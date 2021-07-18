In baseball, you traditionally put your best batter in the number-four slot in your lineup. That's your heaviest hitter — the one who has the biggest potential of hitting it out of the ballpark and scoring not just one run for the team, but four. Well, if this were baseball, these products would all be batting cleanup, so to speak —that's just how good they are. In fact, these Amazon products work so well, they just might be life-changing.

You're going to find a lot of my personal favorites on this list, so I can attest to just how great they really are. For example, while I do find ironing to be a very meditative task, my current schedule does not give me the time to be all that blissed out, so this wrinkle release spray has been a real game-changer for me. With just a few sprays, it gets wrinkles out of any garment — no ironing board necessary.

And there's so much more here, too, like this magnetic car phone mount that firmly secures your device, so you'll never again have that womp-womp feeling when it falls to your floor right when you're trying to follow your GPS directions, or this exfoliating foot peel that removes rough layers of skin with no effort on your part. For more products that are sure to upgrade your life, keep scrolling.

01 This magnetic car phone mount that reviewers love Amazon WixGear Magnetic Car Phone Mounts (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon That feeling when your smartphone slides down onto the car's floorboards and underneath the seat has to be the worst — especially when you're relying on GPS for directions. Boasting 30,000 five-star ratings, this car phone mount saves you from that aggravation by keeping it solidly within reach using an ultra-powerful magnet. Each pack comes with two mounts that attach to your car's vents for easy installation.

02 The grill mats that make post-dinner cleanup much easier Amazon RENOOK Nonstick Grill Mats (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Cut down on the worst part of grilling — the cleanup — with these grill mats that keep foods from sticking to the grates. Suitable for use on electric, gas, and charcoal grills, they'll also keep food bits from falling through the grates, yet are thin enough to impart grill marks and smoky flavor. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe.

03 A cream that soothes even the roughest of hands Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $7 See On Amazon Made with an ultra-hydrating blend of glycerin and beeswax, this hand cream soothes chapped skin, repairs cracks quickly, and creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture. "Miracle product," "best hand cream ever," and "amazeballs" are just a few of the adjectives five-star reviewers have used to describe this formula. Use it both morning and evening to see the most dramatic improvement.

04 The dish soap dispenser that eliminates around-the-sink mess Amazon S&T Inc. Dish Soap Dispenser $10 See On Amazon Eliminate the wet, slippery mess that builds up around your kitchen sink with this dispenser that allows you to apply soap to your sponge by just pressing down. With a spacious 13-ounce capacity, the dispenser releases a perfect amount of soap each time you pump, and when you're not washing dishes, it doubles as a sponge holder.

05 These under-shelf baskets that add storage space Amazon Simple Houseware Under-Shelf Storage Baskets (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Designed to hang under cabinets and shelves, these baskets add so much storage space to your kitchen or workroom. Made from strong coated wire, they're ideal for food storage boxes, craft supplies, office items, and so much more. They're designed to fit shelves of any thickness, thanks to the flexible wire arms.

06 The multitool that performs a whopping 22 functions Amazon TAC9ER Credit Card Multitool $10 See On Amazon With wrenches, screwdrivers, a can opener, ruler, and so much more, this multitool can tackle a multitude of tasks. The size of a credit card, it fits into any standard wallet, so it's there to get you out of any fix, and it's made from heat-treated stainless steel that'll last for years to come.

07 This portable charger with a fan following Amazon Anker Portable Charger $17 See On Amazon Get a super-fast charge for your devices when you're on the run with this portable charger that's earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after 25,000 reviews. The ultra-slim charger weighs just 7.5 ounces, so it won't weigh down your pocket or backpack, and it features an LED indicator that displays the charging status. It has both micro-USB and USB-C ports for versatile charging.

08 An organizer to keep your car neat Amazon YOOFAN Passenger Seat Organizer $22 See On Amazon Keep important items like snacks, paperwork, and electronic devices close at hand with this car organizer that fits onto the passenger or back seat. The organizer fastens with a seat belt to keep it securely in place, and folds down and packs into its own convenient carrying case for storage when not in use.

09 This lightweight hammock that packs up small Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $30 See On Amazon Set up this hammock between two trees in the great outdoors or in the comfort of your backyard — either way, you'll be relaxing in a matter of minutes. Available in more than a dozen vivid colors, it's crafted from ultra-strong nylon that can hold up to 500 pounds, yet it weighs just 24 ounces and packs up into a bag that's the size of an eggplant.

