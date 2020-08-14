These 41 strange products really do make life better

Life can be tough sometimes. With balancing work, family, friends, and other responsibilities, you have more than enough to do. So, wouldn’t it be nice to find a few helpers that remove the hassle and maybe even help you get things done faster? Well, you’re in luck. I’ve put together a list of strange products that really do make life better.

These clever gadgets have been tested and approved by customers for being much more than a gimmick — they're actually helpful. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping lately, a Bluetooth sleeping mask might be just what you need to block out noise or to put on sound relaxing noise. Or, consider a set of clever S-shaped hangers so you can say goodbye to wrinkles in your pants (and save a lot of space in the process). And for all those outdoor excursions, consider a durable nylon blanket that's resistant to water and sand.

So keep scrolling to find a few things that could help you solve some of life’s trickiest little problems.

1. This portable lounger that's easy to inflate AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger Amazon $36 See on Amazon Ideal for camping, lounging, or hanging out at your next backyard barbecue, this inflatable lounger is easy to tote and set up. Even better — you don’t have the hassle of dealing with difficult pumps, simply inflate the lounger by waving it in the air. This lounger is lightweight and durable, and it’s equipped with a comfy headrest and a bottle opener to boot.

2. These Bluetooth sleep headphones that block out noise & light Lightimetunnel Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See on Amazon Block out street noises and snoring while falling asleep to your favorite tunes, an audiobook, or the sounds of nature with these Bluetooth sleep headphones. These can run for 8 hours on a charge and also keeps light out of your eyes.

3. This touchless keychain tool that keeps germs at bay Kapoua No Touch Keychain Tool Amazon $9 See On Amazon Press buttons, type in codes, and even open the door, all without making direct contact with those surfaces. This little gadget even works on touchscreens so you can sign your name easily and more. Use it as a keychain to make it even easier to tote around.

4. These S-shaped hangers that maximize closet space & minimize wrinkles DOIOWN S-Type Pants Hanger (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon These S-shaped hangers are thoughtfully designed to maximize precious closet space. The smooth surface prevents creases and wrinkles, and a plastic tip on the end prevents your pants from slipping off. Each hanger in this three-pack holds five pairs of pants, scarves, towels, and more. Plus, they’re made of stainless steel so they won’t rust.

5. This magnifier that doubles your phone screen size dizaul Screen Magnifier for Smartphone Amazon $15 See on Amazon This screen magnifier is essentially a projector for your smartphone, magnifying the screen to twice its size. It makes watching videos with more than one person much easier, and it works with all smartphones. Plus, it’s easy to set up, and there are no batteries to worry about.

6. A neck fan that lets you stay cool wherever you go GULAKI Hands-Free Neck Fan Amazon $20 See on Amazon Whether you're inside or out, this hands-free neck fan can offer a welcome reprieve from heat. Designed to be worn around your neck, this doesn’t tie up your hands, so you’re free to go about your activities. On a single charge, this fan can run for 2 to 5 hours (depends on which setting you choose), and the fan heads can rotate a full 360 degrees for optimal cooling. What’s more, there are seven LED lights that you can have a little fun with.

7. This mask-strap extender so you can get the perfect fit EVGLOW Mask Strap Extender (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon If your mask is uncomfortable or won't stay on, try these mask strap extenders. Anti-slip silicone bands allow you to secure the mask around your head, relieving the pressure and discomfort on your ear. These mask extenders are adjustable, and they work with any type of earloop mask.

8. This umbrella hat that keeps your hands free Luwint Folding Umbrella Hat Amazon $16 See on Amazon This umbrella hat offers plenty of coverage on a rainy (or sunny) day, and it leaves your hands free whether it’s working outside, gardening, or participating in some outdoor fun. Although this umbrella hat is generously sized at 36 inches in diameter, it folds down to the size of a travel-size umbrella. The headband is adjustable for a customized fit, the silver-coated top reflects heat to keep you cool. Choose from three colors.

9. This pup soother for dry, cracked snoots Natural Dog Company Snout Soother Amazon $8 See on Amazon Dry, cracked skin on your dog’s snout can be terribly uncomfortable. Soothe your pup's snout with this all-natural snout cream made with a blend of coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E. With a 4.6-star rating after more than 3,000 Amazon reviews, it's fan approved. One customer wrote: “Our boxer had the crustiest, driest nose for years. Three different vets couldn’t offer any solutions for years! We tried olive oil and other remedies, but nothing worked. After the first application, there was a noticeable improvement. After a few days of treatment, our beloved boxer’s nose is looking great and on the road to recovery.”

