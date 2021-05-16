After a long and admittedly dreary winter, things are finally starting to look up again. (Cue the smell of barbecue, the sound of ocean waves, and the promise of road trips.) If you're ready to break out of the four walls of your home — even if it's just to hang out in your backyard — I've got a comprehensive list of things that'll make your summer better.

The first thing you need to know is that there's a snow cone maker on this list. Quite possibly the most fun way to beat the heat, it's easy to operate (just press a button) and only requires flavored syrup and some ice from your freezer. There's also a lightweight, packable hammock for lazy lounging in the great outdoors (whether it's outside your door or in a national forest) and a waterproof phone case that floats, so you can feel just a bit more relaxed when you're out on the lake.

Of course, for the heat-averse among us who dread the arrival of 90-degree days, I've included a good number of clever products that'll help you stay cool no matter how blisteringly hot it gets, like a kit that turns any standard pedestal fan into a misting fan that blows cool, damp air and a bamboo blanket that regulates temperature to keep you cool on balmy nights. For more awesome finds on Amazon that'll make this the best summer yet, keep reading.

01 These classic shades with polarized lenses Amazon KALIYADI Polarized Sunglasses (Set of 2) $17 See On Amazon If your future's so bright you gotta wear shades, you can't do better than this two-pack of polarized sunglasses. Available in a range of styles (including the classic set pictured here), they're polarized to prevent glare, so you can see clearly whether you're on the road, at the lake, or by the beach.

02 The mini ice cube trays for pseudo-crushed ice Amazon LeeYean Silicone Mini Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Crushed ice is superior to ice cubes, and we all know it. Lucky for you, these mini ice trays create just about the closest thing to crushed ice that you can get at home, making about 160 small cubes total. The trays are made with flexible silicone, so it's easy to pop out as much (or as little) ice as you want.

03 An insulated water bottle that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours Amazon FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid $18 See On Amazon If you’re headed out for the day, make sure to bring this insulated water bottle along with you for hydration that stays cold for up to 24 hours. This stainless steel bottle has triple insulation which keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 12, and it’s shatterproof and leakproof so you won’t have to stress when you leave the house with it.

04 These reusable freezer packs to keep you (or your packed lunch) cool Amazon Cooler Shock Reusable Ice Pack (4-pack) $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re bringing a packed cooler to the beach or just need a way to cool off in the hot summer heat, these reusable ice packs can help keep you or your lunch cold. These packs come in a set of four and only need to be filled with water once before you stick them in the freezer to use again and again.

05 The camping hammock that's lightweight & packable Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Camping Hammock $30 See On Amazon This super lightweight camping hammock is definitely something you want to consider having around this summer. Choose between the single hammock, which fits one person, holds up to 400 pounds, and weighs only 16 ounces, and the double hammock, which fits two people, holds up to 500 pounds, and weighs only 24 ounces. The durable nylon material won’t rip, and the hammock even folds up into a portable sack when you’re not using it.

06 This fun yard game that anyone can enjoy on a beautiful day Amazon Giggle N Go Disc Toss Game $31 See On Amazon Test out how skilled your frisbee aim is with this disc toss yard game that’s truly fun for the whole family and all of your friends. This requires a super quick and seamless setup, and includes everything you’ll need for a fun disc toss game on a warm summer day, including all of the pole pieces, the disc, and a convenient travel bag.

07 This watermelon slicer that's so easy to use Amazon Yueshico Watermelon Slicer $12 See On Amazon If there's anything that can deter you from eating a watermelon, it's the slicing process. This watermelon slicer makes it a breeze though, thanks to the rotating windmill blades that create uniform cubes in just a few minutes. All you have to do is halve the melon, dig in, and push.

08 This cooler that collapses for storage Amazon UPBOXN Insulated Cooler Bag $22 See On Amazon A cooler can take up precious storage space when you're not using it, but this insulated cooler collapses down to a width of just 2 inches for compact storage. The insulated, zippered cooler can hold up to 36 cans of soda or beer, and there's a padded handle for comfortable carrying and a front pocket for a bottle opener, napkins, or any other necessities.

