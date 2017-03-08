Just like in the actual wild, in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, survival is the name of the game. Not only do you have to fend off enemies, but you're required to find food and cook it up. Or, in Link's quiet moments, the Hylian hero is required to pass large amounts of time to get to the next day. Both of these tasks can be accomplished with the help of Prometheus — we're talking setting stuff on fire.

But many of these survival techniques, including making a fire, are new to the Zelda world. Here's how to start a fire in Breath of the Wild.

How to start a fire in Breath of the Wild using arrows

Early on in the game, you may run into one or two campsites with their own fireplaces. If not, fire arrows are your easiest opportunity when you begin Breath of the Wild. Head toward the Temple of Time after speaking with the mysterious old man for the first time. As seen in the below video by Prima Games, you'll enter a camp of Bokoblins inside and around a giant skull. Defeat all of those enemies and you'll gain access to a chest, inside of which you'll find your fire arrows.

Use your axe to chop down a tree and obtain wood (or just find an unused campsite), and aim the arrow at the wood. Do so at a distance though — you don't want to set yourself on fire.

How to start a fire in Breath of the Wild using flint and wood

If you don't want to waste a fire arrow to start a flame, don't worry. There are other methods.

You can also start a fire using flint, found inside dark rocks in the game — break these with a weapon or using your bombs. Simply lay out some wood, which you can obtain from chopping down a tree or find lying around near campsites. Then lay the flint and the wood on the ground and hit it with a metal weapon.

How to start a fire in Breath of the Wild without using a single item

If you're lucky, you'll simply stumble upon some fire. It's actually not uncommon when traveling between locations. If you find a nearby fire and want to cook up some grub in a pot, you can do this trick from Wilderness Games. Simply take out your bow and arrow and light the tip. Bring the flaming arrow over to the pot, and you'll have free fire without spending any of your items.

