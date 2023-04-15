How to get your pet to stop making a mess in your home

A clean home is a happy home, but as pet owners, maintaining a tidy space is undoubtedly challenging. Whether it be muddy paws or a messy meal time, upkeeping every room in the house with our live-in furry BFF requires a lot of work. But, don’t give up just yet.

Surprisingly, there’s actually a lot you can do to avoid your pet from rummaging around the trash and causing accidents. Ahead, check out this list of creative ways to keep your pet from making a mess around your home.

01 This spill-proof dog bowl that holds 2 liters of water Amazon UPSKY No Spill Dog Bowl $22 See On Amazon Available in six different colors, this spill-proof dog bowl is large enough to hold two liters of water, making it a great option for bigger dogs. The transparent design allows you to see how much water is left in the bowl. If you only have one pet in the house, it’s a clever way to monitor their level of hydration. Reviewers have collectively given it a 4.5-star rating, with many saying it’s the best dog bowl they’ve ever tried.

02 These scratch shields that help protect your expensive furniture Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Protect your expensive sofa from claw scratches with these clear plastic shields that easily stick to your furniture. Simply peel the adhesive pack and stick it to your desired surface. The pack also comes with twist pins to help secure them in place, if the adhesive isn’t enough. They come in a pack of six with each sheet measuring 17 by 12 inches.

03 A silicone mat to sit under your pet’s water bowl Amazon Leashboss Silicone Fountain Mat $17 See On Amazon This silicone mat is designed to protect your floors from the mess that comes with pet bowls. It features slightly raised edges to prevent water from spilling and is crafted from a durable non-toxic plastic that is dishwasher-safe. Choose from four different colors and three sizes to best accommodate your pet, whether they’re small, medium, or large.

04 This puzzle dog bowl that will encourage your dog to eat slower Amazon Leashboss Slow Feeder Dog Bowls $14 See On Amazon Available in three different sizes, this dog bowl features an interactive maze puzzle that encourages your pup to eat more slowly. Not only will this help with your dog's digestion and bloating, but it will also prevent a mess all over your floor. It’s crafted from dishwasher-safe plastic, which is a bonus considering how much you’ll be using it.

05 This magnetic lock that can prevent your pets from getting into the pantry Amazon Eco-Baby Magnetic Cabinet Locks $19 See On Amazon This pack of magnetic cabinet locks is the ultimate solution for keeping your pets out of your cabinets and pantries. Instead of having to use a drill, each lock uses a strong adhesive that easily sticks to the door for a no-fuss installation. Each pack includes eight cabinet locks, two keys, a measuring ruler, and extra adhesive tape. One five-star reviewer explained, “I have two cats that like to get into where the treats are at and shred the packages or knock containers over... these are working perfectly to prevent that so far. Installation is easy and there are instructions on the pack of the package that are clear and easy to read.”

06 This pet screen door made from durable mesh Amazon KFFPET Cat Resistant Mesh Screen Door $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy solution to prevent your cat from going out, these mesh screen doors may be just the solution. The mesh is crafted from a durable vinyl-coated steel wire which will withstand rips from your pet’s claws. It measures 35 by 80 inches and can be used for the patio door, front door, backyard entryway, and more.

07 This mess-free dog bowl for small pups Amazon Neater Feeder Express for Small Dogs $27 See On Amazon Designed for smaller dogs, this stainless steel feeding bowl is equipped with a catch basin and raised walls to keep everything in the bowl and off the floors. The bottom has rubber legs that will secure it in place so you won’t have to worry about it slipping. And the best part is that it’s totally dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

08 This bell that will let you know when your dog has to go to the bathroom Amazon Mighty Paw Smart Bell $28 See On Amazon The Mighty Paw Smart Bell is an essential gadget when it comes to potty training your pup. The bell allows your pet to communicate with you when they have to go to the bathroom instead of scratching the walls or barking. It features an adhesive back so you can mount it to the wall without any tools. Plus, it’s equipped with 38 different ring tones, so you can choose the sounds that speak to you the most (or switch it if you need a change).

09 This best-selling dog bed that’s totally waterproof Amazon Ameritex Waterproof Dog Bed Cover $20 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers have made this reversible microfiber dog bed cover a best seller on Amazon. It comes in seven sizes and an array of different colors and is crafted from a waterproof material that will protect your bed from liquids seeping through. It’s also machine washable, making it easy to care for.

