Watch chef Esther Choi make one of her favorite Korean dishes while stuck at home

These days, we’re all either chefs, bakers, or mixologists. After stay-at-home orders were established in March, some of us fell into these roles naturally. These are the people who always had an appreciation for layering flavor profiles — who relish chopping, zesting, glazing, and sharing it all through colorful, non-filtered Instagram stories. Others resisted at first, but by the third week of quarantine, goddammit, they were sick of sandwiches and takeout. Either way, here we are, most of us slightly chubbier and constantly floundering around in our kitchens, hungry for more recipes. And that’s precisely how ‘Look What I Made,’ Mic’s brand new IG cooking show, came to fruition.

Every Wednesday afternoon, I’ll be hosting one of our favorite chefs — each one brilliant, innovative, and charismatic in their own way — as they walk us through an easy and delicious recipe. It’s comfort food (and cocktails) all the way, and each 30-minute episode is filled with professional techniques, insider tips, and pure culinary voyeurism: We’ll get to know each chef in their natural habitat, their kitchens.

Last Wednesday, for our inaugural episode, we prepared a quarantine version of Japchae — a traditional Korean noodle dish — with the illustrious Esther Choi, head chef and founder of two restaurants and a bar in New York City. We brought her on because she’s a skilled chef (the Tteokbokki at Mokbar is a spiritual experience), but the episode revealed Choi’s innate ability to make cooking fun. And to be frank, we needed that energy. Check out her recipe, highlights from our hang out, and join us next week for an equally revitalizing food journey.

Chef Esther’s Quarantine Japchae Pasta

Ingredients:

1 lb. pasta, spaghetti or angel hair

8 oz. ribeye steak, cut into strips

½ large carrot, julienned

2 cups baby spinach

1 small onion, sliced

5 pieces dried shiitake mushrooms (or mushroom of choice), soaked and sliced thin

1 red pepper, thin sliced

2 scallions, cut into 2 inch pieces

2 eggs, whisked well

Sauce/Marinade:

2T soy sauce

2T sugar

2t garlic

2T sesame oil

2T Mirin

1T Fish sauce

Black pepper

2T butter