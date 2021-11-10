10 Hanukkah TV specials that pair perfectly with latkes and jelly donuts

Hanukkah 2021 is lighting up the calendar a little early, beginning shortly after Thanksgiving on November 28. If you’re not yet in the winter holiday spirit, these ten classic Hanukkah TV specials could be the perfect way to dunk yourself in oil and get fried up before the Festival of Lights. (No, wait, that’s how you make latkes and sufganiyot.)

While the Christmas special remains a staple of American television, these Hanukkah-themed episodes feature music, celebration, family conflict, and a few questionable forays into Jewish history. Check out each episode to see why Hanukkah has made for compelling wintertime TV for decades.