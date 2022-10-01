When it comes to comfortable footwear, the best knit sneakers are lightweight, breathable, and flexible. They’ll also feature a cushioned sole for all-day comfort. Plus, they come in a range of designs to suit just about any activity, whether you’re wearing them to the gym or a walk around the city.

What to consider when shopping for knit sneakers

Though knit sneakers all share similarly constructed uppers and lightweight outsoles, there’s a variety of styles to choose from when shopping. If you’re looking for casual options, there are low- and high-top sneakers as well as sporty styles for running and other workouts. And if you’re looking for footwear that’s a little more formal, there are knit sneakers modeled after classic dress shoe designs like oxfords and loafers. You also have a choice between lace-up and slip-on sneakers.

Comfort is perhaps the biggest draw of knit sneakers, so it’s worth considering other features that will make a pair feel like it was custom-made just for you. For example, you can opt for a barefoot-style sneaker that follows the shape of your foot and helps make it feel like you’re not wearing a shoe at all. And to help keep your feet dry, you can opt for a waterproof knit sneaker — though most on the list are not.

There’s no shortage of color and texture options, either. In addition to traditional black, gray, and white sneakers, there are dozens of bright hues and color-block styles. Below, check out the best knit sneakers in men’s and women’s sizes (though anyone can wear them) to find your new favorite pair of kicks.

01 The machine-washable knit sneakers Amazon Skechers Performance Go Walk Max Sneaker $50 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating, these knit sneakers are a hit for Amazon shoppers. The comfortable lace-up shoes are designed for walking and have a cushioned, supportive outsole and an insole with high-rebounding cushioning. Plus, the lightweight midsole helps absorb impact while you walk. Mesh panels along the toe and heels add stability, and the collar and tongue are padded for extra comfort. Also great: You can toss these shoes in the washing machine on a cold, gentle cycle when they need to be cleaned. Skechers also makes a similar style in women’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “These are incredibly light and purpose built for walking. For that, they are perfect with adequate support, arches and insoles.” Sizes: Men’s 7 — 16, including wide sizes | Colors/Styles: 10

02 The knit sneakers with 65,000+ reviews Amazon adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $49 See On Amazon These adidas knit shoes have a stretchy, woven upper that won’t constrict your foot while still being durable and supportive. The running sneakers have memory foam cushioning in the midsole and outsole, a memory foam sockliner that molds to your foot, and a rubber sole to enhance your comfort. They’re backed by an overall 4.6-star rating after more than 65,000 reviews, and a similar model is available in men’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “I work at a brewery and I’m constantly on my feet. These have become my favorite work shoes [...] I have wide feet. Most shoes squish my feet but these don’t.” Sizes: Women’s 5 — 12 | Colors/Styles: 9

03 The waterproof ones Amazon PUMA GOLF Ignite Nxt Solelace Shoe $79 See On Amazon Made from waterproof mesh and reinforced with polyurethane, these knit sneakers can withstand rainy weather while remaining lightweight and breathable. Designed for golf (and also great for everyday use), the shoes have responsive foam midsoles and plenty of traction on the soles. Plus, the shoelaces are designed to wrap around the feet, surrounding them in support. The sneakers are also available in women’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “These are great. Fit perfectly. Very comfortable [...] Great for soggy days. Socks stay completely dry.” Sizes: Men’s 7 — 11.5 | Colors/Styles: 4

04 The minimalist slip-on sneakers Amazon konhill Athletic Walking Shoes $40 See On Amazon Flexible and lightweight, these slip-on knit sneakers have a cushioned foam midsole and a shock-absorbing, nonslip MD rubber sole. The breathable walking sneakers also have a pull tab at the heel for easy on and off. The shoes have amassed an impressive 5,000-plus five-star ratings, and the minimalist design is also available in men’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “They are really lightweight and have a soft, spongy sole that has a lot of give and a little bounce to it. There is a nice, soft insole, too. The outer fabric is soft and kind of stretchy but feels supportive.” Sizes: Women’s 5 — 13 | Colors/Styles: 19

05 The oxfords Amazon Bruno Marc Mesh Oxfords $47 See On Amazon These lace-up knit oxfords combine the aesthetic of a classic dress shoe with the comfort of a knit sneaker, and they’re great for the office and travel. The well-designed shoe has earned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviewers weighed in. In addition to the comfortable mesh upper, the shoes have a lightweight EVA outsole, memory foam insole, and an elastic collar and pull tab to make slipping in and out of your shoes easier. However, they’re only available in men’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “Very lightweight and breathable. Memory foam insole helps with support. Will definitely be buying again in the other colors. Goes great with all dress codes.” Sizes: Men’s 6.5 — 13 | Colors/Styles: 12

06 The high-tops with chunky soles Amazon Santiro Knit Slip On Sneakers $30 See On Amazon Featuring lightweight soles and a chunky design, these knit high-tops are super lightweight and stylish. The soles also offer shock absorption and slip resistance. Though these walking shoes are a pull-on style, the flexible knit uppers are easy to pull on and off, and a heel tab makes it even easier. The sneakers have earned more than 1,700 five-star ratings, and the men’s sizes are just as popular. One reviewer wrote: “I love these shoes. Very lightweight and so very comfortable. feels like I am wearing socks with soles!” Sizes: Women’s 5 — 10.5 | Colors/Styles: 22

07 The classic running sneakers Amazon adidas Originals Men's X_PLR Running Shoe $62 See On Amazon The upper of this running shoe is a combo of knit panels and faux leather detailing, giving the shoes the support and breathability a good running shoe requires. The shoes have lightweight and flexible EVA midsoles and textured nonslip rubber soles. More than 10,000 shoppers have given the knit sneakers a five-star rating, and the popular shoes are also available in women’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “So many of my past running shoes have lacked good ankle support. These, however, wrap firmly around your ankles. They fit perfectly and are extremely comfortable.” Sizes: Men’s 3.5 — 14 | Colors/Styles: 20

08 The barefoot sneakers Amazon WHITIN Minimalist Trail Runner $43 See On Amazon These barefoot knit sneakers’ wide, molded toe box lets you spread your toes for a more natural feeling. To further promote a natural gait and body alignment, the shoes keep the heel and forefoot equal distance from the ground. There’s also a removable sockliner should you want even more of a barefoot experience. The shoes are ideal for running on trails and pavement and have an anti-slip rubber sole to provide traction. Their breathable, foot-hugging design has earned these shoes over 9,000 five-star ratings, and this style is also available in women’s sizes. One reviewer wrote: “Perfect fit and very comfortable. Cushioning has a fine balance between absorbing shock and enabling the barefoot sensation. Grip and flexibility are perfect.” Sizes: Men’s 7 — 15 | Colors/Styles: 19