's like a wide low-profile toothbrush, so no gag reaction." The soft but short bristles are especially effective at removing odor-causing bacteria from the tongue, and the curved handle reaches effortlessly into the back of your mouth. This set comes with four brushes, each color-coded for different users.

13. A portable battery so you're never left with a dead phone Anker PowerCore 10000 Amazon $30 See on Amazon "Portable phone battery. All the time I waste looking for a charger when I'm out is now time I waste on Reddit," wrote JuneSayers, and countless other users jumped in to plug Anker specifically. This brand is known for their compact, powerful banks, and this one in particular has over 11,000 reviews. Its 10000mAh battery can charge the Galaxy over two times and the iPhone up to eight. It's also lightweight, fits in the palm of your hand, and comes in four colors.

14. This gadget that preps garlic in three seconds Kebley Garlic Press Amazon $13 See on Amazon "A garlic press," wrote dingusreviews. "Before, I had to peel and mince garlic, get my fingers all sticky... now the garlic press does it in 3 seconds. It even simultaneously peels it. 10/10 it's basically black magic." Since it's made from zinc alloy, it's aso lightweight, durable, rust-resistant, and cleans effortlessly in the dishwasher.

15. These wool socks that are a favorite on r/buyitforlife Darn Tough Hiker Merino Wool Socks Amazon $23 See on Amazon "If anyone hasn't made the switch yet, get wool socks," wrote quickscopemcjerkoff. "They will change your life. I have thick pairs for boots and winter time and thinner pairs for work and warm weather. They aren't itchy, don't get swampy, and are super comfortable." Koolaidolio then jumped in to say, "People down at /r/buyitforlife swear by Darn Tough wool socks" because they're made from 61-percent real Merino wool and last an extremely long time. This pair comes in seven different colors and five different sizes. Available sizes: S — XXL

16. This litter system for cleaner cats and better breathing Tidy Cats Cat Litter System Amazon $33 See on Amazon "Most recently, the Tidy Cats Breeze litter system," commented Reddit user Bobra_Bob. "It's a godsend on my asthma. No more ammonia!" Instead of sand, this system uses dehydrating, dust-free, ammonia-blocking pellets that let moisture pass through onto the disposable pad underneath. It comes with everything you need to get started, including the pellets, the pads, and the box itself.

17. "Literally the best pencil I've ever picked up in my life" Uni Core Mechanical Penci Amazon $9 See on Amazon According to ismokecrayolas, "A metal graphing pencil will be the last writing utensil you'll ever buy if you don't lose it." User xyzzyss then responded, "If you're looking for a legendary mechanical pencil for that cheap I'd suggest a Uni Kuru Toga. literally the best pencil I've ever picked up in my life. It has a tiny mechanism that rotates the lead as you write so it's always a perfect uniform line weight."

18. This no-hassle appliance that might just become your best cooking buddy Crock-Pot Manual Slow Cooker Amazon $37 See on Amazon "A Crock-Pot is my best cooking buddy," messdog24 said. "It's literally all I use to make dinners." User shiftdown added, "An additional benefit is that I usually have leftovers." This six-quart version comes in elegant matte black (as well as red or silver) and serves more than seven people in its 6-quart capacity. The stoneware insert is dishwasher-safe, and the three different heat settings make for effortless, delicious dinners.

19. Some smart bulbs that you can control via your phone or voice BERENNIS Smart Light Bulb (Pack of 3) Amazon $33 See on Amazon "WiFi lightbulb," taylynanastasia wrote. "If you've never spooked your roommate/significant other by flickering the light in another room, you've never lived." This set of three from BERENNIS doesn't require a hub, yet it still allows you to choose from millions of colors. Control them with the free app or your voice — they're compatible with Google Home and Alexa.

20. This keychain tool that could save your life resqme Original Car Escape Safety Keychain Amazon $7 See on Amazon Reddut user writingthefuture noted that a "seat belt cutter/window breaker tool" is well-worth the affordable price tag. "No one thinks they need one until they do." This one is compact, lightweight, and easily attaches to your keychain. It also comes in eight different colors.

