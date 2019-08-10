These briefs with a secret pocket & 40 other things on Amazon that were designed by geniuses

Every once in a while, among the countless items that make you ask yourself, "Do I really need this?" you come across something that was clearly designed by a genius. While said genius may not be a household name or the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, you appreciate them nonetheless — because they've effectively created a clever product that's basically life-changing. So what, exactly, separates the brilliant products from the ones that inevitably turn into unnecessary clutter?

Modern-day consumers tend to appreciate things that are sleek-looking and well-made, but in my opinion, that's only half the battle. In order for an item to truly make a difference in your day-to-day life, I'm of the belief that it has to be practical. A purchase might be aesthetically pleasing and it might utilize quality materials, but if it's purely decorative, it's likely not going to make much of an impact.

Luckily, Amazon is filled with hidden gems that practical people will love, and the high reviews are more than enough to prove it. Whether these gems aim to streamline your routine, improve your sleep schedule, or boost your overall sense of well-being, they were clearly designed by a genius who believes in solving everyday problems in innovative ways.