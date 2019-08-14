The 11 best white sneakers for men

While it may seem like a relatively specific category, the best white sneakers for men offer loads of options to choose from. A wide selection is always preferable, but it does require a little more research. For that reason, before you can pinpoint your ideal pair, you'll need to decide on a few things.

First, think about where and when you plan on wearing your new white shoes. Sneakers are extremely versatile, which means there's quite a lot of overlap between the different subcategories — but certain subcategories are still better-suited for certain activities. For example, fashion sneakers are mostly about style, so they're great for casual outings and activities with minimal movement. Their lack of support and traction, however, often means they're not the best fit for a hike, whereas an athletic sneaker is better equipped to keep you safe and comfortable.

Next, consider the material: Most modern shoes are made from either textile, faux-leather, or real leather. Each has their own pros and cons. Textile is breathable and easy to wash, though it often doesn't stand up well to weather. Faux-leather is affordable and durable, but it's not the most breathable — while real leather can be breathable, but it's also expensive and usually requires a break-in period. (Regardless of the upper material, soles are usually made from rubber and insoles typically feature some kind of cushioning foam.)

Everything else will largely depend on personal preference. While design and material do affect the practicality, they also affect the overall appearance — so after narrowing down your must-have features, take a look at the best men's white sneakers below to see which styles catch your eye.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The breathable mesh ones Flysocks Slip On Mesh Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Modern athletic shoes are becoming more and more intricate — which often means extra weight. If you're looking for something simple, streamlined, and breathable, these mesh running sneakers offer support without the unnecessary bulk. These all-white shoes are well-ventilated thanks to their mesh upper, and they have an ergonomic insole for cushy support. Most importantly, each pair weighs merely a half a pound for a truly lightweight feel. Reviewers say: "I needed a pair of comfortable walking shoes and I saw these. The price was what really caught my eye but was skeptical. I thought I would give a try and had nothing to lose. Boy, was i surprised. These shoes are well made , very comfortable and lightweight. The cushioned insoles are a plus. I wear a size 13 and they fit just right. [...]" Available sizes: 7.5 — 14

2. The leather ones Lacoste Bayliss Vulc PRM Fashion Sneaker Amazon $89.95 See On Amazon While canvas tends to be a popular material option for white shoes, some prefer the durability that real leather provides. Lacoste Bayliss Vulc PRM fashion sneakers are made from 100% premium leather. They also feature a ventilated collar, a 3-D Lacoste logo, and a nautical-inspired design for a sleek, clean look. The brown leather interior offers a sharp contrast, and buyers love that they go with everything — though they do warn that there's a break-in period. Reviewers say: "This pair of shoes is currently my favorite. They are really good looking and comfortable! I recommend them. Moreover, they are 100 [percent] leather!" Available sizes: 7 — 13

3. The slip-on canvas ones Lugz Men's Clipper Sneaker Amazon $33.95 See On Amazon When it comes to men's sneakers, it doesn't get much more low-maintenance than these: Lugz Clippers are breathable, affordable, padded, versatile, and slip on and off with ease. The canvas upper features dual elastic panels for a secure fit that still allows you to pop your heel out with hassle, and the interior has a padded insole and a sweat-wicking liner. If you don't love the blue accents, you can get this pair in true white — and buyers say you can even wash them in the machine or spot-clean them with bleach to keep them looking like new. Reviewers say: "I was surprised with how much I loved them. They are my go-to shoes for around the office and at home. Very comfy, easy to put on, and easy to clean. For the price, I can't believe how well they're holding up." Available sizes: 6.5 — 15

4. The affordable faux leather ones Jousen Fashion Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon It's not easy to find a great pair of shoes for under $40, but despite the fact that they start at ust $20, these faux leather sneakers have a 4.2-star rating after more than 2,300 reviews. The exterior is made from synthetic leather and the interior has breathable mesh lining and a memory foam insole. Finally, the rubber sole is designed to be nonslip for good traction wherever the day takes you. Reviewers say: "I use this for my medical schooling and for casual wear. Looks real nice with my outfits and easy to clean when dirtied. durability of it is good, had it for a while and are used on the regular. 10/10 would buy again for myself and or a friend." Available sizes: 7 — 15