10. This baggy rack that's like another set of hands in the kitchen Yuf Baggy Rack (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Like an extra pair of hands in your kitchen, this six-pack of baggy racks keep your baggies open as you fill them for fewer spills and cleanups. The arms of these racks are adjustable to accommodate different sized bags, and if you rinse and reuse your bags, they can double as a drying rack.

11. These pads for a damage-free way to keep your screens clean ProCase Screen Cleaning Pad (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon These screen-cleaning pads work with almost all screens, including laptops, smartphones, and e-readers. Each pad is made of scratch-resistant faux suede, and you can use it to remove dirt, dust, and fingerprints without damage. The handle strap on the back allows for ease of use, and users can choose from a multicolor pack or all black.

12. This solution that reduces irritation caused by hair removal Tend Skin Razor Bump Solution Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you choose to remove hair on your face or body, this cult-favorite solution soothes razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and other discomfort. Just apply a thin coat after shaving or waxing to soothe irritated skin. One Amazon reviewer had this to share: “I have been having a terrible problem with ingrown hairs on my bikini area. I have tried several products, including a topical prescription from my dermatologist. [...] I found Tend Skin while scrolling through Amazon. I did not have high hopes, but figured it could not hurt to try. Within one week, I have no ingrown hairs whatsoever. I am honestly amazed by this product.”

13. This tactical pen that does more than just take notes TF TAKEFLIGHT Tactical Pen for Self-Defense Amazon $26 See on Amazon This isn’t just any pen. Sure, you can use it to jot down a quick note, but this tactical pen is also a glass breaker, a bottle opener, and a flashlight all rolled into one. Stash it away in a glove box, purse, or backpack.

14. This handy kitchen gadget that effortlessly peels boiled eggs The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler Amazon $15 See on Amazon If peeling a boiled egg sometimes leaves you feeling defeated, try this handy boiled egg peeler. Simply add 1/4 cup of water to the Negg egg peeler, snap on the lid, and shake it free of its shell in seconds. The Negg is available in several color options, and it’s BPA free.

15. This toilet light that's motion-activated ToiLight Toilet Night Light Amazon $14 See on Amazon Nix the bright lights on your next midnight bathroom run with this motion-activated toilet light. It's easy to install and fits on most standard toilets. Even better, it only turns on when you’re near the toilet, and users can choose between eight colors or cycle through all of them. “Is it possible to love a toilet light? Well, I do! This is a fabulous little gizmo -- simple design, easy to use, and a lot of fun -- a treasure for a very affordable price," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

16. This watermelon slicer that keeps sticky messes to a minimum Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Amazon $13 See on Amazon Cutting fresh watermelon for your family and guests can be a sticky proposition. Keep the mess to a minimum with this handy watermelon slicer. This stainless steel slicer cuts watermelon into bite-size pieces. Just push the slicer in and extract delicious chunks that are ready to enjoy.

17. This USB charging station that keep your devices nice & tidy Poweroni USB Charging Station Amazon $37 See on Amazon Streamline your device storage and your ability to charge them with this USB charging station. It has six charging ports, so everything is in one spot, and it comes with five clear separators to keep all your gadgets upright and organized. What’s more, each purchase of the charging station includes five short cables that are compatible with Apple devices.

18. This portable shower that's great for camping & the beach FeChiX Solar Shower Bag Amazon $21 See on Amazon Wherever your next adventure takes you, you might want to grab this portable shower bag before heading out the door. This bag has a 5-gallon capacity, and it comes with a hose and a shower head. The heat-absorbing design heats water to a comfy 113 degrees Fahrenheit, and the bag folds down easily for storage or transport. “This shower is amazing! [...] We have it outside our camper for quick rinses and hand washing. [The] water heats up quite fast too!!!” one Amazon reviewer commented.

19. This smart jump rope that lets your track your progress TANGRAM Smart Jump Rope Amazon $40 See on Amazon Jumping rope is a great way to get some exercise in just about anywhere, and this smart jump rope keeps track of your progress. The app (available for iOS and Android devices) helps you keep tabs on your jump count, time spent on your workout, and more. The battery can last for up to 9 months, and there are several color options.