10 This meat thermometer that gives instant temperature readings Amazon ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $15 See On Amazon Optimize food safety — and get a perfectly medium-rare steak while you're at it — with this meat thermometer. The stainless steel probe delivers a super accurate reading within three to five seconds, and features an easy-to-read, backlit digital display. Plus, it's magnetized for easy storage on your grill or refrigerator, so you'll never lose track of it.

11 The broom & mop duo that snaps together Amazon YANXUS Broom and Dustpan Set $0 See On Amazon This broom and dustpan snap together at the handles, so you can store the pair upright in the kitchen, garage, or any other space where you might want to make quick cleanups. To make things even more streamlined, the dustpan has thick silicone bristles that clear any dust bunnies away from the broom bristles, so you can start fresh the next time you sweep.

12 These charcoal deodorizers that keep things smelling fresh Amazon Vitscan Bamboo Charcoal Deodorizers (12-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Made with activated bamboo charcoal that neutralizes scents , these deodorizing bags are a great way to keep your space smelling fresh without the use of perfumes. The flax bags will absorb odors for up to one month before requiring reactivation — just leave them outside in the sun for a couple hours. Use them in your bathroom, cat litter area, closet, and gym bag.

13 These wrist rests that keep you loose while you're on the computer Amazon Gimars Gel Memory Foam Wrist Rests (2 Pieces) $16 See On Amazon Make working on the computer for long hours more comfortable with these wrist rests that can be placed in front of your keyboard and mouse pad. Available in six colors, they're crafted from memory foam to provide soft support, so you can make it through the day without strain.

14 The wrinkle release spray that doesn't require ironing Amazon Bounce Rapid Touch-Up Wrinkle Release Spray (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon I just don't have a whole lot of time to iron, nor am I going to spend the money on dry cleaning everything, so when I want to look put-together, this wrinkle-release spray is my go-to trick. My favorite thing about it is that its continuous spray mechanism makes it so easy to use and guarantees you don't end up with patchy blobs on your shirt. Plus, it removes static and leaves clothes smelling great.

15 An expandable tray that fits any silverware drawer Amazon Royal Craft Wood Expandable Bamboo Silverware Tray $30 See On Amazon Crafted from sustainably harvested bamboo, this drawer organizer expands from 13.5 to 20 inches, so it can fit drawers of most sizes to maximize space. It's the perfect solution for whipping your silverware drawer into shape in a flash, and adds a minimalist design touch to your kitchen. You can also use it for craft supplies, cosmetics, your desk, and much more.

16 The exfoliating cloths that can be used for body or face Amazon Tatuo Exfoliating Cloths (5-Pack) $9 See On Amazon You'll love these exfoliating cloths because they're so versatile: Use one in the shower or bath as an alternative to your loofah, and set another on your bathroom counter to gently exfoliate your face as well. They're woven to work up a good lather with any soap, and feature convenient loops that allow you to hang them, so they'll dry quickly between uses.

17 This multi-functional wine opener Amazon HiCoup Wine Bottle Opener $17 This wine bottle opener goes beyond just having a corkscrew; and also has a bottle opener for cracking open a beer and a serrated knife for cutting open the foil on a wine bottle. The opener is made from stainless steel and has an ergonomically designed handle with a wood inlay.

18 The scrubbers that will never get smelly in your sink Amazon Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubbers (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Traditional sponges are pretty gross when they start to smell, but these scrubbers stay fresh as a daisy. They're made from silicone that dries fast, so they'll never play home to mold and mildew. They're sturdy enough to use on pots and pans, but gentle enough for china and wine glasses, and will leave a fresh scent behind.

19 The pants hangers that create so much more space in your closet Amazon DOIOWN S-Type Pants Hangers (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Get so much more space on your closet rod with these these S-shaped pants hangers that can hang up to five pairs each. Made from sturdy stainless steel, they'll hold even the heaviest winter trousers without bending, and each pack comes with three.

20 This over-sink tray that increases meal prep space Amazon Prepworks by Progressive Over-Sink Prep Tray $21 See On Amazon Increase the amount of space you have for meal prep with this tray that extends over your sink, providing you with a cutting board and integrated colander for rinsing produce and storing cut-up foods. When you're done cooking, the flexible colander pops back into the tray, so the whole unit is flat for storage.

