Transcript: Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem was full of light and reconciliation

Poised and immaculately dressed in a canary yellow Prada coat, inaugural poet Amanda Gorman followed in the footsteps of beloved literary figures such as Maya Angelou and Robert Frost when she recited “The Hill We Climb” during President Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony earlier this morning. Gorman sought to speak "to everyone" but not "for everyone" with her poem, and it was a lyrical acknowledgement of challenging times that still burned with hope for “a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished."
While choosing her own words, Gorman consulted the speeches of great leaders and orators like Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln, and Martin Luther King Jr. to understand how "rhetoric has been used for good” in times of despair and division. The poet's message echoed that of the new president himself, who wove themes of unity, healing, grief, and hope throughout his speech.
But there was something extra special about watching Gorman address the nation from that podium, in her own words, "a skinny black girl descended from slaves" who dreamed of "becoming president only to find herself reciting for one." She represents the possibilities wrapped up in this inauguration — and particularly, that of Vice President Kamala Harris. The future already feels, in a small but real way, brighter.
Read the full text of Gorman's inaugural poem below:
Amanda Gorman, "The Hill We Climb" (2020)
When day comes, we ask ourselves
Where can we find light in this never-ending shade
The loss we carry, a sea we must wade
We’ve braved the belly of the beast
We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace
And the norms and notions of what just is
Isn’t always justice
And yet the dawn is ours before we knew it
Somehow we do it
Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed
A nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished
We, the successors of a country and a time
Where a skinny black girl descended from slaves
And raised by a single mother
can dream of becoming president
only to find herself reciting for one
And yes we are far from polished, far from pristine
But that doesn’t mean
We are striving to form a union that is perfect
We are striving to forge a union with purpose
To compose a country committed
To all cultures, colors, characters, and conditions of man
And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us
But what stands before us
We close the divide because we know
To put our future first
We must first put our differences aside
We lay down our arms
So we can reach out our arms to one another
We seek harm to none and harmony for all
Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:
That even as we grieved, we grew
That even as we hurt, we hoped
That even as we tired, we tried
That we’ll forever be tied together
Victorious not because we will never again know defeat
But because we will never again sow division
Scripture tells us to envision that everyone
Shall sit under their own vine and fig tree
And no one shall make them afraid
If we’re to live up to our own time,
Then victory won’t lighten the blade
But in all the bridges we’ve made
That is the promise to glade
The hill to climb if only we dare it
Because being American is more than a pride we inherit
It’s the past we step into and how we repair it
We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it,
Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy
And this effort very nearly succeeded.
But while democracy can be periodically delayed,
It can never be permanently defeated.
In this truth, in this faith we trust
For while we have our eyes on the future
History has its eyes on us.
This is the era of just redemption we feared
At its inception we did not feel prepared
To be the heirs of such a terrifying hour
But within it we found the power
To author a new chapter
To offer hope and laughter to ourselves
So while once we asked, how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?
Now we assert: how could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?
We will not march back to what was but move to what shall be,
A country that is bruised but whole,
Benevolent but bold, fierce, and free
We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation
Because we know our inaction and inertia
Will be the inheritance of the next generation
Our blunders become their burdens but one thing is certain:
If we merge mercy with might and might with right
Then love becomes our legacy, and change our children’s birthright
So let us leave behind a country better than the one we were left
With every breath from my bronze, pounded chest
We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one
We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west
We will rise from the windswept northeast
Where our forefathers first realized revolution
We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the Midwestern states
We will rise from the sunbaked south
We will rebuild, reconcile, and recover
In every known nook of our nation, in every corner called our country
Our people diverse and beautiful will emerge, battered and beautiful
When day comes, we step out of the shade of flame
And unafraid, the new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it
If only we’re brave enough to be it