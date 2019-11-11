For weeks, it was assumed, perhaps foolishly, that Frank Ocean would be the surprise headliner for Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival. Given Frank's recent activity — including the release of two songs and his PrEP+ parties in New York — one might imagine he'd take the chance to pop in at his friend's music festival in Los Angeles.

UPDATE: Tyler, the Creator responded to the incident on Twitter.

But Frank Ocean did not show up. Instead it was Drake, and for the crowd of young people at the festival, that was simply not enough. He made it about twenty minutes into his set before pausing.

“I’m here for you tonight,” Drake told the crowd. “If you wanna keep going, I will keep going tonight. What’s up?”

But instead of cheers of encouragement, or even just some good natured clapping, the Flog Gnaw audience began to boo. Drake took it in stride and left the stage gracefully, like a comedian bombing with class.

"Well, look, it’s been love. I love y’all. I go by the name of Drake," he said. "Thank you for having me.”

Then, he left. And he never came back. It is definitely shocking to see one of the biggest entertainers in the world get such a rude reception, and Twitter reacted swiftly. Many denounced the situation on generational terms, noting that the audience at the festival were mostly indie-focused teens who no longer care about Drake.

In private, Drake reportedly responded to the boos with grace. According to DJ Akademiks, he said that is was a "moment of humility which is always welcomed."

Drake, who once dedicated an entire festival to the cause of turning Meek Mill into a meme, appeared to get a taste of his own medicine. But you can't help but feel a bit embarrassed for the audience. Sure, they didn't get the surprise guest they imagined, but they did get Drake. Tyler, the Creator himself couldn't help but dance.

It's unclear if or when Drake will publicly respond. He is prone to dramatic gestures, so maybe this will be fuel for some new music which, for perhaps everyone except the crowd at Camp Flog Gnaw, wouldn't be such a bad thing.