21 These pads that make your seat belts more comfortable Amazon Tatuo Car Seat Belt Pads (4-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Keep your seat belts from digging into your neck or shoulder with these foam pads with soft microfiber covers. Available in eight colors, the set comes with four pads, and you can also use them on messenger bags and camera bags to make carrying more comfortable.

22 A eyeglasses cleaner that's NASA-worthy Amazon Peeps CarbonKlean Eyeglass Lens Cleaner $20 See On Amazon So often, I find myself walking around wondering why I can't see anything, and then I take off my glasses and realize just how dirty they are. This ingenious gadget makes cleaning them so much easier, and when I say it's ingenious, I'm not kidding — it's the same technology that NASA uses to clean space glass. First, dust your lenses with the dusting end, then use the dual-sided carbon microfiber blades to clean both sides of your lenses at once. So cool.

23 This microfiber duster that fits into tight spaces Amazon OXO Good Grips Microfiber Duster $10 See On Amazon Clean and dust in corners, under appliances, and other hard-to-reach areas with this microfiber duster that traps dust, dirt, and hair. The fibers attract particles like magnets, and then the head snaps off easily to machine wash when you're done. It also features a soft grip that's so comfy in your hand.

24 The windshield shade that keeps your car interior cool Amazon EcoNour Car Windshield Sunshade $17 See On Amazon Keep your car's interior so much cooler when it's hot outside with this sunshade that also blocks UV rays to keep leather, rubber, and vinyl surfaces from cracking and fading. Available in seven different sizes to suit a variety of vehicles, it folds down to almost flat for convenient storage when not in use.

25 This organizer that makes sense of your pans Amazon Cuisinel Heavy-Duty Pan Organizer $25 See On Amazon Get those kitchen cabinets organized with this pan rack that allows you to stack pans and lids — instead of pile them — on top of each other. Made from sturdy metal that's strong enough for even cast iron, it's available in a variety of finishes so that you can coordinate it with your kitchen.

26 This beard balm that conditions & styles Amazon Honest Amish Beard Balm $12 See On Amazon Formulated with argan, almond, and avocado oils, this beard balm is perfect for smoothing stray hairs and conditioning beards so that they're silky smooth. Also helpful for soothing itchy skin, it works whether you're rocking a goatee or the full lumberjack look; just warm the balm in your hands and massage it in.

27 The arch support insoles that cradle your feet Amazon Walk-Hero Arch Support Insoles $17 See On Amazon Whether you spend long hours on your feet, or deal with conditions like plantar fasciitis, these arch-support insoles will keep you comfortable all day long. Made with high-density foam, they're contoured to fit the curves of your feet, and the silicone material absorbs shock with every step. Available sizes: men's 4 — 16.5, women's 6 — 14.5

28 These ice molds that make extra-large spheres Amazon Samuelworld Ice Sphere Tray $11 See On Amazon Make your own extra-large ice spheres at home with these silicone molds that melt more slowly than traditional ice cubes, so they won't dilute your whiskey, cocktail, or any other beverage. Made from BPA-free silicone, the spheres are easy to pop out one at a time.

29 This cooling blanket that keeps you from overheating at night Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Bamboo Blanket $27 See On Amazon Finally, a way to stay cool while sleeping without having to shell out the big bucks to crank up the a/c day and night. This blanket is crafted with bamboo fibers that naturally regulate temperature, while providing extra ventilation to keep the air flowing. Even better? Bamboo is super soft, and the blanket is available in a range of colors and sizes.

30 This toilet paper holder with a convenient shelf Amazon UgBaBa Toilet Paper Holder and Shelf $17 See On Amazon Everyone faces the same smartphone dilemma: What to do with it when you're in the bathroom? This toilet paper holder solves that problem. Made from stainless steel with a brushed finish, it features a built-in shelf to hold your phone, and mounts easily either with the adhesive on the back or with the included hardware.

31 The colander that makes draining so much easier Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Colander $10 See On Amazon Strain pasta and vegetables with ease once you have this colander that snaps onto the side of your saucepan. It's designed to fit onto almost all round pans, regardless of size, so you can drain everything from pasta to your potatoes. It also stores nearly flat, making it ideal for galley kitchens, RVs, and anywhere else that's short on storage.

