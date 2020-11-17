Animal Crossing's newest update is coming on November 19, and will bring expanded storage space, new character reactions, more hairstyles, and seasonal events. The free update comes just in time for players who may be considering hanging out on their New Horizons islands instead of meeting friends IRL during the pandemic.

"We'd like to invite everyone to experience the holidays together with family and friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with your island residents bringing their unique seasonal cheer," Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said in a press release. "We're eager for everyone to discover all the changes arriving to your islands during this holiday season."

Turkey Day

The first event to hit your island's shores is Turkey Day. On November 26, a turkey chef named Franklin will arrive and request your help in creating dishes to present in the plaza. He'll give you a reward in return for giving him a hand.

Toy Day

The next big event is Toy Day on December 24. Starting on December 1, players will be able to make preparations for the event by crafting new items from the ornaments you get from shaking trees and buying holiday-themed toys or clothes. On the big day, you can head to the plaza to visit Jingle, the reindeer, and help him deliver presents to your neighbors.

New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve will also take place on December 31. Purchase festive items from the Nook Stop any time between Dec. 26 and Dec. 31, then get ready for a countdown on your island at 7 PM on New Year's Eve.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Reactions, hairstyles, storage, and more

Along with the seasonal updates are some additional options available for your character.

There are nine new reactions you can get using Nook Miles, including 'take a picture,' 'work out,' and 'yoga.' You can also use Nook Miles to purchase six new hairstyles to play around with.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons/Nintendo Co., Ltd.

Additionally, there are a few quality of life improvements that will surely please some players.

After this update, you'll be able to randomly visit a dream island whenever you're feeling adventurous or just need some inspiration for your island décor.

You can also expand your home storage to 2400 slots if you're running out of room. This upgrade is only available to players who have expanded their house to its largest size and paid off all their debt. Talk to Tom Nook and he'll get you hooked up with a storage upgrade.

Lastly, Nintendo is finally giving players data transferring options for people who need to move to a new Switch. With this update, you'll be able to transfer your entire island, as well as its residents, to another system. If you're a sibling playing on someone else's island and you're looking to get your own, Nintendo will let you transfer your resident to another system. Players can do this by checking out the Island Transfer Tool app in the Nintendo eShop. It'll be free for all New Horizons players.