09 The s'mores maker that doesn't require a campfire Amazon Sterno Family Fun S'mores Maker $32 See On Amazon Conjure up the blissful days of summer camp — without going to the work of building a campfire — with this clever s'mores maker. The highly rated tabletop gadget uses a Sterno to toast marshmallows and features compartments around the outside for Hershey's, marshmallows, and graham crackers. You even get two roasting forks, so you don't have to search for wire hangers.

10 A cornhole/ring toss combo that you can play in the pool Amazon Prextex Floating Cornhole Bean Bag and Ring Toss $30 Spruce up your pooltime fun with floating ring toss and cornhole game all-in-one. This awesome pool toy will have you entertained for hours, giving you the option to play either cornhole or ring toss while you swim and splash around. A plus? All of the beanbags float so you won’t have to dive to the bottom to grab them when you miss the hole.

11 These rechargeable zappers for annoying pests Amazon Zap It! Rechargeable Fly Zapper Racket $30 See On Amazon If you’re sick of mosquitos ruining your relaxing outdoor time, keep one of these bug zappers around to eliminate any nearby buzzing pests. This 4000-volt electric zapper has a glowing indicator light so you know when it’s active, and even has a built-in LED light so you can use it when the sun goes down. When it runs out of juice, just charge it up again with the included USB cable.

12 A waterproof phone pouch and fanny pack that you need for the beach Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Waterproof Fanny Pack and Dry Bag $8 See On Amazon Planning on heading to the beach or out on a boat soon? Make sure you bring this waterproof fanny pack and phone pouch along to keep all of your belongings safe. This fanny pack is made with PVC plastic, a waterproof coating, and an airtight seal to ensure your phone, wallet, keys and more don’t get damaged when submerged in water.

13 A mineral sunscreen that's reef-safe Amazon Ethical Zinc SPF-50 Mineral Sunscreen $18 See On Amazon Beach meccas like Hawaii are now banning certain sunscreen ingredients like oxybenzone and octinoxate because of their harmful effects on coral reefs. Go the reef- and ocean-safe route with this SPF-50 mineral sunscreen that uses zinc oxide to keep skin protected from UV rays. The paraben-free formula dries on clear and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Even better? It's made with solar power in Australia for even more earth-friendliness.

14 The portable & waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a 66-foot range Amazon Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $28 See On Amazon As a proud owner of this Anker Bluetooth speaker for many years, I can tell you how much of a necessity this little guy is for any poolside soiree or solo dance party. With a 24-hour playtime, 66-foot range, and undeniably bold audio, you need this IPX5 water-resistant speaker in your life. Don’t believe me? Believe the almost 60,000 five-star ratings for this product.

15 This pack of unbreakable stainless steel wine tumblers and Amazon FineDine Wine Chiller Gift Set $29 See On Amazon A balmy evening calls for chilled rosé on the porch, and this stainless steel wine glass and bottle set are a good way to guarantee you don't break any glass while you sip. The 16-ounce cups and 750-milliliter bottle are double-wall insulated to maintain your drink's temperature, and the sipping lids help prevent any spills. When you're done, they clean up in the dishwasher.

16 A cold-brew maker for more refreshing coffee Amazon Cafe du Chateau Cold-Brew Coffee Maker $25 See On Amazon A hot cup of joe just doesn't sit well on a July day, but you can still get your caffeine fix with this cold-brew coffee maker. It's made with temperature-resistant glass and stainless steel, and the fine mesh filter keeps any grounds from sneaking through into your coffee. The carafe makes up to four 8-ounce cups at a time — more than enough to get you through the afternoon doldrums.

17 These portable underarm wipes that keep you feeling fresh Amazon Carpe Antiperspirant Underarm Wipes (15 Count) $20 See On Amazon Hot, humid weather might make you want to take a shower midday, but it's not always possible. Keep these antiperspirant underarm wipes on hand to cleanse, deodorize, and prevent sweating. Also great post-workout or for camping trips, the set comes with 15 individually-packaged wipes that you can stick in your bag or car glovebox

18 This inflatable drink holder that floats Amazon FEEBRIA Inflatable Floating Drink Holder $17 See On Amazon With this inflatable drink holder, you can have a floating swim-up bar in your home or Airbnb pool. The sturdy float has four cupholders for cans and bottles, as well as two slots for phones or other essentials. This is definitley the definition of living it up.