32 These bed sheets that are wrinkle-resistant Amazon Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets $31 Ironing your sheets is a hassle, but sometimes you want that clean and crisp look on your bed. These wrinkle-resistant bed sheets are made from a rayon derived from bamboo. In addition to resisting wrinkles, they’re super soft and hypoallergenic, so you can get a comfortable sleep. They come in 12 colors and five different bed sizes.

33 A laptop stand that reduces neck strain Amazon Soundance Laptop Stand $20 See On Amazon Prevent neck strain while you're putting in long work hours with this laptop stand that holds the screen up to eye level. Suitable for use with a wide range of laptops, it's crafted from sturdy aluminum alloy and outfitted with rubber feet so it won't slide around on your desk. Plus, the open-bottom design keeps your laptop ventilated and cool.

34 These cutting boards that come in three sizes Amazon HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) $20 Having an abundance of cutting boards makes cooking prep a lot easier. This set of three cutting boards comes in a range of sizes, so you have a place to cut small herbs and a place to carve a piece of meat. Made from a durable plastic, the cutting boards are dishwasher safe and have grooves along the edges so they catch spillover juices.

35 This angled measuring cup that makes it easy to read markings Amazon OXO Good Grips Angled Measuring Cup $9 See On Amazon Read measurements from above, instead of having to bend down to counter level, with this angled measuring cup. It's available in 1-, 2-, and 4-cup sizes, with both imperial and metric markings. It's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

36 A board that makes folding laundry fast & fun Amazon BoxLegend Laundry Folding Board $17 See On Amazon Get your laundry folded in half the time with this board that makes folding even thick towels quick and easy. In just three steps, garments of all kinds can get folded into a compact shape that takes up less space in your drawers. It even makes your stacks of laundry neater, so you can keep everything organized and jumble-free.

37 These meat shredding claws that are essential for barbecue Amazon Cave Tools Meat Shredding Claws $10 See On Amazon If you enjoy making your own barbecue at home, whether that's on the grill or in the crock pot or oven, these shredding claws are a must-have. Designed to function just like a bear's claws, they allow you to shred and pull meats apart quickly and easily. You can also use them to transfer your food from the grill to a serving plate for carving.

38 These wireless earbuds that won't break the bank Amazon TOZO Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $33 See On Amazon With enhanced bass, these earbuds deliver the full spectrum of stereo sound for much less than certain name brands — and they've earned 150,000 five-star ratings. They Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds pair instantly, and they're waterproof to guard against sweat and rain. You'll enjoy six hours of continuous play from one charge, with an additional 24 when you store them in the charging case.

39 This armband that holds your phone while you’re running Amazon E Tronic Edge Phone Holder for Running $13 Keep your phone safe and secure while running with this phone holder armband. Made from a lightweight, breathable fabric, the armband holds your phone in a zipper pocket can also hold other essentials like your keys or cards. The material is water and sweat-resistant and comes in seven different colors.

40 The kit that gets your kicks looking good as new Amazon Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Kit $16 See On Amazon Extend the life of your favorite shoes with this cleaning kit that keeps them looking good as new. The kit includes a biodegradable and conditioning shoe cleaner that can be used on leather, suede, and other materials, as well as a shoe brush to remove dirt and grime.

41 These picture hangers that can be pressed into the wall Amazon 3M Claw Picture Hangers (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon These ingenious picture hangers use claws that can be pushed into drywall with your thumbs, which means you don't have to take a hammer to your walls. Available in three sizes that hold between 15 and 45 pounds, they come with temporary markers so you can place pictures right where you want them, and they won't leave big holes behind.

42 This smart bulb that let you control your lighting via Wi-Fi Amazon Sengled Smart Light Bulb $10 See On Amazon Set schedules and dim your lighting with this smart light bulb that can be controlled from anywhere in the world with its compatible smartphone app. This LED bulb offers the equivalent of 60 watts of soft white light, and since it's Alexa-compatible, you can use voice commands to control it too.

43 A measuring tool that ensures you make just enough pasta Amazon AxeSickle Pasta Measuring Tool $5 See On Amazon Eliminate food waste and only make the amount of pasta you need with this tool that conveniently measures out the correct portions. Crafted from stainless steel, it's plainly marked and easy to use, making spaghetti night a simple affair. Once you're done, throw it right in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.