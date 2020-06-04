Watch BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors lead a virtual talk on racism, police brutality, and mental health

Any call for big structural change inevitably comes with an emotional reckoning. And, with all that’s going on in the world right now, it’s important to make sure our mental health is being adequately taken care of. That’s why Mic has tapped Patrisse Cullors, artist, activist, founder and chair of Reform LA Jails and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, to host Mic's Instagram Live show, Mind/Matter, which focuses on mental health during the pandemic.

In the third episode of the series, posted on Instagram, Cullors welcomes guests to discuss racism and the state of the world this week. Cullors speaks to writer and artist Maytha Alhassen, director of the Frontline Wellness Network Mark Anthony Clayton-Johnson, and recording artist G Herbo to focus on the current state of things, and how these events connect to our own past and possible trauma.

In this time, with the pandemic still in full force while protests are happening all across America, the mental health of a lot people has likely taken a backseat. This episode of Mind/Matter is just one conversation, but we hope it encourages further conversations around mental health to blossom, online and beyond.