10 This cat litter mat that is super absorbent Amazon Drymate Original Cat Litter Mat $20 See On Amazon This cat litter mat comes in four different sizes ranging from 20 inches to 30 inches wide. It’s crafted from an incredibly absorbent polyester material that wicks away moisture and prevents liquids from staining your floors. The slip-resistant bottom easily keeps the mat in place, which also makes vacuuming a breeze. And did I mention it’s kind of cute?

11 This scratch stopper that will help prevent your cat from ruining the carpet Amazon KittySmart Carpet Scratch Stopper $34 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.6-star rating, it’s no secret why pet owners love this KittySmart carpet scratch stopper that prevents cats from ruining your rugs. The durable plastic sheet features raised edges on the bottom that require no adhesive or installation. It comes in five different size options to work for doors of most widths. Since each sheet is pre-cut, it won’t look sloppy in your home.

12 This pooper scooper that makes cleaning up easier than ever Amazon Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper for Large & Small Dogs $40 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a convenient way to easily pick up after your dog, this pooper scooper is a game-changer. It features a pole that extends to 36 inches so you won’t have to bend down. The tray is made from a durable and rust-proof metal that’s super easy to clean. With a 4.7 out of five-star rating on Amazon and over 15,000 five-star reviews, this has become a must-have tool for dog parents.

13 This pack of pet wipes made from plant-based ingredients Amazon Inspire Naturals Pet Wipes $21 See On Amazon These pet wipes are formulated with plant-based ingredients such as aloe vera and organic antioxidants that gently clean your pet. From removing odor to cleansing their fur, these wipes work great for muddy paws or behind the ears. Snag them in a pack of 50, 100, or 200 to get the best bang for your buck.

14 This adorable holder for your litter scooper Amazon iPrimio Universal Cat Litter Scooper Holder $18 See On Amazon Thousands of pet owners gave this pet scooper holder a 4.7-star rating because it’s the most efficient and hygienic way to store your litter scooper. “I had been storing my litter scoop in a plastic bag, but I had to put it on a shelf away from the boxes. I bought one of these and love being able to have the scooper so close to the litter box. Easy to clean, convenient, and sturdy,” one five-star shopper raved. The 8-inch width easily fits most scoopers and the adorable design comes with different color pet paws you can swap in and out. It’s also ideal to use while cleaning up after rabbits and guinea pigs.

15 This carpet cleaner that eliminates pet odor Amazon Bubbas Concentrate Pet Odor Eliminator Carpet Cleaner Solution $23 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers love this carpet spray that removes tough stains and eliminates pet odor. From muddy paws to accidents and so much more, the color-safe formula wonders to clean and refresh your rugs or fabric sofa. “It performs miracles! When I first smelled it I knew by the smell it was going to work,” raved one five-star reviewer. The brand recommends shaking the spray and doing a spot test before using it.

16 This best-selling pet hair remover roller with over 100,000 5-star reviews Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $29 See On Amazon With over 100,000 five-star reviews, this ChomChom pet hair remover roller is a best seller for so many reasons. For starters, it doesn't require any sticky adhesives to trap the fur, so you can say goodbye to pricey roller sheets. To empty the compartment, just simply press the release button and empty out the hair. It works perfectly for all surfaces including your carpet, clothing, or your couch.

17 This car seat cover that protects your car seats from shedding Amazon Active Pets Car Seat Cover for Dogs $40 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star rating and over 35,000 five-star reviews, this pet car seat cover is a genius way to protect the seats of your car from shedding, accidents, or from getting scratched. It’s crafted from a waterproof fabric that’s easy to clean and comes in two sizes that work for vehicles of every size. You can buy it in one of six colors that best complement your car’s interior.

18 This mounting putty that will secure all of your expensive decor in place Amazon Quakehold! Mounting Putty $7 See On Amazon Pet owners often use this mounting putty to secure expensive decor in place, helping to avoid pet-running accidents. It’s made from a reusable material that works on most surfaces such as wood and glass. Plus, it’s not damaging and is super easy to remove and reuse. Think of it as “pet-proofing” your home.

19 These washable pee pads that help make potty training easier Amazon Flair Curations Washable Pee Pads For Dogs (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Whether you have a puppy that’s in the midst of training or an older dog that may need more assistance, these washable pee pads are a great thing to have on hand. They’re thick and capable of holding in and absorbing any accidents. After use, you can throw them in the washer and use them again, helping prevent waste. The fact that these pads have fun designs on them — with a few resembling actual rugs — will make them feel more like decor than a training product.