5. The athletic ones Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you're hiking, hitting the gym, or playing ball, Under Armour's Charged Assert 8 sneakers offer flexibility, balance, traction, and comfort. The lightweight mesh upper allows for optimal ventilation while the leather overlays improve stability. Inside, you'll find an EVA sockliner, a cushioned molded-foam insole, and tons of shock-absorption. The thick rubber sole features intricate textures to grab the ground underneath you, whether you're on a trail or an indoor basketball court. While they're not entirely white, the black accents give a clean, contrasting, easy-to-match appearance. Reviewers say: "These shoes are great for just about anything. I use them for basketball, tennis, running and hiking. They are comfortable, lightweight and durable. My shoe of choice from now on." Available sizes: 7 — 15 (and in extra wide)

6. The preppy canvas ones with rawhide laces Sperry Men's Striper II Salt Washed CVO Sneaker Amazon $43 See On Amazon If you're looking for something that teeters between casual and formal, Sperry's Striper II Salt Washed CVO sneakers are extremely comfortable — but still dressy enough for a fancy restaurant or a beach wedding. The 100-percent textile exterior gives a fresh, clean look, and the square laces are made from a leather-like material for a more elevated appearance. Buyers say they're so comfortable, they can even wear them without socks. Get them in half-sizes and wide options, too Reviewers say: "I've never been a huge fan of boat shoes but need something dressy casual to wear with shorts in the summer. The leather laces make these a nice dress casual alternative." Available sizes: 7 — 16

7. The retro high-top ones Reebok Men's Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker Amazon $55 See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating after more than 8,000 reviews, Reebok's hightop sneaker is one of the most popular high-top designs available — especially for those with wide feet. This shoe features a synthetic mesh material for breathability with a high-abrasion outsole, and the raised cuff features the logo on the sides and center. Most importantly, they come with a removable Orthotic insert for customizing your cushioning. Reviewers say: "These high tops fit true to size and are very comfortable. I've broke my right ankle a couple of times over the years and these shoes give me the ankle support I like. You can't beat comfort and '80s Reebok style, especially at this price. [...]" Available sizes: 3.5 — 15 (and in wide)

8. The boat sneaker SPERRY Men's Bahama II Boat Washed Sneaker Amazon $60 See On Amazon These SPERRY Bahama II shoes have an elevated, formal appearance thanks to their boat-like design, but the flexible rubber sole and breathable canvas upper mean they technically quality as a sneaker. The laces cross just once for a clean look and then continue around the widened ankle opening for added visual interest. Most importantly, they're comfortable and safe: The molded-PU footbed is removable, and the wave-patterned sole offers superior traction whether wet or dry. Reviewers say: "The most comfortable shoes you can buy ... I am a diabetic and they are the most comfortable, foot-friendly shoes I have ever worn. I usually wear them daily until they are in tatters, and then I buy another pair. They are true-moccasin in design, and support the entire foot without excessive pressure on the front of the foot." Available sizes: 7 — 16

9. The iconic low-top Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top Sneakers Amazon $48.21 See On Amazon Converse Chucks have been around since 1917, and they remain one of the best-selling sneakers — especially given the countless color options. If you're looking for a classic option that goes with anything, these Chuck Taylor All Star low tops feature an all-white canvas upper with a signature red-and-blue lining. The OrthoLite insole is both breathable and well-cushioned, while the vulcanized rubber sole helps to improve traction. Reviewers say: "Nothing beats a pair of classic white Chucks for those casual days." Available sizes: 4 — 9.5

10. The fashion sneaker PUMA Men's Roma Basic Sneaker Amazon $59.95 See On Amazon Buyers love PUMA for their sporty, soccer-style designs, and the Roma basic sneaker is no exception. This shoe has over 22,000 reviews thanks to its retro-inspired appearance, but modern-day comfort features. The exterior is made from 100% synthetic leather with subtle stitching and a toe overlay, and the interior has a cushioned midsole for comfort. The rubber bottom features cleat-like textures for optimal traction. Reviewers say: "These are fantastic shoes for walking and with the specially designed tread will make a great shoe for this winter when the snow and ice begins covering the ground and making slipping a possibility. They are so well designed and tailored to fit that I can't imagine being without them. They are even nice enough to wear with a suit on Sundays." Available sizes: 4 — 17