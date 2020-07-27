If you’re spending more time at home, you might be noticing a few things that could use some sprucing up. You know what they say, there’s no time like the present. The good thing is that there are plenty of little helpers to make your home look and feel better. And if you know where to look, you might even be able to create your dream home without going broke.

With the right clever products, completing home projects can be surprisingly easy. First, there's clutter. Large rope baskets, slide-out pantry organizers, and hanging shower caddies pull double duty by giving you more storage while keeping it out of view. And for bigger projects? While that tub won’t refurbish itself, with the help of a tub and tile refinisher, you can make it look as good as new. Finally, finish it all off with a few luxurious (but not so pricey) additions like super-soft sheets and string lights for an instant soft glow.

Whether you're looking for a small update or a total overhaul, these popular home products on Amazon will make your home look better in a snap.

01 This cloth that easily removes stains from wood Amazon Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth $5 See on Amazon This water mark remover by Guardsman removes stains from wood with a simple buffing. The reusable cloth won’t strip your furniture so it safely removes stains and blemishes from water, heat, and alcohol. You can use it on metal and chrome as well.

02 A box that keeps your cables neatly tucked away Amazon DMoose Cable Management Box Organizer $26 See on Amazon Keep messy cords out of view and neatly tucked away with this cord management box. This large storage box has four slots for cables, it's large enough to hide a surge protector strip, and the wooden style fits into almost any decor. It is made with fireproof, durable ABS plastic for an added measure of safety.

03 Pens that can write on wood, glass, and ceramic Amazon Paint Mark Quick-Dry Paint Pens $16 See On Amazon It’s always smart to have some quick-dry paint pens around the home, especially since they are resistant to fading or smearing. Whether it’s putting together an art project, adding some extra personalized decor to planter pots, or just quickly trying to hide a small chip in your furniture before guests arrive, they can quickly change the whole aesthetic of your home. You get 20 different colors per pack.

04 A slide-out rack that makes finding the right spice so much easier Amazon Lynk Professional Slide Out Spice Rack Upper Cabinet Organizer $33 See on Amazon This slide-out spice rack makes finding the right seasoning so much easier while eliminating clutter and preventing spills. The ball-bearing glide is smooth, and these organizers are adjustable to accommodate varying depths of kitchen or pantry shelves. You can also use it in other cabinets for toiletry products and more. One Amazon reviewer wrote: “They were easy to install. They conveniently hold all of my spices. I’m happy with the product and recommend [it] to anyone who needs organization and help finding their spices when they need them.”

05 This marble contact paper that'll update counters, furniture & more Amazon PracticalWs Marble Paper $6 See on Amazon Give your space a quick update that is super easy to apply and only looks expensive. If you love to flex your DIY know-how, this self-adhesive marble contact paper is great for transforming kitchens, bathrooms, and maybe even your home office. It also comes in multiple sizes to suit your project.

06 A wood repair kit that matches almost any furniture Amazon Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) $10 See on Amazon With a mix of markers and wax sticks, this repair kit is ideal for furniture touch-ups, scuffs, scratches, and blemishes. These markers can be used on a wide range of wooden furniture, and they match a variety of finishes including maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black. One clever reviewer on Amazon even noted that you could match virtually any piece of furniture by blending colors.

07 A gutter scoop that also works for cleaning up after your pet & more Amazon Amerimax Home Products Gutter Scoop $4 See on Amazon This cheap scoop takes the hassle out of cleaning your gutters. The high handle position protects your hands from scrapes and scratches, and the flexible tip works with most gutters. But, this scoop is also useful for other jobs around the house like spreading fertilizer, sprinkling rock salt, or cleaning up after pets.

08 This cult-favorite polish that restores your wood Amazon Howard Products Orange Oil Wood Polish $9 See on Amazon Preserve the natural beauty of your wooden furniture and replenish lost oils with this orange oil wood polish. This polish conditions wood surfaces with no waxy build-up and leaves behind a fresh orange scent. With a 4.7-star rating, customers love it. One Amazon reviewer commented: “I have a lot of oak throughout my home, cabinetry, doors, baseboard, window sills, and trim, etc. [...] It brings out the proper colors on bare wood, makes them shine a bit, and seems to do very well at resisting dust/gunk build-up.”

