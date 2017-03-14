Legend of Zelda's Link spent 30 years stuck in the same green tunic (with one brief sartorial stop in an extremely good crawfish shirt in The Wind Waker). So it's no surprise that in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BOTW), Link is really feeling his equipment oats — specifically when it comes to clothing. Some outfits give him special moves: The Zora helm grants him the spin attack, the climbing set allows him to get to otherwise unreachable heights, and the barbarian set allows him to fell his enemies more quickly in combat. But if you're heading into the Gerudo Desert's extreme heat, you'll want some BOTW heat resistance armor.

If you'd like to know where to get heat resistance in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you're in luck. There are actually two sets of heat resistant armor in the game, and you can wear either of them to gain this benefit.

Zelda: BOTW heat resistance armor location guide: Where to find the Gerudo set

Unless you've been hiding under a rock to avoid spoilers, you've probably found out by now that at one point in the game, Link has to dress in traditional Gerudo clothing in order to sneak into the women-only city — and he looks darn good doing it.

We think Link looks very vogue wearing the Gerudo outfit. Plus you have to get it as part of the main quest, so this is a guaranteed heat resistance set. TheUnstealthyNinjas/YouTube

You'll get the full set as part of the "Forbidden City Entry" main quest. As long as you're following along with the quest once you get to the Gerudo Desert, you'll be one heat resistance set richer. To get it, IGN says that you'll need to talk to Benja at the shrine on the outskirts of town; Benja will tell you that men aren't allowed inside the town, but another man has successfully snuck in and out before. You'll find someone on the rooftops of Kara Kara bazaar, and once you compliment their appearance, they'll offer to sell you the Gerudo set for 600 rupees — so make sure you have the money before you climb all the way up there.

Zelda: BOTW heat resistance armor location guide: Where to find the Desert Voe set

If wearing the Gerudo set isn't your thing, you can also get another set of BOTW heat resistance gear once you're inside the city proper, courtesy of the quest "The Secret Club's Secret." If you go to the back door of the Gerudo clothes shop, you'll be asked to provide a password: three letters and a symbol. Get it wrong and they'll turn you away, but get it right and you'll gain access to a secret shop.

This is the door you want to head through to learn the secret password to Fashion Passion. It's right across the river from the inn, so use that to pinpoint where you're going. TheUnstealthyNinjas/YouTube

According to TheUnstealthyNinjas on YouTube, to find out the password, eavesdrop on the conversation Sumati, Pyra and Yaido are having through the wall. They'll have a short conversation before saying out loud that it's "GSC," presumably for "Gerudo Secret Club," followed by a diamond shape. Wait a day if you screwed up the password to begin with, then head back to the back door of the shop. Give them the password, and they'll let you into a secret shop where you can buy the Desert Voe armor set for a combined 2,400 rupees.

The Desert Voe set gives Link a little bit of a Prince Ashitaka vibe from 'Princess Mononoke.' It's also pretty expensive, so expect to save up a lot of rupees in order to afford it. TheUnstealthyNinjas/YouTube

According to Prima Games, the full Desert Voe set grants you shock resistance as well, so it's great to take into any area where you might experience some electroshock therapy. They also state that you can buy the full set in the Tarrey Town.