20 This spray pet deterrent that keeps your pets off expensive furniture Amazon PetSafe SSSCAT Spray Pet Deterrent $50 See On Amazon This spray pet deterrent is formulated with odorless and safe ingredients that work to keep your pet away from expensive furniture, countertops, or spaces where they like to mark. The motion-sensor spray will go off if your pet is within three feet of the can. It requires AAA batteries to spray, and each can is capable of spraying up to 100 times.

21 This pet accident product that is a major lifesaver Amazon Sprinkle & Sweep - Messy Pet Accident Cleanup $23 See On Amazon Cleaning up pet waste has never been easier (or faster) thanks to Sprinkle and Sweep. After you cover the mess with the product and work it in with a brush, just simply sweep it up, and voilá — your floors are as good as new. It works on all types of surfaces and instantly reduces odor and absorbs the mess. As one five-star reviewer raved, “This product is a lifesaver and is already saving me money on paper towels, cleaning products, and urine smell remover. I highly recommend this product. It is so easy to use and the smell is clean and nice.”

22 A best-selling blacklight that detects pet urine Amazon Vansky 51 LED Blacklight Pet Urine Detector $13 See On Amazon This best-selling blacklight is designed to detect pet urine that your eyes can’t see. From carpet to your couch, car, and even your clothing, the powerful UV light works best in dark rooms and is equipped with 51 LEDs that last up to 15 years. It’s a great way to figure out which areas your pets are marking so that you can quickly resolve the issue before it gets out of hand.

23 A paw plunger to avoid a muddy mess Amazon Paw Plunger Muddy Paw Cleaner $23 See On Amazon This paw plunger is a game-changer for avoiding the muddy mess your pup brings into your house after a walk. Simply fill the cup with warm water, insert your dog’s paws and the gentle bristles will seamlessly wash off the dirt. It’s also a great way to make sure your pet’s paws are free from salt or chemicals that may have been placed outside, especially if they’re a licker. The plunger comes in three different sizes that cater to small, medium, and larger dogs.

24 This scratching post that will save your furniture Amazon Dimaka Tall Cat Scratching Post $26 See On Amazon Add this tall scratching post to your cart so your cat will avoid your expensive furniture when it needs to get a good stretch. This post —with well over 6,000 positive reviews — is crafted from durable cardboard that’s wrapped in a soft plush material. It’s 29 inches high and is the perfect place to let your cat be a cat. It even comes in five colors to best match the interior of your home.

25 A trash can lock that will keep your pet out of the garbage Amazon Doggy Dare Trash Can Lock $20 See On Amazon If you have yet to purchase these trash can locks, don’t wait another minute. Available in a pack of two, this durable bungee cord is designed with metal hardware that prevents your pets — or any other outside animals — from rummaging through your garbage. It’s best suited for 45-gallon trash cans and requires no major installation. All you have to do is slip it on.

26 This snuggle mat that helps reduce boredom Amazon Paw 5 Dog Snuffle Mat $40 See On Amazon One way to keep your dogs from making a mess is to ensure that they are always entertained, and luckily this snuffle mat does exactly that. It’s crafted from pet-safe organic cotton material that will not only keep your pup calm and busy but will also help to reduce anxiety. You can use it either to feed or treat your pet.

27 This dog training set that will get your pet to behave in no time Amazon AMZpets Dog Training Set (5-Piece Set) $10 See On Amazon If you’re a new pet parent, this dog training kit includes everything you need to teach your pup. From potty training to bark control and learning basic commands, this set comes with four essential training gadgets — a clicker, an ultrasonic training whistle, doorbells to help dogs communicate, and a pouch bag for treats. It also comes with a guide to help you get started.

28 This catnip alternative that is made from all-natural ingredients Amazon Meowy Janes Silver Vine for Cats $14 See On Amazon Instead of catnip, try this silvervine powder that is made from all organic minerals and natural ingredients including raw fruit. Each container includes 45 grams of powder, which is more than enough for days of play — especially since silvervine is known to last longer than catnip. One reviewer called it, “a little tin of magic,” while another review stated, “I sprinkle it on their scratchboard and in their scratch pad house and they scratch, lick and roll around in it. They love it so much! I wouldn't buy any other type.”

29 This calming diffuser for your cat to help reduce stress Amazon FELIWAY Optimum Cat Enhanced Calming Pheromone Diffuser $30 See On Amazon This enhanced calming diffuser for your cat works wonders for reducing stress in your pet. The diffuser reaches up to 700 square feet and lasts for about a month. Pet owners claim they have seen drastic decreases in the amount of scratching and fighting. “With new furniture on the way (I'll bet you can guess why), we decided to give them a go. A week later, Margarita is noticeably calmer, more relaxed, and far less of a terror,” one five-star reviewer explained.