20. These smart plugs so you can remotely control lights & appliances Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See on Amazon Control your lights, start the slow cooker, or get the coffee brewing even when even you’re not home with these Wi-Fi smart plugs. These work with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and users can also use the smartphone app to program small appliances and lights to operate on a preset schedule. Plus, they're a lot more affordable than other options without sacrificing any of the quality. One Amazon reviewer shared: “I like home automation things, but some of them [are] just too expensive. These, however, are an excellent product for a very reasonable price! I like that they use the Smart Life App and integrate into Alexa very easily.”

21. This solar radio & charger for emergencies FosPower Emergency Solar Radio Amazon $40 See on Amazon Keep yourself connected to the latest news and information no matter what happens with this emergency solar radio. While this radio has 2000mAh, it can also be solar-powered, battery-operated, or hand-cranked. This radio has a built-in flashlight, it’s water-resistant, and the drop-proof design is built to last. Plus, you can use it to charge devices via USB.

22. This phone ring holder so it doesn't fall out of your hands FITFORT Phone Ring Holder Amazon $10 See on Amazon This phone ring holder keeps your phone securely in your hands and also works with magnetic car mounts. Made from zinc alloy and stainless steel, this ring holder is exceptionally durable and also makes a convenient kickstand that rotates. Choose from three color options.

23. This dimmable smart lamp that can work with voice commands HUGOAI Dimmable Smart Lamp Amazon $39 See on Amazon This dimmable lamp offers exceptional flexibility for lighting your home or office and setting just the right mood. It works with Alexa and Google Home for voice commands, and you can use the compatible smartphone app to tweak the ambiance of any room by adjusting the colors and brightness. Choose between a gray or white base.

24. This oil sprayer for precise control Woohubs Olive Oil Sprayer Amazon $9 See on Amazon This olive oil sprayer is great for adding just a kiss of oil, juice, vinegar, soy sauce, and more to meals. The glass bottle lets you easily know if it's time to refill, and one Amazon customer found this to be a great alternative to aerosols. "I use aerosol sprays because it gives me a nice uniform coating on my pans and baking sheet, but since I discovered this gentleman ... I will NEVER come back," a happy buyer wrote.

25. This multifunctional bottle opener for cans & flip tops Brenium Multifunctional Bottle and Can Opener Amazon $11 See on Amazon Make opening bottles easier with this multifunctional bottle opener that offers plenty of strength and leverage. This opener works with bottle caps, and it even has a hook for metal tabs. One Amazon reviewer noted, "Such a handy little helper! Finally, we can easily remove those tiny caps that are almost impossible to grip. No more frustration or sore hands. This device will stay in [...] our "gadgets drawer," so it's there when we need it."

26. This white noise machine to help you sleep Dreamegg White Noise Machine Amazon $30 See on Amazon This white noise machine helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer and is preprogrammed with 24 sounds, including nature sounds, white noise, and fan sounds. Also equipped with a night-light, users can set this white noise machine for continuous play or use the auto-shutoff function.

27. These bamboo charcoal bags that freshen the air naturally House Edition Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags Amazon $21 See on Amazon These bamboo charcoal air purifying bags naturally freshen without chemicals. The deodorizers trap odors and moisture instead of just covering it up. Each order comes with four charcoal bags, so you can use them in your car, kitchen, closet, and more to freshen things up.

28. This rapid slicer for small fruits & veggies Rapid Slicer Non-Slip Holder Amazon $13 See on Amazon Slice a bunch of grapes, cherry tomatoes, or even a bagel in a single pass with this rapid slicer. This smart gadget makes food prep more efficient, and a nonslip handle keeps this slicer stationary, and the top lid protects your hands. This slicer is BPA free and dishwasher safe.

29. This cheap spiralizer for quick & easy veggies Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer Amazon $14 See on Amazon This veggie spiralizer turns regular vegetables into medium and thin spirals and ribbons, with just a push of a button. The cup of this spiralizer catches drips and juices, and the lid allows you to store your sliced veggies for later use. This spiralizer disassembles easily, and all parts are dishwasher safe.

30. A handy batter dispenser for pancakes, cupcakes & more KPKitchen Batter Dispenser Amazon $17 See on Amazon Mix and dispense pancakes, muffins, and more with this handy batter dispenser. This kitchen helper holds 4 cups of your favorite mix, and the handle trigger lets you control how much is dispensed for evenly sized treats every time. This batter dispenser is BPA free and disassembles easily for thorough cleaning.

