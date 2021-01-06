While Dr. Dre was hospitalized, burglars tried to break into his house

On Tuesday night, just before the Georgia runoff results started to trickle in, TMZ broke some concerning news about Dr. Dre. The legendary rapper had been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday, and stayed overnight at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was reportedly taken right to the ICU, and doctors are still uncertain as to what caused the aneurysm.

After the initial news caused alarm in the hip-hop world, Dre hit Instagram with an update on his condition. “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,” Dre wrote on Instagram. “I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”

Perhaps seizing on the vacancy, a group of would-be burglars reportedly tried to break into the mogul’s home while he was at Cedars-Sinai. As KABC-TV reports, four people were scouting out a number of possible burglaries in the neighborhood, banging on fences and doors to check who was home. Officers in the neighborhood spotted an SUV they believed to be involved, and corralled the group after a short chase, finding a backpack full of saws, crowbars, and other assorted burglary tools. Cops initially thought the group was targeting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s house, which is nearby in the neighborhood, but determined Dre was the intended target.

Taken together, it’s a relatively bad time for one of the richest men in rap. Before news of his hospitalization broke, Dre was already embroiled in a messy divorce case with estranged wife Nicole Young. Hours before breaking the news of his brain aneurysm, TMZ shared documents from the divorce proceedings, in which Young’s certified public accountant claimed that Dre had $262 million on hand in cash and Apple stock. Dre has denied that he has enough available cash to pay out the $2 million in monthly spousal support that Young’s currently requesting, or that her expenses are anywhere close to the figure. (He figures she needs $300,000 per month, while her CPA puts that number at $2.3 million.)

Your heart may naturally skip a beat whenever TMZ offers the latest slice of bad celebrity health news, especially following a year so unsparing in its loss, but this one was quashed relatively quickly. After news of MF DOOM’s passing broke on New Year’s Eve, hip-hop fans could at least get this sigh of relief once Dre posted a positive update on Instagram.