21. This streaming device that replaces your cable Roku Express Amazon $30 See on Amazon According to MADDOGCA, "A Roku. I've saved my parents almost $1000 a year by getting them to cancel their cable subscription and replacing it with Hulu and Netflix. They tell me they don't miss cable one bit." The Roku turns any television into a smart TV by giving you on-screen access to your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, Prime Video, Sling, and more. Just plug it into the HDMI port and navigate through thousands of options using the remote or the free phone app.

23. An air fryer for crispy, delicious snacks Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer Amazon $30 See on Amazon "An air fryer," wrote short_long_short. "I don't know how it works, but I've been eating mozzarella sticks all week and I've never been happier." Another user responded, "It's like a microwave for all the sh*t you can't microwave. We love ours." It's rare to find a unit under $40, but the Chefman TurboFry is affordable, well-rated, easy to use, and has a 2-liter basket. Reviewers have given it a 4.4-star rating because everything from chicken tenders to veggies come out hot, crispy, and delicious, all while using minimal oil.

24. This brilliant hack for hot take-out NZ Home XL Insulated Food Bags (Pack of 2) Amazon $22 See on Amazon "One of those insulated thermal bags," wrote tek9jansen. "Every time I've gotten take-out or fast food to take home I've put it in the bag and it's still warm by the time I get back." (Other users said they're also great for groceries.) Get two reusable, insulated bags from NZ Home, both of which are sturdy, extra thick, and easy to carry and store. They're also available in medium and double-extra large.

25. This toilet stool that Redditors can't live without Squatty Potty Amazon $25 See on Amazon Another Reddit cult-favorite is the Squatty Potty — a toilet stool that positions your legs in an ergonomic position, so your colon can straighten out and going is much less strenuous. "It really makes a difference for me. Pooping without it is very frustrating now. No more long periods of time spent trying to push out the stubborn logs," wrote paperrclipp.

26. A gadget that boosts your WiFi signal TP-Link N300 WiFi Range Extender Amazon $16 See on Amazon "Spend $20 on a WIFI repeater," depressed-Throwaway5 advised. "Now I can finally watch Netflix in my bed until 4 am without using all my cellular data." This one from TP-Link is easy to install and boosts your signal for strong, smooth WiFi throughout the house. You can even set schedules and control access.

27. These breathing strips that users call "a miracle" Breathe Right Lavender Nasal Strips (26 Strips) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Reddit user armyof_dogs said, "Breathe Right strips, they’re so great at helping you sleep with a cold," and HesSoZazzy agreed: "Tried these once when I was desperate. The claims sounded so absurd. I don't question them anymore. They're a miracle." Instead of medications or supplements, these strips fit right over your nostrils to lift and clear nasal passages. They even have a soothing lavender scent to help you drift off to sleep.

28. This tool that makes fabrics "look like new again" BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver Amazon $17 See on Amazon "A fabric shaver. It shaves all the little fabric pills and tufts that form on a garment by natural wear and tear, and help it look new again. I've saved nice wool coats and fleeces that were starting to get frumpy," wrote WhoThrewPoo, who purchased the Beautural brand from Amazon. Judging by the upvotes, 6,200 people agreed. With three shave heights, two speeds, and one protective net, this battery-operated gadget rejuvenates sweaters, coats, yoga pants, curtains, and even couches.

29. A drugstore shampoo and conditioner that "you deserve" OGX Biotin & Collagen Shampoo And Conditioner Amazon $21 See on Amazon "Good shampoo and conditioner," wrote vomirrhea. "I used to use cheap crap for most of my life and my hair got really thin and brittle ... Guys. Gals. People. Everyone. You deserve better than Suave." This user then went on to say that OGX is their "favorite drugstore brand, due to the fact you can find a little something tailored to every possible want and need." Since the dual set is packed with biotin and collagen, it adds thickness and volume while simultaneously helping your hair to feel clean, hydrated, and nourished.

30. These "life-changing" underwear that dry so fast ExOfficio Give-N-Go Boxer Briefs Amazon $22 See on Amazon Reddit users across the board tend to agree that high-quality underwear can make a massive difference in your life, but one user in particular noted a specific brand: "Ex-Officio are life changing. Give them a try," said jen1170, while jrk1841 agreed, "Never going back after trying these." They're comfortable and efficient thanks to their well-ventilated, quick-drying mesh fabric that's optimized for travel — and they come in women's designs, too.