31. This natural loofah for silky soft skin Pisdoplop Natural Exfoliating Loofah (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See on Amazon These natural exfoliating loofahs help remove dead skin to leave your skin feeling soft and smooth. Just add your favorite soap or body wash to scrub dry patches away. What’s more, these loofahs can also be used around the house for cleaning pots, pans, and dishes. Each order comes with four.

32. These toe stretchers to relax your feet YogaToes Gel Toe Stretcher Amazon $30 See on Amazon These comfy gel toe stretchers has thousands of fans on Amazon singing its praises. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 3,500 reviews, they help with discomfort and are easy to clean when you're done. "These yoga toes help so much to stretch my feet, keep my toes in their natural position and relax my feet," one reviewer raved.

33. This pressure-activated cooling pad to keep your dog or cat comfy Coleman Pressure-Activated Cooling Pet Pad Amazon $30 See on Amazon Warm weather can be tough on furry friends. This cooling pad keeps your pet 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than the ambient room temperature, and is pressure activated so there’s no refrigeration necessary. there are several color options, and you can even use it in a pet bed or carrier.

34. This posture corrector to prevent slouching Gearari Posture Corrector Amazon $27 See on Amazon This posture corrector provides support for improving your posture and alleviating the discomfort that comes with slouching all day. This posture corrector is lightweight and breathable for all-day wear, and it's invisible under most clothing to boot.

35. This water filtration system that's good for up 100,000 gallons Sawyer Products MINI Water Filtration System Amazon $35 See on Amazon This water filtration system removes 99.9999% of bacteria (like including E. coli and salmonella) and protozoa, as well as 100% of microplastics. Take it with you when you’re out camping, use it as another layer of protection for your home’s tap water, or keep it stashed in your emergency preparedness kit. These filters work for up to 100,000 gallons of water, and each two-pack order comes with two filters, reusable drinking pouches, drinking straws, and cleaning plungers.

36. This pop-up changing room for privacy on the go GigaTent Pop Up Pod Changing Room Amazon $22 See on Amazon When you’re out enjoying the great outdoors, you may want to grab one of these pop-up pod changing rooms for a bit of privacy at the beach, campsite, and more. This multifunctional pod is fully enclosed, and it works great as a changing room, a potty cover, or even a shelter from light rain. This pod is lightweight, and it's easy to assemble and fold down in seconds.

37. This water-resistant blanket that doesn't trap sand Wekapo Sand Free Beach Blanket Amazon $37 See on Amazon This water-resistant blanket is made from durable ripstop nylon, so sand (and other debris) shakes off effortlessly whether you're at the park, the beach, or a campsite. Water beads up and rolls off as well, and if the blanket does get wet, it dries super fast. This blanket is large enough to fit up to seven adults comfortably and comes with a convenient carrying case. Each blanket comes with stakes to keep it anchored.

38. These cut-resistant gloves for cooking & house projects NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves Amazon $12 See on Amazon Made from materials that are four times stronger than leather, these cut-resistant gloves help keep your hands safe when you're chopping up herbs or working on projects around the house. These gloves are made from food-grade materials, and they're machine washable to boot. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "These gloves are a perfect fit and work amazingly well, especially considering the reasonable price. I am a hobbyist woodcarver, and frequent cuts are [a] relatively common problem for woodcarvers. Since wearing these gloves, I have yet to have any cuts or injuries from my hobby, and I can't imagine going back to carving without them."

39. These reusable straws that are so easy to transport Yoocaa Reusable Collapsible Straws (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See on Amazon Cut down on single-use plastic with these reusable, collapsible straws that come in a handy dandy carrying case. These straws are made from food-grade silicone, and each one comes with its own cleaning brush, too. The straws are BPA-free and work equally well with cold and hot drinks.

40. These LED flashlight gloves for biking & more ThxToms LED Flashlight Gloves Amazon $13 See on Amazon When there’s no one to hold the light for you, these LED flashlight gloves are a great little helper. Made with lightweight and flexible fabric, these gloves won’t get in the way, and lights on the index fingers provide a focused source of light. The Velcro band allows for a customized fit. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "Great product! After struggling in dark areas at work, and trying head and neck lamps, these were the answer. Simple, lightweight design that is comfortable and does not get in the way of your normal actions.” Many customers also used them for biking.