19 These no-touch tools that minimize contact with high-touch surfaces Amazon None Branded No-Touch Tools (3-Pack) $7 See On Amazon If you're a little freaked by germs in general these days (who isn't?), these no-touch tools are a great way to feel a little better about being out and about. They do everything from opening door handles to pressing buttons to performing as styluses, so you can even sign credit card transactions. Each pack comes with three.

20 The USB projection light for a starry ceiling Amazon Aevdor USB Star Night Light $14 See On Amazon Even if you're not technically sleeping under the stars this summer, you can still "sleep under the stars" with this projection light. The USB-powered light is super compact and has a flexible arm, so you can aim the image wherever you want to, and the seven modes let you toggle between different colors and patterns.

21 This tap that lets you make watermelon cocktails Amazon Lyty Watermelon Tap $16 See On Amazon This watermelon tap just might be one of the more genius inventions on Amazon. Just pour vodka into the melon, then insert the tap for a fresh, ready-made cocktail. It's made from durable stainless steel, so it'll last for many summers, and it even comes with a coring tool that makes inserting the tap an easy, leakproof affair.

22 A big beach blanket that packs down small Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Blanket $27 See On Amazon This beach blanket is generously sized at 79-by-58 inches but rolls up to just seven by 11 inches, so you can stash it in your beach bag without it taking up a bunch of space. The durable, waterproof and sand-resistant nylon blanket even comes with corner stake loops, so you can secure it to the ground in breezy beach conditions.

23 This glass beverage dispenser that’s a must for outdoor parties Amazon FineDine 1-Gallon Glass Beverage Dispenser $34 See On Amazon If you’re planning an outdoor event any time soon, make sure your guests’ drinks are icy cold when they pour them with this glass beverage dispenser. This has a stainless steel spigot for easy pouring without any drips or leaks, and the acrylic ice cylinder can be inserted in the middle to really keep your drinks cold all day or night long.

24 The packable towel that's perfect for camping Amazon 4Monster Microfiber Camping Towel $13 See On Amazon When you're backpacking, you don't have a lot of space for taking along a towel, which is what makes this extremely packable camping towel such a great buy. Not only is the full-size microfiber towel absorbent and fast-drying, but it packs into a carrying case that's small enough to loop onto your backpack zipper. Choose from six colors and three sizes.

25 This snow cone machine that's just like being at an amusement park Amazon Nostalgia Retro Snow Cone Maker $30 See On Amazon Nothing beats a snow cone on a blisteringly hot day and thanks to this snow cone maker, you don't even have to hit up an amusement park to get one. All you have to do is add ice to the machine and let the stainless steel blades do their work. It comes with one reusable cup, but you can get more here (and stock up on some flavored syrups while you're at it).

26 The solar charger that doubles as a flashlight Amazon ERRBBIC Solar Power Bank Portable Charger $23 See On Amazon Going off the grid this summer? You can still keep your phone powered up with this solar charger (you know, in case you get lost). Along with a solar panel, it's outfitted with a compass, flashlight, and SOS strobe light. Plus, the power bank can also be recharged via standard wall outlet before you head out on your trip.

27 The beverage can lid that keeps out bugs and seals in carbonation Amazon Smarter-Seal Beverage Can Lids (6-Pack) $10 See On Amazon It's an unlikely invention, but this beverage can lid has a couple things going for it. First, it covers the opening of the lid, which keeps bugs out when you're not sipping, and second, it seals in carbonation, so you can enjoy your soda or beer at your own leisurely pace — without missing out on any fizzy bubbles.

28 These clips that keep your towel secured to your lounger Amazon Higift Beach Towel Clips (8-Pack) $11 See On Amazon If your beach towel isn't blowing away in the wind, it's bunching up on your lounger every time you shift position. Keep your towel secure on your lounger or beach chair with these clips. They're colorful, heavy-duty, and come in a pack of eight.

29 A beach umbrella anchor that stands up to the wind Amazon Beachr Beach Umbrella Sand Anchor $14 See On Amazon Insert this umbrella anchor into the sand before popping open the canopy, and it'll safely keep your beach umbrella from blowing away — even in winds as strong as 50 miles per hour (although it might be a good idea to head home before it gets quite that windy). It's lightweight, portable, and compatible with umbrellas of all sizes.