09 This kitchen & appliance detailing set that gets into the nooks & crannies Amazon OXO Good Grips Kitchen Appliance Cleaning Set $8 See on Amazon This mini cleaning set gets into all those nooks and crannies with a durable brush, chisel scrapers, and a loop brush to tidy up grout lines, appliance parts, and more. You can use them to remove baked-on messes and stickers, too. "These brushes are wonderful, not only for "normal" uses such as cleaning dusty vents in the oven door, crumbs from the toaster, and junk from around faucets. The round-topped brush even works in the water container of our Keurig," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

10 This eco-friendly cleaner that banishes hard water stains Amazon Bio-Clean Products Eco-Friendly Hard Water Stain Remover $18 See on Amazon Hard water, limescale, and other mineral stains are some of the hardest to remove but that's where this hard-working and eco-friendly cleaner comes in. Use it on toilets, showers, and sinks, to remove stains, rust, and more for good. More than 2,000 customers on Amazon agree that it works.

11 This cutlery organizer that saves a ton of space Amazon Joseph Joseph Bamboo DrawerStore $16 See On Amazon The unique design of this organizer by Joseph Joseph stores a full set of cutlery in less than half the space of a standard tray, so no wonder hundreds of Amazon customers are obsessed with it. This bamboo organizer stacks cutlery in five angled compartments, and cutlery icons help with easy identification. It's compatible with drawers that are at least 8 centimeters in height, and it has nonslip feet to prevent it from sliding around.

12 This storage cabinet that's a perfect fit for narrow spaces Amazon AOJEZOR Small Bathroom Storage Corner Floor Cabinet $36 See on Amazon Although it’s only 6-inches wide, this bathroom organizer still holds four extra toilet rolls and a box of tissues. Or, use it for toiletries, cleaning supplies, you name it. This storage cabinet has a door and one fixed shelf, and its narrow footprint makes it ideal for small bathrooms, apartments, and dorms.

13 This wooden shelf that’ll give you more room to store books and accessories Amazon FURINNO Turn-S-Tube 4-Tier Multipurpose Shelf $39 See On Amazon Most places don’t seem to have just enough shelving. Adding this 4-tier shelf from FURINNO can end up being the game-changer you didn’t realize you need — especially if you happen to be a fan of books, houseplants, or collectibles. Made of engineered wood, each shelf can hold up to 20 pounds. Available in 13 colors, it’ll be easier than ever to find one that’ll match the rest of your home decor.

14 These nonslip furniture pads that save your floors Amazon Yelanon Furniture Pads (24 Pieces) $13 See on Amazon Protect your hardwood floors from scratches, and reduce the noise from everyday use with these nonslip felt pads. Each order includes 24 round and square pads, and these pads may even come in handy when you need to move your furniture around.

15 These refrigerator door handle covers that keep smudges & fingerprints to a minimum Amazon OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers $12 See on Amazon Protect your appliance handles from water marks, smudges, and fingerprints with these refrigerator door handle covers. Velcro fasteners keep the covers firmly in place, and each set comes with two machine washable covers. Choose from red, black, or gray.

16 These burner covers that keep your stove clean Amazon Forsisco Stove Burner Covers (8 Pieces) $13 See on Amazon Keep messy stovetops at bay and spend less time scrubbing with these gas range protectors. These burner covers can be trimmed for a custom fit, and when spills do happen, the covers can be thrown into the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

17 These gap covers to prevent crumbs from falling into the cracks Amazon HELESIN Silicone Gap Covers (2-Pack) $9 See on Amazon These clever silicone gap covers stop crumbs and other food from falling into the gap between your stove and countertop giving you one less thing to worry about. Made from food-grade silicone, these gap overs can be trimmed to fit, and they are removable for easy cleaning (hand-wash or top rack of the dishwasher). Each pack contains two gap covers, and they are available in black, white, or clear.

18 This large rope basket that lets you round up the clutter Amazon Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket $23 See on Amazon Clear up the clutter and pack away toys, clothes, blankets, and more with this large rope basket. Made from 100% cotton rope, the neutral design fits seamlessly into almost any decor, and integrated handles ensure easy handling.

19 This memory foam bath mat with tons of color options Amazon Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $38 See on Amazon With a velvety cover and nonslip bottom, this memory foam mat makes a nice addition to any bathroom that feels like a cloud under your feet. This mat is machine washable and dryer friendly, and it’s available in more than a dozen colors to match any bathroom. There are also multiple sizes to choose from.

20 A cool-mist humidifier that lasts for 50 hours Amazon Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $70 See On Amazon Add some moisture to dry spaces with this cool-mist humidifier that's also super quiet and looks a lot sleeker than most units out there. This unit happens to be filterless, and also includes a tray for essential oils if you happen to be fond of them. With a six-liter tank, this humidifier covers up to 500 square feet. It also comes in white.

