Trevor Noah ripped right into Rudy Giuliani's "crying" hair dye

WIth his legal strategy collapsing in almost every court left to pursue, Donald Trump’s floundering power grab has now shifted its gaze to state legislatures. The thinking goes: if enough states can decertify the vote to force more Trump-friendly legislative bodies to appoint new electors, he can remain president for a second term. However unlikely to work, the attempt alone is incredibly concerning, and the stuffier institutional GOP’s choice to play right along. But as Trevor Noah pointed out on Thursday night’s episode of The Daily Show, the future of American democracy is at the very least a little lucky that this attempt is being led by some of the creakiest, runniest numbskulls in politics.

Noah trained his attention on Trump’s personal attorney and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Rudy Giuliani, who leaked and dripped his way through an allegedly bombshell press conference on Thursday. Giuliani’s sweaty hair dye streaks were immediately lampooned online, and Noah took great pleasure in running a few laps around the grotesque weirdo. “OK, I know that this could be the end of American democracy, but guys, this shit is hilarious,” Noah said. “I mean, Trump always said that he had leakers in his administration, but I didn’t know it was this bad.”

A writers’ room fever dream, he ran down the exhaustive possibilities of what we witnessed yesterday:

“What the hell was going on with Rudy? Honest question: was his hair dye dripping? Was his brain shitting itself? Honestly, I didn’t even know that sideburns could get periods. You know your legal strategy is fucked up when even your hair starts crying about it. It was going down both cheeks. This dude was growing a chin strap beard in real-time.”

Noah adds that “part of me feels bad for Rudy,” blowing his big moment in such devastating humiliation. “Maybe this is the perfect combination of evil and ridiculous to end the Trump era. I think it’s perfect,” Noah adds. It’s a bit naive to assume the Trump era is ending anytime soon, or that he has no chance of pulling off an unlikely coup, but Giuliani is the perfect avatar for its flailing decline.

While Giuliani’s primetime presser didn’t go as he expected, the cascading hair dye wasn’t the only adverse effect. On Friday, his son Andrew Giuliani — who was also at the packed press conference, announced that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. They were certainly in close enough quarters for this to be a concern, and given the elder, drenched Giuliani’s novel handkerchief habits, he’s far from out of the woods.