30 A tray that attaches to your beach umbrella pole Amazon AMMSUN Beach Umbrella Tray $26 See On Amazon Speaking of umbrellas, this handy umbrella tray attaches directly to the pole, so you can keep up to four drinks, snacks, and your sunglasses within arm's reach. Plus, the shade afforded by the umbrella will help keep drinks cool and your phone from overheating.

31 The SPF lip balm that comes in summer flavors Amazon Sun Bum SPF 30 Lip Balm $4 See On Amazon Keep your lips hydrated and protected from UV rays with this SPF-30 Sun Bum lip balm. The hypoallergenic formula is made with soothing and moisturizing ingredients like aloe, cocoa butter, and vitamin E. The best part? It comes in seven delicious, summery flavors: banana, coconut, key lime, pomegranate, watermelon, and pineapple.

32 A kit for making ice pops at home Amazon Miaowoof Ice Pop Mold $22 See On Amazon Concoct your own frozen treats at home with this ice pop mold. Along with the 10-cavity mold, the kit comes with everything you need: sticks, wrappers, and a funnel for adding ingredients. Experiment with fruit juice, yogurt, chocolate pudding, fresh fruit — the frozen treat world is your oyster.

33 These mesh covers that keep bugs off food Amazon Simply Genius Mesh Food Covers (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Don't let flies ruin your next picnic or barbecue — get these pop-up food tents that block insects while still giving you a good view of fixings. Made from mesh, the tents are collapsible for portability, and each set comes with six. Another bonus: You can place these over small plants to keep rabbits and other small creatures from gnawing away.

34 A can cooler with finger grooves for a good grip Amazon KelvZ Finger Grip Insulated Can Cooler $13 See On Amazon An upgrade on the standard beer coozie, this insulated stainless steel can cooler will keep your beverage cold for hours. Compatible with both bottles and cans, it's condensation-resistant and features finger grooves to give you a secure grip (so no spills or party fouls here).

35 These submersible pool lights that add magic to night swims Amazon Chakev Submersible LED Pool Lights (4-Pack) $33 See On Amazon Take night swimming up a notch with these submersible LED lights. Also suitable for baths and hot tubs, the lights adhere to the walls via strong suction cups, and they come with a remote control so you can customize everything. Choose between 16 colors, five brightness levels, four color-changing modes, and two timer functions.

36 The wireless earbuds with 200,000 ratings Amazon TOZO Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds $30 See On Amazon No matter what your summer has in store, a good pair of Bluetooth earbuds can ensure you've got a great soundtrack to go along with it. Boasting more than 200,000 reviews, these earbuds offer fantastic sound and six hours of playtime on one charge, with an additional 24 when stored in the charging case. They're waterproof and pair with your phone in one effortless step.

37 These cooling bamboo pillowcases for sweaty sleepers Amazon FeelAtHome Cooling Bamboo Pillow Cover (2-pack) $19 See On Amazon If you can’t get through spring and summer nights without waking up sweaty, these cooling bamboo pillowcases can help keep your head cool. These zippered, 20-by-26-inch cases are made from breathable bamboo microfiber that keeps you cool even on the hottest nights, and they’re even machine washable for the easiest clean ever.

38 These reusable & expandable bags for farmers market trips Amazon Ahyuan Ecology Mesh Grocery Bags (3-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Summer means more trips to the farmers market, and these reusable net bags will be there for you when it's time to haul your peaches, heirloom tomatoes, and sweet corn home. Made from 100% cotton, the set comes with three mesh bags that expand to accommodate your entire haul.

39 A carafe that chills iced tea in 30 seconds Amazon Takeya Iced Tea Maker $17 See On Amazon Brew a carafe of iced tea in 30 seconds flat with this iced tea maker. The fine-mesh tea infuser can be used with both loose leaf tea and tea bags, and the patented Flash Chill technology cools down a just-brewed carafe almost instantly. Just add tea and hot water, then — after brewing — remove the infuser, add ice, reseal the lid, and shake.