21 These baskets that nest when not in use Amazon Honey-Can-Do Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets (3-Pack) $26 See on Amazon Bring the clutter in any room under control with these banana leaf baskets in three sizes. Each set includes a small, medium, and large basket, and these durable baskets also nest neatly for storage when not in use.

22 These string lights with more than 16,000 reviews Amazon Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light $18 See on Amazon Loaded with 300 LED lights, these string lights create a backdrop to any space (indoors or out) that is visually stunning, and more than 16,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a 4.5-star rating. Use these string lights on their own or pair them with a sheer curtain for added drama, and choose from eight light settings or leave it steady on.

23 This soap dispenser that is hands-free Amazon Secura Automatic Soap Dispenser, 17 oz. $30 See on Amazon Give your bathroom (or kitchen) a fun upgrade with this automatic soap dispenser. This foaming dispenser uses infrared motion and sensor detection for a touch-free design that prevents cross-contamination to help keep germs at bay. This soap dispenser runs on four AA batteries, and it’s compatible with most liquid soaps (you’ll just need to mix it with water).

24 This anti-fatigue mat that makes standing so much easier Amazon Sky Mats Anti-Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat $48 See on Amazon If you’re on your feet all day, you may want to give this anti-fatigue mat a try to reduce the strain on your back and knees in the kitchen, office, workshop, and beyond. The nonslip bottom makes it safe for high-traffic areas, and a beveled edge further prevents trips and falls. Choose from three sizes and several color options.

25 This bedside caddy that keeps your stash within reach Amazon Holikme Bedside Caddy (2-Pack) $11 See on Amazon This bedside caddy hooks over bed edges to keep books, electronics, remote controls, a snack or two, and more at your fingertips. It comes in a two-pack, so maybe one for each side? While you can slip the flap of this bedside caddy between your mattress, it also comes with an adhesive so you can use it with desks or coffee tables, too.

26 This iced coffee maker that makes delicious cold brew at home Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee $22 See on Amazon Can’t make it to the coffee shop as often as you’d like? Make delicious cold brew at home with this iced coffee maker. This pitcher is large enough to make four cups of brew that’s less acidic than traditional brewing. The BPA-free pitcher has an airtight lid, it fits in most refrigerator doors, and it’s dishwasher safe (top-rack only).

27 This jewelry organizer for a tangle-free display of your favorite pieces Amazon Umbra Trigem Hanging Organizer $20 See on Amazon If you’re tired of searching for your favorite necklace, only find it in knots, try putting your pieces on display and keep them tangle-free with this hanging organizer. It has a three-tiered design, and it is 19 inches at its highest point, so it accommodates necklaces and bracelets of varying sizes. The padded base won’t scratch your furniture, and it doubles as a tray for small items like rings and earrings.

28 A socket organizer that’ll make your workspace less messy Amazon B&C Home Goods Socket Organizers (6-Piece) $40 See On Amazon Are you handy with tools? If so, you probably know how frustrating things can get mid-project when things aren’t organized. This socket organizer isn’t just for mechanics — it’s for anyone who has a lot of parts and nowhere to put them. By using a color-coordinated system, this organizer will make sure that you don’t have to struggle hard to find the right-sized socket within your toolbox. It’ll also help you figure out what parts you may be low on.

29 This charger & surge protector in one that gets cords up off the floor Amazon USB Wall Charger, Surge Protector, 6-Outlet Extender $20 See on Amazon Standard surge protectors are great, but they still leave messy cords and equipment on the floor. Streamline your cord management with this wall charger and surge protector in one. Equipped with two USB ports and six outlets, you can charge up to eight devices at once. To sweeten the deal, this outlet extender has a built-in night light, with three levels of adjustable brightness.

30 This Himalayan salt lamp that doubles as a diffuser Amazon Pure Enrichment PureGlow Crystal Himalayan Salt Lamp $60 See On Amazon Improve your living spaces with this Himalayan salt lamp. This corded lamp casts a warm amber glow that is peaceful and relaxing. With five adjustable light levels, you can set a different mood every day. This isn’t just a lamp — it’s also an essential oil diffuser. You can use both at the same time, or separately.

31 These fade-resistant hand towels that are super absorbent Amazon AmazonBasics Cotton Hand Towels (6-Pack) $22 See on Amazon Keep your bathroom well-stocked with this six-pack of 100% cotton hand towels. These towels are fade-resistant, absorbent, and available in several solid colors, so there’s no need to worry about matching your decor. If hand towels aren't necessary, they're also offered in bath towel, washcloth, and other iterations.

32 This sleek bamboo shower mat that dries quickly Amazon GOBAM Shower Mat Bath Mat for Spa Relaxation $30 See on Amazon Spruce up your bathroom with this bamboo mat. Nonslip feet on the bottom keep the mat firmly in place, and three layers of coating make it water-resistant. The vented slats drain water quickly and ensure that it dries easily. This mat is available in several sizes, and users can choose between black and natural.

33 These soft bedsheets thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by Amazon Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set $33 See on Amazon These brushed microfiber sheets are super soft yet durable, and with over 100,000 ratings on Amazon (yep, six digits!), this is definitely a cult classic. This four-piece set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases that are fade-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant. Plus, these sheets are machine washable and dryer friendly for easy care, and they’re available in more than 40 colors and patterns.

34 These rechargeable stick-on lights that're perfect for stairs & closets Amazon RXWLKJ Stick-On Anywhere Portable Little Light $22 See on Amazon Use these adhesive lights to illuminate stairs, closets, pantries, and other spots where you often need light but never seem to have an outlet nearby. These lights are motion-activated, turning on when they detect movement within 10 feet, and they shut off automatically after 20 seconds when no movement is detected. Powered by a rechargeable polymer lithium battery, these lights are bright, and they’re magnetized, which gives you even more flexibility.

35 These motion-activated lights that'll help you get around at night Amazon Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light $18 See on Amazon These motion-activated strip lights only turn on when it senses movement and conveniently shuts off when things settle down again. Ideal for bedrooms and late-night trips to the bathroom, these lights can also be used on stairs or around kitchen cupboards. The auto-shutoff timer can be set anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes.

36 This light-changing shower head to make your bathroom more fun Amazon DreamSpa Color Changing 5-Setting LED Handheld Shower-Head $30 See on Amazon Add a little interest to your next shower with this color-changing shower head. LED lights cycle through colors based on the water temperature, and users can choose from five settings including rain and pulsating massage. What makes this even better is that there’s no complicated installation, just screw it on to any standard shower and you’re in business.

37 This rotating makeup organizer with adjustable shelves Amazon sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer $23 See on Amazon This makeup organizer keeps all your skin-care and makeup together in one place, and the 360-degree rotation ensures that everything is easily accessible. With four adjustable trays, this organizer can accommodate about 20 products at once. Choose from black, clear, or white.

38 This bidet that offers up a cleaner clean Amazon Luxe Bidet Neo 120 $40 See on Amazon Add a new level of clean to your routine with this easy-to-install bidet. This bidet works with most standard toilets, the self-cleaning nozzle automatically retracts and stays out of your way until the next use, and users can adjust the water pressure to their desired comfort level.

39 This magnetic knife bar that frees up counter & drawer space Amazon Modern Innovations 16-Inch Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $18 See on Amazon Clear up the clutter in your kitchen with this magnetic knife bar. Strong magnets covered in elegant stainless steel keep your knives and other tools securely in place, and at 16-inches, this magnetic strip is generously sized. This magnetic bar is not limited to your kitchen either, use it in your garage or craft room to keep tools and supplies out of the way but still accessible.

40 This hanging shower caddy that keeps your toiletries within reach Amazon iDesign York Metal Wire Hanging Shower Caddy $26 See on Amazon This hanging shower caddy keeps your toiletries pulled together and within reach, so you’re never fumbling around for more shampoo. The wire racks let water flow through and dry, and the lower hooks are ideal for loofahs, sponges, and washcloths. The rust-resistant finish will keep this caddy looking good for a long, and users can choose from multiple finishes from bronze to matte black to match their bathroom.

41 This magnetic key rack that's super compact Amazon Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (6-Pack) $12 See on Amazon A key holder that’s not bulky? Count me in. Turn your light switches into sleek key holders with these magnetic key racks. To use, simply remove the bottom screws of the switch plate, and replace them with these super strong magnets. Each magnet can hold up to 3 pounds, and the magnets won’t mess with your key fobs, according to the manufacturer.

42 This hands-free automatic soap dispenser that’s great for the bathroom Amazon Everlasting Comfort Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser $28 See On Amazon It’s been hard not thinking about germs these days. A hands-free soap dispenser like this model from Everlasting Comfort may help ease your mind — and, the fact that it looks pretty sleek surely doesn’t hurt. This model uses an infrared motion sensor to figure out when you’re nearby and dispenses the perfect amount of hand soap. You’ll probably find yourself saving a ton of money on liquid soap after putting one of these in your bathroom or in your kitchen.