40 This bamboo blanket that's temperature-regulating Amazon DANGTOP Cooling Blanket $33 See On Amazon If you sleep hot but still like the weight of a blanket on you, this highly rated cooling blanket is for you. Made from temperature-regulating bamboo, it's mega-soft and stays cool-to-the-touch all night long. One reviewer wrote, "As someone who sleeps HOT this blanket is AMAZING. It's heavy enough to get the blanket feel I want but I don't overheat." Available sizes: 51 x 63 inches, 59 x 79 inches, 79 x 91 inches, 108 x 90 inches

41 This water bottle holder with a shoulder strap Amazon Moveo Water Bottle Carrier $15 See On Amazon Heading out for a hike? Slip your water bottle into this holder, then sling the strap over your shoulder, or use the smaller handle to carry it by hand. It's insulated to keep water cool, and it has two zippered compartments for your keys, credit cards, and lip balm. Choose from five colors.

42 The portable mini fridge with a Bluetooth speaker Amazon Frigidaire Mini Fridge $30 See On Amazon This portable mini fridge plugs into the wall, but maintains temperature even after it's unplugged, so you can take it with you on the road. It stores up to 12 beverage cans and has an adjustable temperature dial and — get this — an integrated Bluetooth speaker. The vintage-style fridge comes in colors like pink, aqua, and yellow.

43 An affordable citronella candle that fends off mosquitos Amazon Repel Citronella Candle $7 See On Amazon If mosquitos are a summer nightmare for you, haul out this citronella candle when you're outdoors. Happy reviewers say it "actually works" and that it's "one of the best citronellas on the market." It provides up to 20 hours of use and the scent is effective but not overpowering for human noses.

44 A convenient trash can for your car Amazon Drive Auto Car Trash Can $17 See On Amazon If your car’s interior is a gold mine for crumpled napkins and iced coffee cups, it’s probably time to consider using this trash can to properly dispose of your waste. This trash bin attaches anywhere in your car with its adjustable, click-in straps, and is made with double reinforced lining to make sure no crumbs or waste venture outside of it.

45 An activated charcoal air freshener for your car Amazon PURGGO Car Air Freshener $20 See On Amazon If you're hitting the road, you can keep your car smelling clean with this activated charcoal air freshener. Perfect for anyone who doesn't like fragranced air fresheners, it's completely odorless and simply neutralizes any smells. It loops around your car headrest and lasts for up to 365 days.

46 This cooling towel that keeps you comfortable all day Amazon Chill Pal Cooling Towel $7 See On Amazon When the weather heats up, you can stay comfortable with this cooling towel. This clever invention retains cool temperatures for hours on end (one reviewer reports it lasted eight hours in the Texas sun), and all you have to do is dip it in cold water, wring it out, then wrap it around your neck or shoulders.

47 This 5-pack of athletic shorts that stay cool when you work up a sweat Amazon Real Essentials Dry-Fit Athletic Shorts (5-Pack) $33 See On Amazon There's no such thing as too many athletic shorts once summer rolls around, and this set comes with five pairs that are ideal for sports, working from home, and running errands. The best part: They're ventilated and made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and sweat-free all day. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

48 These drink umbrellas that'll transport you to a tropical locale Amazon Prextex Umbrella Cocktail Picks $13 See On Amazon Whether you stick them in a piña colada or a Diet Coke, these drink umbrellas will add a little island flavor to your at-home happy hour. The set comes with a giant pack of 220 mini umbrellas in an assortment of colors. These are especially perfect for any summer time parties coming up on your calendar.

49 This 5-pack of sweat-wicking T-shirts Amazon Real Essentials Dry-Fit T-Shirts (5-Pack) $30 See On Amazon This five-pack of T-shirts will see you through any hot, sweaty week. They're designed to wick moisture and dry quickly, and the UPF-50 sun protection will shield you from any UV rays. They're tag-free for ultimate comfort and come in a range of color combinations. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

50 50.The satin pillowcases that stay cool all night Amazon Love's Cabin Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) $6 See On Amazon If sleep is hard to come by because your bedroom is hot as Hades in the summer, stock up on these satin pillowcases. They're naturally temperature-regulating to keep you cool all night long, and the smooth texture also helps prevent morning bedhead. And although they feel luxe, they're machine-washable for easy upkeep. Available sizes: standard, queen, king, body

